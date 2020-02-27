Discover Financial Services: Get Your Card Out For This One

Discover Financial Services (DFS) has recently published its fourth quarter figures. This prompted a selloff, even though the figures were better than last year. Since the financial crisis, the company has been on a tear and this recent pullback is a great opportunity to load up on new shares. Based on the actions of DFS's management and historic capital returns to shareholders, I added to my position.

Company overview

For those of you who aren't familiar with the business, here is what Morningstar has to say about DFS:

Discover Financial Services is a bank operating in two distinct segments: direct banking and payments. The company issues credit and debit cards and provides other consumer banking products including deposit accounts, students loans, and other personal loans. In addition, it generates revenue from payments processed on the Discover network. The Discover Network is the third- largest payment network as ranked by overall merchant acceptance, trailing Visa (V) and Mastercard (MA).

The Discover card was started 35 years ago by Sears and partners. After some M&A the business ended up in the portfolio of Morgan Stanley (MS), who spun it off as a separate company in 2007. Since then it has steadily grown into the $20+ billion business it has become today. Its network and high interest loans have performed quite well for investors the last ten years:

Data by YCharts

Leaving price appreciation aside, DFS has also managed to increase its quarterly dividend payments from 2 cents in 2010 to 44 cents today. Not bad, I'd say.

Financials

Returns have been good over the last decade, but have the fundamentals matched the performance for investors? The income statement does look that way:

Source: Seeking Alpha

Revenue has grown from over $6 billion to a bit above $10 billion last year. Net income grew slower but still, last year it was nearly $3 billion compared to $2.2 billion in 2011. Due note that DFS changed its fiscal year in 2012, so the comparison might be slightly off. Where the numbers really start to shine is when you take the supplemental items in account. EPS have gone up by about 125%, mainly because of a large reduction in shares outstanding. DFS has been very good in reducing this number:

Data by YCharts

Since Discover is a financial service company, strength of its balance sheet is a clear must. The GFC really reminded the world that over-leveraging can absolutely destroy value, especially when you're involved in high interest loans such as those accompanying credit cards. So how does the balance sheet measure up?:

Source: Seeking Alpha

Just like the income statement, the balance sheet has grown steadily and without major swings noticeable. The equity to total liability ratio isn't too stretched and even less so when taken into account the treasury shares kept on the books. In harder times, both the liquid assets and the treasury shares should provide a wide buffer for the company and its shareholders. Zooming in on the tangible book value per share, this has gone up every single year - in my opinion an excellent demonstration of the strength of the business.

For most articles that I write, I have a real preference to focus on the cash flow statement of that company. However this is rather different for financial companies and not well-captured under current accounting rules. These rules are designed for 'normal' industries, but fall short when it comes to banks and such. Discover's payment network can be seen as a normal business, but since most income comes from financing, the overall picture is still blurry when looking at a cash flow statement. Simply put: For financial companies, it is important for cash to go out of the business as this creates an asset on which returns are then generated. In the end this naturally needs to be recouped to generate profits, but a growing financial company will see more cash flowing out of the company in a selected time period than the amount of cash that flows in. So growth in tangible book value might be more of a yardstick in this case. I do want to show something from the cash flow statement and that's the following:

Source: Seeking Alpha

Shareholder returns as compared to the market cap are excellent. Buybacks plus dividends are very rewarding and should keep on delivering going forward. Last June DFS announced its latest share repurchasing program of about $1.6 billion.

Profitability

Source: Morningstar

The table above shows in my opinion a true insight into past performance and should also give some guidance going forward. What's plain to see is that the increase in financial leverage has boosted the return on equity percentage. To some extent this means added risk, but only if one detracts the full value of the $12 billion+ worth of treasury shares from the stated equity amount. I'd argue that these shares have at least some value and skew the leverage ratio. That said, I don't believe the leverage ratio will move up beyond the 10 to 11 range. Furthermore I'd say the company should manage to keep both net margin and RoE well above 20% as long as the overall economy doesn't tank.

Risks and chances

For a company as Discover Financial Services it is important that consumers are able to keep putting charges on their credit card and repay those loans. So keeping an eye on delinquency and charge-off rates is crucial to determine the state of the financial health of consumers. Luckily, the Federal Reserve Bank of St. Louis has great statistics on this:

Source: FRED

Source: FRED

Both graphs show how these percentages shot up during the GFC. To state the obvious: this wasn't a good time to own credit card issuing companies. Or well, anything that did something in finance. But at the moment these rates are below historical averages, even if they are creeping up a slight bit the last few years. Something to keep in mind is that the rates for DFS are a bit lower than the rates shown above. This is because DFS aims for an above average segment of the market. Similar risk prevail for other loans issued by DFS, but so far they follow a similar pattern as those shown above here.

On the other side is the possibility of further tax cuts this year, aimed at the American middle class. This would really help the financial situation of a lot of average Joe's and thereby also companies that issue credit card. If this bill would pass, an improvement of the charge-off rate can be expected.

Another sign of possible upside is the fact that management has recently bought additional shares. And to quote one of the best value investors out there and author of 'Margin of Safety', Seth Klarman:

It is often said on Wall St that there are many reasons why an insider might sell a stock (need for cash to pay taxes; expenses etc), but there is only one reason for buying.

Conclusion

With a price of around $73 per share as I'm writing this, DFS trades at about 8 times earnings. This while it buys back large quantities of its shares each year and keeps raising its dividends accordingly. The business is highly profitable and its balance sheet keep growing. For management this warranted share purchases above the current price. With a high profit and return on equity margin, DFS is a quality business and undervalued. Discover Financial Services is a clear buy.

Disclosure: I am/we are long DFS. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.