It Makes No Sense To Buy iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF

My analysis shows you can save 53 basis points this way. And this does not include the cost of lack of real focus on dividend-growing stocks in the ETF.

You should always compare an ETF against buying the top 10 to 20 stocks, especially now that there is no longer any commission cost.

This is essentially a market index $10 billion fund. There really is no concentrated focus on fast dividend-growing stocks.

Taking A Critical Look At Dividend-Focused ETFs

The iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO) is one of many dividend-focused ETFs that investors should probably avoid. I previously wrote up a similar critique of another such fund, the WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth ETF (DGRW) on January 26. The main point is that investors truly give up a lot by buying these ETFs.

Why is that? Two main reasons. First, you can do better yourself, or if you are a finance professional, for your clients, given that commissions are now zero. This article will show that the top 20 stocks, which make up over 40% of this DGRO portfolio, actually yield more to the investor on an equally-weighted basis, than owning DGRO.

Second, given the size of this fund, it is essentially a market index fund. It does not really focus on high dividend-growing stocks. It can't do this because these kinds of stocks are smaller and the ETF won't be able to hold them. Moreover, the ETF is constantly reshuffling or what they call rebalancing. But to truly make money with high dividend-growth stocks, you have to own them for the long term. You don't need to rebalance very often unless the stock you pick cuts its dividend or the dividend growth slows. ETFs rebalance for all sorts of other reasons than this.

Compare The Actual Cost Against Equally Weighted

You should always scrutinize the list of holdings in an ETF, especially dividend-related ETFs, against the yield you would make in an equally-weighted portfolio. The main reason is that you could buy these stocks in a portfolio yourself with no trading cost these days.

For example, here is the top 20 list of DGRO and the yield of the stocks:

Source: Hake, using the company's info

So you could own most of the value of the ETF by buying just 20 stocks. The problem is the following:

Source: Hake calculations

The weighted average yield of these top 20 holdings is only 1.12%, which implies that the whole portfolio has an effective, practical yield of just 2.73%. But the "SEC 30-day yield" is just 2.33%.

Moreover, an equally weighted portfolio (5% each) of these 20 stocks would have an average 2.78% dividend yield.

So if you add in the 8 basis points cost of running the fund to the SEC 30-day yield of 2.33%, you get a cost of 53 basis points:

Source: Hake

Let's be even more practical. In 2019, DGRO paid out $0.93 in dividends. At today's price, of $40.03 for DGRO, that gives the ETF an actual dividend yield of just 2.325%. That is way below the actual dividend yield of 2.78% of these stocks.

But let's assume dividends rise in 2020. Assuming a 5% increase in dividends in 2020, the ETF will have a prospective yield of 2.44%:

Source: Hake calculations

You would save 42 basis points buying the top 20 stocks. Put it another way, your dividend yield would be 42 basis points higher in 2020 than owning DGRO.

Here is how that adds up over three to five years on a compounded basis:

Source: Hake

So, don't kid yourself, you are not really getting much buying the ETF, which has 478 holdings, over just owning the top 20 stocks in the ETF yourself.

The True Cost Of Running An ETF

The truth is that since this $10 billion fund has so many holdings and is so large, its real main purpose is to make money for a Wall Street firm.

For example, 8 basis points on a market value of $10.342 billion, produces revenue of $8.27 million annually to BlackRock. I highly suspect it does not cost them this much in salaries to run this index fund.

The fact is that the fund complex needs to have operating leverage by only running large ETFs. This more or less precludes them from investing in truly fast-growing dividend stocks.

For example, here are examples of high dividend growth stocks not in the top 20 of DGRO:

CIT Group (CIT): A $4 billion stock with a huge dividend growth rate: 29.04% growth over 3 years, 21.06% over 5 years.

Qualcomm (QCOM): A $90 billion stock with a 9.02% 5-year dividend growth record.

VISA (V): A $105 billion market cap stock with a 21.5% 3-year and 20.1% 5-year dividend growth record.

Mastercard (MA): A $304 billion market cap stock with a 20.2% 3-year and 24.5% 5-year dividend growth record.

Broadcom (AVGO): A $113 billion stock with a 64% 3-year and 55.6% 5-year dividend growth record.

Estee Lauder (EL): A $69 billion market cap stock with a 12.6% 3-year and 16% 5-year dividend growth record.

The list could go on. I recently wrote an article with a number of other stocks with fast-growing records. None of these stocks are in the Top 20 of DGRO's ETF even though they have large market caps and their dividend growth is in the high teens to 20% on average. The point is that these stocks do not fit into the shadow indexing aspects of the way this DGRO fund is being run.

Summary And Conclusion

Don't waste your time with this supposed dividend growth fund. Buy the top 20 stocks yourself. You will save money and achieve a better result. Moreover, you won't have to rebalance your holdings, and you get to keep any spin-off shares, such as the upcoming Merck (MRK) spin-off.

Lastly, in the case of takeovers, especially those with offers of cash or shares, you get to decide whether you want cash or shares.

In effect, since the cost of owning the top 20 stocks is zero, there is no real purpose for this fund for most serious investors. Its real main purpose is to generate fees for a Wall Street firm.

