GFL Environmental Files Plan For Second U.S. IPO Attempt

While GFL has grown revenue through acquisitions, the firm hasn't proven that it can grow organically, so I'll be watching the IPO from the sidelines.

The firm previously attempted an IPO in late 2019.

GFL Environmental has filed to raise $1.5 billion in an IPO plus $805 million in a concurrent units offering.

Quick Take

GFL Environmental (GFL) has filed to raise $1.5 billion in an IPO of its subordinate voting shares and $805 million of its tangible equity units, per an amended F-1 registration statement.

The company provides a range of environmental and waste management services to businesses across North America.

GFL is growing revenue due to acquisitions but the IPO is pricey for a money-losing firm when compared to Waste Management (WM).

Company & Technology

Vaughan, Ontario-based GFL [Green For Life] was founded in 2007 to provide a range of waste management, remediation, and recycling services in Canada and 23 US states.

Management is headed by Founder, President, CEO and Chairman Patrick Dovigi, who previously worked at Lower East Capital Partners and has managed Waste Excellence.

Below is a brief overview video of the company’s solid waste solutions:

Source: GFL

The firm’s services and solutions include non-hazardous solid waste management, infrastructure and soil remediation, as well as liquid waste management services, as shown in the table below:

Source: Company registration statement

GFL’s solid waste management operations comprise the collection, transportation, transfer, recycling and disposal of non-hazardous solid waste for municipal, residential, and commercial and industrial customers.

As of the end of 2018, the company had over 100 collection operations, more than 60 transfer stations, 47 landfills, as well as 29 material recovery and nine organics facilities.

Infrastructure and soil remediation includes remediation of contaminated soils and related services, such as civil, demolition, excavation and shoring.

By the end of 2018, the firm had nine soil remediation facilities.

The company’s liquid waste management business includes the collection, transportation, processing, recycling and/or disposal of liquid waste from commercial and industrial customers, with over 40 liquid waste processing or storage facilities as of the end of 2018.

Management said that “GFL is the fourth largest diversified environmental services company in North America,” as measured by revenue and operating footprint in the region.

Investors in GFL included Ontario Teachers’ Pension Plan and BC Partners. Source: Crunchbase

Selling, G&A expenses as a percentage of revenue have dropped in the most recent period, per the table below:

Selling, G&A Expenses vs. Revenue Period Percentage 2019 11.8% 2018 18.6%

Source: Company registration statement

The firm’s selling, G&A efficiency rate was 3.8x in 2019.

Market

According to a 2016 market research report by Grand View Research, the global environmental health and safety market was valued at $49.8 billion in 2015 and is projected to reach $96.2 billion by 2025, nearly double that of 2015.

The main factors driving forecast market growth are the rising number of regulations imposed by environmental protection and governmental agencies globally.

Increasing risk of environmental damage due to poor compliance by players has led to more stringent regulations across industries.

As of 2015, the US was the largest market for environmental health and safety services and is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of over 8.5% between 2016 and 2025.

Source: Grand View Research

Financial Performance

GFL’s recent financial results can be summarized as follows:

Growing topline revenue through acquisitions

Increased gross profit and gross margin

Reduced operating losses and negative operating margin

Sharply increased cash flow from operations

Below are relevant financial metrics derived from the firm’s registration statement:

Total Revenue Period Total Revenue % Variance vs. Prior 2019 $ 2,510,138,250 80.7% 2018 $ 1,389,443,250 Gross Profit (Loss) Period Gross Profit (Loss) % Variance vs. Prior 2019 $ 205,313,250 83.6% 2018 $ 111,825,000 Gross Margin Period Gross Margin 2019 8.18% 2018 8.05% Operating Profit (Loss) Period Operating Profit (Loss) Operating Margin 2019 $ (92,064,000) -3.7% 2018 $ (146,297,250) -10.5% Net Income (Loss) Period Net Income (Loss) 2019 $ (338,739,750) 2018 $ (362,502,000) Cash Flow From Operations Period Cash Flow From Operations 2019 $ 188,250,000 2018 $ 14,538,000

Source: Company registration statement

As of December 31, 2019, the company had $431.1 million in cash and $7.8 billion in total liabilities. (Unaudited, interim)

Free cash flow during the twelve months ended December 31, 2019, was a negative ($139.5 million).

IPO Details

GFL intends to sell 73.2 million subordinate voting shares at a midpoint price of $20.50 per share for gross proceeds of approximately $1.5 billion, not including the sale of customary underwriter options.

In addition, as a separate and concurrent offering, the firm is offering 14 million Tangible Equity Units, which are prepaid stock purchase contracts coupled with a senior amortizing note.

After the IPO, the firm will have two classes of shares - subordinate voting shares with one vote per share and multiple voting shares with ten votes per share. The multiple voting shares will be convertible into subordinate voting shares on a one-to-one ratio.

The S&P 500 Index no longer admits firms with multiple classes of stock into its index.

Assuming a successful IPO at the midpoint of the proposed price range, the company’s enterprise value at IPO would approximate $12.5 billion.

Excluding effects of underwriter options and private placement shares or restricted stock, if any, the float to outstanding shares ratio will be approximately 20.62%.

Per the firm’s most recent regulatory filing, the firm plans to use the net proceeds as follows:

We intend to use the net proceeds received by us from this offering and the Unit Offering to [i] redeem the entire US$350.0 million (or approximately $466.7 million) outstanding aggregate principal amount of the 2022 Notes, [ii] redeem the entire US$400.0 million (or approximately $533.3 million) outstanding aggregate principal amount of the 2023 Notes, [iii] redeem US$270.0 million (or approximately $360.0 million) outstanding aggregate principal amount of the 2026 Notes, [iv] redeem US$240.0 million (or approximately $320.0 million) of the aggregate principal amount of the 2027 Notes, [v] pay related fees, premiums and accrued and unpaid interest on the 2022 Notes, the 2023 Notes, the 2026 Notes and the 2027 Notes, [vi] repay $161.2 million of indebtedness outstanding under the Revolving Credit Facility and [vii] repay $842.6 million of indebtedness outstanding under the Term Facility.

Management’s presentation of the company roadshow is available here.

Listed underwriters of the IPO are J.P. Morgan, BMO Capital Markets, Goldman Sachs, RBC Capital Markets, Scotiabank, Barclays, BC Partners, Raymond James, Stifel, TD Securities, BofA Securities, CIBC Capital Markets, HSBC, and National Bank Financial.

Commentary

GFL is seeking to go public after failing to do so last year in a difficult IPO environment.

Unfortunately, the firm may have had bad timing twice in a row with the recent U.S. stock market drops as a result of coronavirus fears.

GFL’s financials show that the firm is continuing a strong growth trajectory but is still generating operating losses and large net losses while producing solid cash flow from operations.

Selling, G&A expenses as a percentage of total revenue have dropped markedly in the most recent calendar year, a positive signal as to efficiency.

The market opportunity for GFL’s approach to consolidating waste management firms is significant, but the firm hasn’t proven that it can grow organically.

Furthermore, management is valuing the company at an even higher level than the previous IPO attempt.

As a comparable-based valuation, the IPO appears pricey on an EV/Revenue basis versus Waste Management, which is generating significant earnings per share versus GFL’s negative EPS.

So, while GFL has an enticing revenue growth trajectory, which makes for an impressive IPO ‘story,’ its net results have been unimpressive.

Reasonable investors may disagree as to what is more valuable - earnings or revenue growth - but count me on the side of earnings in this case.

Expected IPO Pricing Date: March 3, 2020.

Gain Insight and actionable information on U.S. IPOs with IPO Edge research. Members of IPO Edge get the latest IPO research, news, and industry analysis. Get started with a free trial!

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article covers one or more microcap stocks. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.