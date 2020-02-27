100 Big Dividend Stocks Down Big: These 3 Are Worth Considering

We then highlight three ideas from the list that are particularly attractive, that investors may want to consider opportunistically, so long as it's consistent with your long-term investment goals.

When the market gets volatile, investors should NOT panic, but rather stay focused on your disciplined long-term goals and investment strategy.

Just last week, the S&P 500 was trading at 19 times forward earnings, its highest level since 2002. And considering the bull market began almost 11 years ago, it seemed plausible we were due for a pull back (i.e. the usual drumbeat of fear mongering media pundits was increasingly sounding credible). It was as if the market was looking for a reason to sell off, and it seems to have found it in the growing coronavirus concerns (for example, Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) just warned it will miss guidance because of coronavirus impacts). And as you can see in the following chart, the sell off has been ugly.

And as investors take note of their declining account balances, they’re often gripped by two all-too-common notions: One, should I sell everything and head for the hills? Or two, should I start greedily buying this dip as others are so fearful? In our view, the answer to these questions is more nuanced. Specifically, it’s OK to be a little bit opportunistic here, but for goodness sake—don’t lose sight of your long-term investment goals.

For example, if you’ve had a little extra cash in your account that you’ve been meaning to invest—now is a better time to buy than just last week simply by virtue of the fact that prices are lower. But it you are an income-focused investor, that doesn’t mean go dumping 100% of your nest egg into volatile zero-dividend growth stocks just because you think we’re due for a rebound. That’s crazy. Rather, disciplined, goal-focused long-term investing has proven to be a winning strategy over and over again throughout history

Unfortunately, it’s volatile times like these when investors make trading mistakes. It’s almost as if the sensationalized fear-mongering media punditry encourages panic and bad decisions. Investors need to remember that the media is not acting in your best interest. Again, it’s OK to be a little bit opportunistic in the market here, but don’t lose sight of your long-term goals.

In that vein, we are sharing 100 big dividend stocks that have sold off hard over the last week. And highlighting three that we find particularly attractive from an opportunistic standpoint, so long as they fit with your personal long-term investment plan and objectives.

100 Big-Dividend Stocks Down Big This Week:

These 3 Are Worth Considering

From the list of 100-plus, we have selected three that are particularly attractive and worth considering if you are an income-focused investor.

EPR Properties (EPR), Yield: 7.2%

EPR Properties (EPR) is a triple-net lease specialty REIT focusing on experiential real estate (including property types such as theaters, eat and play, ski, attractions, experiential lodging, gaming, fitness and wellness, cultural and live venues). We wrote about EPR in great detail just two months ago, whereby we concluded it was starting to get attractive as the share price had declined somewhat. However, the share price has since fallen significantly lower and the yield has mathematically risen dramatically.

EPR announced earnings earlier this week whereby they met FFO expectations but issued conservative guidance. And between that announcement and the market-wide sell off, EPR shares have fallen hard, despite the healthy businesses. If you are looking to opportunistically add shares to your portfolio (in a manner consistent with your long-term goals), EPR is worth considering.

Exxon Mobil (XOM), Yield: 6.4%

Exxon Mobil is a hated stock for a variety of reasons, including the fact that lower energy prices have delivered a hit to cash flows, as well as the fact that the coronavirus may deliver a hit to global demand, and the immense selling pressure by the continuing massive wave of fossil fuel divestment by large asset owners (e.g. pension plans).

The good news (for Exxon Mobil investors) is that demand is not going away for decades (alternative energy sources can’t yet compete economically), and the business enjoys a very healthy balance sheet and vast economies of scale vs. other smaller energy industry peers. We recently completed a full report on Exxon Mobil (which is available here) and concluded that report by explaining:

“Exxon Mobil is one of the best options in the energy sector for investors seeking big healthy growing dividend payments and attractive price appreciation potential. We believe a variety of factors… have combined to create this attractive buying opportunity… Overall, the negative narrative and very weak performance of the Energy Sector… have created some very attractive big-dividend buying opportunities, including Exxon Mobil.”

If you are looking for a big steady dividend that has recently sold off hard, Exxon Mobil is absolutely worth considering.

Main Street Capital (MAIN), Yield: 6.3%

Main Street Capital is an internally-managed business development company. Its main business is to provide debt and equity capital to middle market and lower middle market companies. Main Street has a long history of managing a healthy well-diversified investment portfolio, as well as paying steady big dividends to investors. Because of the attractiveness of the business, it consistently trades at a higher price-to-book valuation than almost all of its BDC peers, and this is one of the most common investor concerns (i.e. I like the business, but the valuation is already so rich).

Recently, Main Street shares have sold off particularly hard, thereby affording investors a little margin of safety for some opportunistic buying, if they are so inclined. We wrote our last full report on Main Street in the second half of 2019 (and you can view that report here), but the main takeaway was:

“Main Street Capital is an attractive internally managed BDC… Its dividend is safe and growing, and its debt plus equity strategy has allowed higher returns for investors and provides further justification for its price-to-book ratio. Over the long-term, we expect MAIN to continue to outperform most of its peers while continuing to pay high quality growing dividends.”

Since that report, Main Street’s healthy business has continued to post strong net investment income, and just this Wednesday announced more steady monthly dividends for April, May and June. If you are looking to opportunistically deploy a little capital (in a manner that's consistent with your own personal investment strategy) Main Street is worth considering, especially after the recent indiscriminate market wide sell off.

Takeaways:

The market has sold off hard over the last week, and no one knows where it's going next (if anyone tells you they can predict short-term market moves—they’re wrong—they cannot). However, we do know that disciplined, goal-focused, long-term investing has proven to be a winning strategy over and over again throughout history.

We also know that a lot of big-dividend investments have sold off hard recently, thereby driving their dividend yields mathematically higher. We’re not suggesting anyone ditch their long-term investment strategy to try to take advantage of recent market volatility. However, we do believe it’s OK to get a little bit opportunistic as opportunities present themselves (so long as it’s consistent with your long-term goals), and the ideas we’ve highlighted in the article are particularly attractive right now (vs. their prices last week, and their long-term value), and they’re worth considering for a spot in your prudently-diversified, long-term, income-focused investment portfolio.

If you enjoyed the ideas shared in this article, please note they are ranked #9, #8 and #7 on our countdown of Top 10 Big Dividends Worth Considering.

Disclosure: I am/we are long MAIN, XOM.