Intel Drops A Bomb On The 5G Network

Networking will become a $25 billion market by 2023, and was a $5 billion business for Intel in 2019. Intel's revenue will accelerate driven by 5G adoption.

Intel has pulled in its goal to become #1 silicon provider for base stations by a year to 2021 (40% market share) with design wins with Nokia, ZTE and Ericsson.

Investment Thesis

Intel (INTC) has made a number of major announcements that are poised to fuel its 5G network infrastructure market share. Intel expects this to be a $25 billion market by 2023, which means that this provides Intel with a significant revenue opportunity.

Most notably, Intel announced 10nm Snow Ridge (Atom P5900) for base stations, the first Intel x86 SoC aimed at base stations. Intel now expects to be the leading silicon provider for base stations by 2021 already, a year earlier than previously expected, although Intel didn't specify whether this is at the same 40% market share Intel previously expected by 2022.

In one set of announcements, then, Intel has underlined its 5G network leadership.

Announcements

Summing up Intel's MWC-related announcements:

Cascade Lake refresh launch

Snow Ridge (Atom P5900) launch

Diamond Mesa next-gen structured ASIC (eASIC), early access

Ethernet 700 optimized for 5G, production in Q2

New OpenNESS features (network edge toolkit)

Snow Ridge

Snow Ridge (Atom P5900 series) is based on the 10nm Atom Tremont architecture. It features up to 24 cores with a 2.2GHz base clock, up from 16 cores in the Atom C3000 series. Like Ice Lake and Haswell/Broadwell, it also features fully integrated voltage regulators (FIVR). Also like Ice Lake, it features a scalable coherent fabric for interconnecting the CPU and network accelerators. In the Nervana NNP-I, this was used to connect the CPU cores to the inferencing cores.

The Atom C3000 series is based on 14nm Goldmont, which was succeeded by Goldmont Plus. Intel claims Tremont improves IPC (instructions per cycle) by 30% compared to Goldmont Plus, and Goldmont Plus had a similar IPC increase compared to Goldmont, so the performance per clock has increased considerably. Intel claims 1.8x increased integer throughput.

But as it is aimed at the network infrastructure, it features a number of network acceleration technologies.

New Dynamic Load Balancer with up to 3.7x packet-processing throughput versus software queue management

100Gbps QuickAssist Technology (5.6x vs. software, but unchanged compared to C3000)

440Gbps switching connectivity with 20 integrated Ethernet SerDes

Integrated 100Gbps Ethernet 800 series: Intel claims 16% more throughput vs. an external NIC

Intel claims single-threaded packet-processing throughput is increased by 1.6x. For comparison, the first-generation C3000 CPUs had only 10Gbps Ethernet and 20Gbps QAT, at up to 32W TDP. Intel has not disclosed TDP of Snow Ridge, nor pricing.

Discussion

Snow Ridge is aimed at 5G base stations, and Intel said it is its first x86 SoC for base stations. Intel has pulled in its goal to become the leading provider in that space with 40% by 2021 already; its previous 2022 goal was based on 40% market share. This is up from 0% in 2014 (and likely negligible share at present too, as Snow Ridge has just been released), and could be seen a prime example of Intel taking over a net market with key investments.

Intel says this is its first x86 SoC for base stations, although the company likely already has some market share with FPGAs. In any case, this suggests that Snow Ridge will see quite a steep ramp. Nokia, Ericsson, ZTE and others will launch solutions based on Snow Ridge, Intel said.

Intel also has Xeon Scalable for the data center, Xeon-D for the core network, and previously the C3000 series for the far edge.

The overall network infrastructure market is valued at $25 billion by 2023. Intel became the number one in market share in the third quarter, and achieved over $5 billion in revenue in 2019. In 2018, Intel had a 22% market share.

What this all means, then, is that Snow Ridge marks the next major step to infuse the complete (5G) network infrastructure with Intel silicon, as Intel expects 50% this year and 80% by 2024 of the core network deployments will get virtualized.

Diamond Mesa

Intel acquired eASIC in mid-2018 for its structured ASICs. They have improved power and performance compared to FPGAs, but shorter time to market than ASICs. The acquisition marked a key step in Intel's logic continuum strategy from CPU to FGPA, eASIC and custom ASICs (Intel also has a custom ASIC shop).

Diamond Mesa is also aimed at 5G and doubles performance or halves power compared to the previous eASIC devices, Intel said. It provides a low-risk upgrade path from an FPGA. It also incorporates the same Arm CPU subsystem as Stratix 10 and Agilex FPGAs, which means full software and hardware portability. Intel is even offering tools to transition from any FPGA vendor to eASIC.

From a broader perspective, Diamond Mesa seems a good sign of how Intel has handled the eASIC acquisition, similar to Keem Bay from Movidius, Agilex from Altera and Mobileye's EyeQ5 last year.

Ethernet 700 Series for 5G

Intel also announced a new product, Edgewater Channel, in its Ethernet 700 series, Intel's first 5G-optimized network adapter. It features "GPS-based cross-network service synchronization with hardware-enhanced Precision Time Protocol (NYSE:PTP)".

One of 5G's key areas of improvements is in reducing latency. As Intel explains: "The Ethernet 700 series adapter increases the timing precision required for 5G networks through a combination of hardware and software enhancements."

Cascade Lake Refresh

Last, but not least, Intel has refreshed its Cascade Lake lineup. While it is unusual for Intel to refresh its Xeons like this, Intel said that Cooper Lake remains on schedule - although Cooper was originally announced for 2019.

Serve The Home has gone into all the details, but in general the value proposition of the refresh is quite clear. Unlike Cooper, the Cascade Lake refresh maintains the same platform from the Skylake and Cascade Lake Xeon Scalable processors. Most importantly, at the same price points, Intel has meaningfully increased core counts - or conversely, SKUs with comparable specs are now significantly reduced in price, similar to the Cascade Lake-X HEDT late last year.

For instance, the Platinum 8210 flagship has now been relegated to a Gold SKU, with a price drop (in list price, before volume discounts) of 60% to about $4000.

So while this is a refresh based on the same silicon as last year, for customers this effectively marks a very compelling yearly upgrade in value, at least for those who weren't already on the Xeon Platinum platform since the maximum core count remains 28. Those that seek higher performance will have to wait until Cooper Lake, which will double core count to 56.

For investors, it will be interesting to see how this move will affect Intel's ASPs in the data center, which haven't seen a decline in several years. This could be seen as a price drop and a reaction to AMD Epyc, but as mentioned, this has to be viewed at in conjunction with Cooper Lake: it offers a more compelling upgrade path for the customers that don't need Cooper's bfloat16 support for AI training or any other of the new Whitley platform features. It is also available several months earlier than Cooper Lake, obviously.

The price reductions also pave the way for Cooper Lake, which it seems will likely be focused on the higher-end segment, extending Cascade Lake beyond 28 cores by gluing two 28-core dies. The present refresh makes it likely that Cooper Lake's 56-core will take the new $10,000 spot later this year.

Lastly, at the end of the year Intel will launch Ice Lake-SP, which tops out at 38 cores. Although at a significant deficit compared to Cooper, the 10nm process should allow for a decent improvement in power efficiency and feature the higher performing Sunny Cove cores.

Financial Implications

Intel stated in May last year at its investor meeting the goal of reaching $85 billion revenue by 2022-23. It is likely that the company thought the networking segment would play a large role towards meeting that target: launching Snow Ridge in early 2020 and expecting 40% market share in 2021 in that segment is a testament to Intel's momentum.

Based on this number, on Intel's current $5 billion revenue and the size of the overall networking infrastructure (over $20 billion), this business could add up to $4 billion in revenue in the next two to three years. This basically means the networking segments alone should go quite a way towards reaching Intel's 2021 goal of at least $76 billion revenue (up $4 billion from $72 billion in 2019).

Networking has been growing in the high teens on average over the last years. Intel's statements imply that it might accelerate materially, driven by Snow Ridge.

Intel expects that 80% of the network will be virtualized by 2024, so Intel's momentum should continue well beyond 2021.

Takeaway

Intel will be one the main companies to benefit from the 5G transition, and has underlined that intention with this week's 5G silicon portfolio launch.

Intel has established a complete portfolio for the 5G network infrastructure segment with Snow Ridge Atom SoC, Diamond Mesa eASIC and the Edgewater Channel Ethernet adapter. These complement Intel's existing FPGAs and custom ASICs.

Intel has also seen high growth with Xeon-D and the Atom C3000 series in the network in recent years, becoming a $5 billion business last year. Intel has now pulled in its goal of 40% market share from 2022 to 2021, with a 10nm chip. In short, Intel is going after the complete $25 billion 2023 networking infrastructure opportunity.

Overall, it is clear that comms service providers have chosen Intel to virtualize their 5G networks, a significant industry transformation that enables the 5G end-user silicon by players such as Qualcomm (QCOM).

Secondly, the Cascade Lake refresh marks a necessary next step in Intel's yearly cadence and to compete against AMD, driven by the 10nm delays. In light of the refresh, the somewhat delayed Cooper Lake will likely be focused on the segment beyond 28 cores, and AI applications. By the middle of the year, then, Intel should be able to offer up to 56 cores across the stack, doubling performance (and power consumption?), which should help keeping Intel as the preferred data center CPU provider: if Intel can offer a yearly cadence/roadmap of meaningful performance per dollar improvements, then it will make customers less likely to look at AMD.

Intel has done a remarkable job keeping its 14nm lineup up-to-date with key enhancements such as security mitigations, DLBoost and pricing adjustments, but nonetheless Sapphire Rapids in 2021 should be a more refined offering based on 10nm++, EMIB and more modern architecture than the ageing Skylake one.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.