Bank Of America Will Navigate The Storm And Push Higher

In this article, I highlight the risks to Bank of America but also how the bank can navigate through this storm in the long term.

Hold the panic button because Bank of America's stock is still up over 20% since 2019.

There are mounting fears surrounding the coronavirus impacting the Treasury yield curve, equity markets, including bank stocks like Bank of America Corporation (BAC). Banks have fallen from their highs and hopes of the reflation trade - or higher yields - has been quickly dashed thanks to the negative sentiment in the market.

In this article, I highlight the risks to banks like Bank of America in 2020 but also highlight why BAC is in a great position to be able to navigate through this storm in the long term.

Although this article won't be a Q4-19 earnings analysis per se, I'll review some of the key metrics from Q4-19 and show how BofA can partially offset the brewing storm consisting of depressed yields, slower U.S. growth, and coronavirus fears.

Although there's a high probability of a short-term correction in BAC, the resumption of the stock's path to $36 and eventually, $45 in the long term, remains intact.

Fears Abound

On an intraday basis, the 10-year yield hit an all-time low, which is important to banks since the 10-year is used as a benchmark for loan rates. Typically, a falling 10-year pulls down bank stocks with it and can have a negative impact on profit margins.

Data by YCharts

Banks are down by double-digit percentages, including BofA, which is down over 13% this year (in blue).

Data by YCharts

Hold The Panic Button:

For some perspective on the markets: BofA is still up over 20% since January 2019. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM) and Citigroup Inc. (C) are still up ~30%.

U.S. Bancorp (USB) up 8.5%. Wells Fargo & Company (WFC) is down since then, but in fairness, -4% is not bad considering the bank still has issues to sort out.

Data by YCharts

Market Risks To Bank of America

The Fed rate cuts may have prevented a recession, or at the very least, a dramatic slowdown in growth. However, Mr. Powell has stated that the contraction in business investment was a key reason for the rate cuts. Until that improves, along with fears over the economic impact of the coronavirus, expect the Fed to remain dovish. Translation: Lower yields for longer.

Expect Lower Growth in The U.S. Economy:

Economic growth forecasts show that in Q1 2020, the U.S. is expected to grow by 2.6% according to the Federal Reserve Bank of Atlanta's GDPNow model.

The GDPNow forecast tells me that the Fed believes the economy – along with the U.S. consumer – is fairly solid, but they notoriously revise their numbers as more information comes available.

I believe the growth rate of 2.6% by the Atlanta Fed is extremely generous and we're likely to see GDP below 2%. The coronavirus is spooking the markets, which will likely lead to a pullback in spending by U.S. consumers, businesses, and international buyers of our exports. Look for 1.5% to 1% growth as a possibility in the next two quarters.

For Bank of America investors, the breakdown of growth in my graph below should help you where the bank's loan volume (new business) will come from in 1H 2020.

Below are the four key drivers for growth in the U.S. economy: consumer spending, business investment, exports, and government spending.

Business investment has been negative in the last three quarters (circles) with Q4-2019 coming in at -1.08%.

Consumer spending was 1.20% (blue bars) in Q4-19, which is far from the 3.03% in Q2-2019.

In other words, if only consumers drove growth (and nothing else), the U.S. economy would have only grown by 1.2% in Q4-19 versus the 2.1%.

I believe U.S. exports will be lower in 2020 since it's likely that foreign sales will be down with the global slowdown and the coronavirus.

Data source: BEA. The graph and analysis by Chris B Murphy.

The question to ask yourself, do you believe the economy has improved since Q4-19?

Or has outside factors, such as the coronavirus, increased the probability of lower U.S. growth?

Impact On Bank of America - Commercial Loans

Commercial companies in the U.S. will likely see an impact on their revenues and earnings, which would result in less demand for commercial loans. Also, consumers may pull back some spending. As a result, investors should be aware that the U.S. economy could easily be below 2% in this quarter and perhaps the next quarter. Low yields will, of course, persist as the Fed stays dovish, but Bank of America could see lower commercial loan growth.

Bank of America - Consumer Division

The key to earnings will come from the consumer division, which should grow, albeit not at the levels of last year.

The mortgage business has been strong, although at lower net interest margins. The growth in mortgage loans will partially offset the falling NIMs in the rest of the portfolio. Also, watch consumer credit card growth, which has higher margins than commercial or mortgage loans.

The bank's diverse loan book is shown below with $377B in commercial loans (+6%) along with $311B (+7%) in consumer loans.

Total loans were up 6%, and the bank saw growth across the board in each segment, further emphasizing my opinion, and that of many investors, that BofA has a well-balanced credit portfolio.

Graph from Bank of America's Q4-2019 earnings presentation.

Tighter Yield Spreads

The 2-year Treasury yield is typically driven by the Federal Reserve's adjustments to short-term rates.

The 10-year Treasury yield is typically driven by the market – reflecting expected economic growth and inflation – but it also reflects the nervousness in the global markets as capital rushes into bonds for safety.

Approximately 50% of Bank of America's total revenue of ~$22 billion comes from net interest income. The profit from this income – called net interest margin (or NIM) – is predominately from the spread or rates it charges for loans and credit cards versus the interest the bank pays to depositors. On variable-rate credit products like credit cards and credit lines, banks can charge a higher rate as interest rates rise in the overall market.

Bank Stocks Resilient:

The 2-10 year Treasury spread fell from ~82 basis points (or bps) in 2017 to 18 bps in 2020 (bottom of the graph).

Both Citigroup and Bank of America are off multi-year highs.

The financial ETFs – XLF and KBE – are still near all-time highs (middle section).

As I reported in December 2019 in my article citing the risks to bank stocks, this divergence between the 2-10 year spread and bank stocks couldn't continue. Something's gotta give, and since the coronavirus has added to the risk-off, fear trade with inflows into the bond market, it's unlikely we'll see a jump in the 10-year yield in the short-term.

NIM Lower – Remains Solid

However, BAC's NIM is lower to 2.35% but is hanging in there. Remember, new loan growth adds to profitability, particularly due to mortgages this summer, despite the lower NIMs on each loan. That growth can partially offset the declines in profit from NIM compression on the existing loan book.

Graph from Bank of America's Q4-2019 earnings presentation.

Takeaways – Navigating The Short Term

In the short term, banks may correct lower to reflect the economic fundamentals, but none of the stock's move is the fault of Brian Moynihan or the bank's execution strategy.

But it's likely that BofA, along with other Banks, will lower their 2020 earnings estimates. As a result, the stock is vulnerable in the short term; perhaps below $29 per share.

Long-Term Holders Of BAC:

Best of breed banks like Bank of America will need to rely on noninterest income from areas such as service charges, wealth management, and capital markets. Also, look for efficiency improvements, such as lower noninterest expenses.

The previously mentioned new loan growth – albeit at lower NIMs – should help offset lower overall profits from spread compression. When yields rise again, all of the recent new variable-rate loans that BAC has been generating will reset to higher margins.

This is why, in my opinion, Bank of America is still exhibiting the right behavior as a best-of-breed bank, growing new business, implementing cost controls, and creating a diverse revenue stream and loan book.

Please be careful because we can't ignore the risks of a possible pandemic can have on economic growth. If the economics and rising yields drove the stock higher, we have to be fair and admit the opposite scenario can lead to a correction.

I'm still bullish BofA in the long term and on the other side of any economic slowdown. The bank has positioned itself away from international exposure, and I believe that will provide a floor around the high $20s – along with $30B+ worth of buybacks. As a result, once the storm has abated and fears subside in the markets, Bank of America will resume its path to $36 and eventually $45 in the long term.

Good luck out there.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.