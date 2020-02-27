How To Thrive In Market Fear

Having plenty of capital available is key to being able to act on these situations. I'm still at ~10% cash, and I'm currently putting it to use.

I'm hoping this pullback turns into a correction (10%-20% from highs), which would unlock another $15k-$20$ worth of buys over the next few months.

I'll show you what companies I'm buying, and what I'm preparing for. Go for high-quality companies at undervalued prices.

We're officially in a "pullback" (<10% drop from ATH), meaning I'm buying outside of my normal weekly buys using cash from my "opportunistic" and "pullback" buy buckets at the moment.

The market has lost some of its mind, dropping 6-8% over the course of only a few days.

Chances are, by the time this article goes live, the current chaos may have already subsided somewhat. As I type these words, the Stockholm Index, OMXS30, is already touching green territory after being down nearly 3% today, Wednesday.

On the other hand, we may see a continuation of the 2000+ point decline in the DOW which has been upsetting the markets for two days now. I sincerely hope this continues.

Having missed out on parts of the larger correction of last year, I went ahead and prepared a new buying strategy rather than just at random intervals choosing "undervalued" stocks. While this worked fine, it lacked some of the finesse I want in my investing.

In this article, I'll show you:

How I have my capital allocated currently (and how much) in preparation for the current market.

How I tackle situations such as the current market psychology

What companies I'm buying.

Where we go from here.

Current market, Capital allocation & Psychology

First off, no one is really immune to the fear that events like this bring around. While I'm genuinely excited to finally see some exciting opportunities, I would be lying if I said I was happy to see my portfolio dropping tens of thousands of dollars each day. In less than 3 days, my portfolio virtually erased my entire 2020 gain of ~7% (excl. dividends).

But while I'm not happy to see this, I also know what this means long-term. And to quote a famous philosopher...

Some things are well to be feared.

A market pullback, potential correction due to a flu virus which seems less lethal than SARS, however - not so much. Even if the illness was more lethal, some people's actions seem to indicate that they believe the market to be crippled for years by this illness. I don't think that is the case/will be the case.

While it's impossible to say how things will develop, here are some things i consider ałl but given long-term:

Qualitative companies will continue to generate profits and dividends over time.

The market will eventually recover, even if the effect is worse/deeper than we fear at this time.

Timing the market is, proveably a fool's errand and speculation at best.

With the third point being especially crucial at this time. I hear many investors agreeing that companies are now undervalued, but they don't want to put capital to work because "what if it drops more!". I understand this. It mirrors in part, my own thinking of a few years/a year back.

Since then, however, I've changed my strategy somewhat to not be tied to my own psychological fears and concerns regarding pullbacks, corrections and bear markets. Instead, I try approaching the market with logic.

So - first off, these are in SEK, meaning you divide them by roughly 10 (9.71) to get the approximate USD value. My position size is typically 5500 SEK ($500-$600), due to commission optimization for my "trading size".

For the past few days, I've been pouring capital into stocks primarily from my "Ex-buckets" cash position, which is basically where all of my incoming cash ends up. My strategy comprises:

I do 1-2 weekly buys per week of a stock I find appealing at the time

of a stock I find appealing at the time I do position buys , as an appealing stock drops, if it drops due to earnings/other factors. This comes from the "Opportunistic Bucket".

, as an appealing stock drops, if it drops due to earnings/other factors. This comes from the "Opportunistic Bucket". For the past 2 days, I've been draining about $5500 from my Opportunistic Bucket, as well as about $2000 from my "normal" cash.

I could, given the market situation, also start pulling from my "Pullback" Bucket, but given my current liquidity, I'm content filling orders using either just cash or opportunistic buys.

As you can see above, I currently have almost 30 buys worth of Cash/Opportunistic capital left before I would start pulling on my "Pullback bucket". There is another ~27 buys there.

worth of Cash/Opportunistic capital left before I would start pulling on my "Pullback bucket". There is another there. If we enter a 10%+ Correction, there are another ~27 buys I would be doing at undervalued companies.

I would be doing at undervalued companies. If we, against expectations, enter a full-blown bear market/recession, I have 45 buys worth of capital which would be put to work in this case.

These numbers also do not include my incoming dividends for the months of March, April, and May, nor do they include salaries/other incomes I will be receiving. Because of this, there is another $36 000 worth of capital incoming, which equates to another 60 buys. As it looks now, this will go to refilling my opportunity bucket as well as cash and continuing weekly reinvestments.

The Approach & Rules

So why such "odd" rules?

What gives? It may seem strange to some with better discipline and more experience. Me, I need a structured approach like this in order to actually allocate capital - I might otherwise be prone to wanting to "wait" - and in order to methodically go forward.

This approach is certainly not for everyone. However, I do see plenty of people, and readers saying things/contacting me with comments like:

"I wish I'd waited for more, I'm out of cash."

"I need to stock up more for pullbacks/corrections"

"How do I invest the cash I have?"

This method isn't pulled out of a hat.

It derives inspiration from a fairly common budgeting tool - the bucket - wherein you place different amounts of cash with different goals in mind.

You can have a grocery bucket, a bills bucket, a restaurant bucket, etc. Visualize the buckets as above, with the "Cash" pile your liquidity left over after paying your bills. This is not just how I manage my investments, it's how I manage my household budgeting every month.

To make things easier, I also have a "set" amount for each bucket, and I try not to let it grow too large (sometimes harder said than done).

A weekly purchase using cash is done in the company I consider most appealing at the time, while cash from the buckets is used in portions. Each time a purchase is made, the subsequent purchase has to be made at an even lower valuation.

That way , i "follow" the stock down, usually in smaller increments, at valuations I consider appealing long-term without ever missing out. I size my purchases so that by the time my opportunistic bucket runs out, we'd be deep in a pullback, by the time pullback runs out, we'd be in a correction, and so forth.

Doing so more or less ensures that I have buying power all the way remaining down the "terrifying" depths of a full-blown recession, at which point I still have plenty of buying power left.

But what happens when you're out of money in a bear market?!

Frankly, that's my goal!

If I'm out of my buying power altogether, that would mean that:

I've followed a market down all the way to at least 30% down from all-time highs (given that's when my money would run out).

I've invested $60-70k of savings, at least (though given the time frame, probably closer to $80k), in undervalued dividend-producing quality stocks, increasing my projected annual dividend rate by thousands of dollars.

My portfolio may be in the red, but due to the quality of companies I invest in, this will ensure that my dividends will continue to flow.

Also, remember - any liquidity shortage for any dividend investor should be temporary. You're getting dividends from your portfolio, you're getting a salary (hopefully), you're potentially getting side gig incomes and other sources of income.

For me, my current projected annual dividend is just north of $30 100/year. If we assume I'm following a bear market down, this would (conservatively) mean an annual dividend of ~$34 000 per year. Add my current salary, gig incomes, rental incomes, and miscellaneous cash, I'm pulling on average $5000-$8000 worth of liquidity every single month. In addition, if I'm really in need of liquidity, I can also pull a large dividend from my personal company and put that cash to work as well.

Now, this personal financial situation is certainly subject to change - but it's where I'm at at this time. Given that, I don't foresee liquidity issues even if I'm temporarily out of money during a bear market - I'd simply continue investing that liquidity as soon as it came in according to this method.

So - that's how I handle liquidity/allocation now. I've been doing it for about a year, and thus far it's been working great for me. It's given me the type of methodical and structured approach I try to use in other parts of my working life.

It's not for everyone. Others may find that they can handle their cash and be content using a different allocation strategy - but this one works well for me.

Current Buys

So now that you know a bit about how I allocate, including numbers and what I currently have available, what am I buying?

Well, in short, a lot.

From the top.

1. ViacomCBS (VIAC)

I wrote about the company in this article. The same points still hold true, and the same upsides are, at the time of writing this article, still relevant. This means that the stock has an amazing 15-30% upside based on relatively acceptable growth projections simply on the basis of trading at the same sort of valuation, or slightly above over the next few years!

This has made the stock a buy for me, and I've filled 3 orders of VIAC over the past few days.

2. Unum Group (UNM)

Financials have taken a hit, will continue to take hits, and Unum seems on the forefront together with a later-mentioned bank. As of this article, Unum trades at a 25.40/share price, which gives it a nearly 4.5% yield. There is a risk here, for sure - read some of the articles on the company to understand the implications of long-term care. The upside for the company, however...

(Source: F.A.S.T graphs)

Even based on sideways trading at nearly 4-5 times P/E, the company could return double-digits, to speak nothing of the 30%+ CAGR if it returns to normal valuation. Add to that that Unum does not miss estimates with a 10% margin of error, it's a quality company with a history... I'm not worried here.

You can read my article here. I've bought 4 purchases worth of Unum in the past days.

3. Royal Dutch Shell (RDS.B)

Oil continues to take a beating, but RDS.B remains one of my choices in the sector. While it's possible I could garner better returns by waiting, I'm not trying to time the market. I've filled a number of positions of RDS.B during the past few days, and I'm on the lookout for more. I covered the company in one of my latest articles on undervalued stocks.

(Source: F.A.S.T graphs)

Of course, the upside for this undervalued, AA-rated oil company is far higher even today.

4. Broadcom (AVGO)

My portfolio is underweight Semis, so when I opened my eyes for Broadcom, I liked what I saw and when the stock dropped as a result of these things, I quickly bought more. I covered the company in my article found here.

(Source: F.A.S.T graphs)

At this time, the company is trading at only 13 times earnings with a fair-valued growth prospect based on a 9.25% earnings growth forecast of nearly 20% CAGR until 2022. There are much worse and unsafe places to get a 4.5%+ yield from.

I've bought 3 positions worth of Broadcom over the past few days.

5. Polaris (PII)

The very talented Dividend Kings, in an article by Brad Thomas, got my attention for the company. I did my due diligence, and while I don't see a dividend yield monster here at this time, I do see a serious, safe and time-tested company with moats deserving of capital. I initiated and extended my positions 3 times during the past few days, all at excellent valuations, as I see them.

(Source: F.A.S.T graphs)

An excellent, stable company typically at a premium trading only for 13 times earnings with a nearly 3% yield, with a 16% CAGR upside based on a believable earnings forecast. I find the company an excellent place for my capital and added it to my portfolio.

6. Meredith (MDP)

The company has been on a roll, in terms of dropping in valuation, as of late.

(Source: F.A.S.T graphs)

This company isn't everyone's cup of tea. The expected earnings volatility coupled with the still-high debt means that there's some risk here. In exchange, however, you're getting a time-tested business valued at barely 4 times earnings with a potential great upside even if it just trades sideways. The company just recently raised its dividend, and the CEO just yesterday bought hundreds of thousands of dollars worth of shares.

No company is a safe bet - but Meredith is certainly one of the "safer" ones I see with a high yield of this sort currently out there. I added 4 Meredith purchases since my article published here.

7. Simon Property Group (SPG)

I see the purchase of a 6.3%-yielding Simon Property Group as a bit of a no-brainer in this market. Following its Taubman purchase, the company represents one of the best REITs on earth, and my holding period is "forever". A good article to read this this one by Brad Thomas.

(Source: F.A.S.T Graphs)

It's one of the only A-rated REITS on the planet, trading at a basically recession-level cash flow multiple, with a potential 16% CAGR upside simply on the basis of a return to "fair" operating cash flow value. Outside of shunning REITs, I see very few reasons why SPG shouldn't be part of your portfolio. I bought the company 2 times in the past few days.

Wrapping up

So, these are the companies I've been adding to for the past days during this little market freakout. I hope this article has illumined to some of you who've been asking how I rationalize capital allocation and how my thought process goes. How I try to make sure that no matter what, I always have capital on hand for what may come.

More importantly perhaps, why I'm hoping for a recession because of what this would entail for my available capital and my allocations.

Who can say how far this drop will take us - it could end today, or it could turn into a full-blown corona recession. In either case or in any case in between, I feel confident that I'm prepared for whatever may come, adding more and more to my growing stream of dividend income.

Feel free to ask any questions or leave any comments you might want. This is not so much an article on a specific company, more on how I conduct my portfolio strategy during an event like this.

Since this is a topic I've been asked to write about, I hope it's not completely dull, and I hope it can give you some ideas on how to conduct your own capital allocation.

