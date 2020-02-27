SITE Centers: Risky Business

Since SITE Centers Corp (SITC) completed the spin-off of its non-core assets into Retail Value, Inc. (RVI) in mid-2018, the company has looked on track for steady long-term growth. However, there could be hiccups in the near to medium-term as ongoing retail bankruptcies look set to weigh on same-store net operating income (SS NOI) growth. With the JV asset sale also further concentrating its exposure to troubled retail tenants such as Bed, Bath and Beyond (BBBY), Macy's (M), Gap (GPS), Barnes & Noble (BKS), and Ascena (ASNA), and current valuations in-line with my base case valuations (10% discount to NAV based on a ~7% nominal cap rate), I see little reason to own SITC at these levels.

4Q FFO Comes in Ahead of Expectations

SITC reported 4Q Operating Funds From Operations (OFFO) that came in well ahead on the back of strong operational performance, along with some one-time benefits. Adjusted for one time items and RVI related disposition fee and financing income, 4Q Operating FFO landed at $0.33 ($0.06 above consensus estimates), and $1.27 on a full-year basis.

The full-year OFFO of $1.27 is well above prior guidance of $1.20-$1.22/share for FY19 - management pointed to early anchor openings and one-time items driving lower G&A, as well as higher ancillary income streams as key factors behind the above-consensus 4Q OFFO result.

Turning to the fourth quarter and full-year 2019 results. For the fourth quarter, as previously mentioned, we benefited from a number of positive variances versus our budget. First, operations were ahead of plan due to the factors outlined by Mike, which are fairly broad-based. Second, bankruptcies had a much smaller impact than anticipated, and we recognized $650,000 of revenues from Dress Barn and Forever 21, which we did not expect to occur. Lastly, G&A includes a $1.8 million one-time benefit, which positively impacted results by $0.01. The significant outperformance in the fourth quarter pushed our full-year results to $1.27 per share compared to the top end of our guidance range of $1.22. - 4Q Transcript

Also notable was the same-store NOI performance, which increased 5.1% YoY on a pro-rata basis (3.6% YTD). The strong result was driven by fewer than expected bankruptcies, and earlier tenant starts. Occupancy trends were also encouraging - the at share portfolio was 90.9% occupied for 4Q19, compared to 90.1% in 4Q18 and 91.1%in 3Q19.

In-Line Guidance Numbers But Headwinds Emerging

Initial FY20 FFO guidance was in-line at $1.10-1.14, while the SS NOI (excluding redevelopment) guidance of 1.0-2.0%, underwhelmed relative to SITC's FY19 SS NOI of 3.6%. When including the redevelopment impact, however, FY20 SS NOI guidance stood at 2.0-3.0%.

A closer look at the FY20 FFO guidance numbers reveal several key headwinds - for instance, management is including ~150bps of bankruptcy/bad debt reserve in its guidance. Further, management is guiding toward a $0.14 headwind to FY20 FFO from lower Retail Value Inc. ((RVI)) fee income ($16-20 million ex-redevelopment fees), lower JV fee income ($16-20 million) and lower interest income ($10-13 million) as a result of Blackstone preferred redemptions.

Other headwinds to FY20 EPS include ~$0.03 of lost income tied to Dressbarn, Forever 21, and a few restaurants, $0.06 of headwinds from having a higher share count relative to 2020 as well as an expectation for having lower ancillary income in 2020 as well. Management also expects G&A to be in the ~$59 million range in 2020 and for RVI dispositions to no longer correlate to lower G&A as it has in the past. From the 4Q call:

For next year, we're not a company in transition anymore - excuse me, for this year. I would expect, call it, $58 million to $50 million - $59 million, excuse me, of G&A for the year. And again, we've completed the hand-off of RVI fees and lower G&A. And so I'd expect there'd be - that the kind of breakdown or the correlation between lower G&A and lower RVI fees to end in 2020.

Transaction Activity Entails Near-Term FFO Headwinds

Also worth touching on is the company's announced sale of its 15% interest in the DDRTC Joint Venture to TIAA-CREF, amounting to a gross fund value of $1.1 billion. The transaction remains on track for a 1Q20 close, with an estimated pro-rate NOI impact of $15 million.

USD' 000 100% Price 1,140,000 (X) Cap Rate 8.62% (X) Ownership (%) 15% (=) Pro-rata NOI Impact 14,740

They also acquired three shopping centers (The Blocks in Portland and Southtown Center in Tampa, in addition to the Vintage Plaza deal in Austin) for an aggregate sales price of $85.1mn, and sold two shopping centers/land for an aggregate sales price of $287.6mn ($76.4mn at their share).

For the full year, SITC sold ten shopping centers and land for an aggregate sales price of $550.2mn, ($211.5mn at their share). In the near-term, the continued wind-down of its JVs, along with the RVI liquidation, will likely entail near-term FFO headwinds, offsetting NOI growth.

Shoring Up the Balance Sheet

Notably, management has also been active with right-sizing the balance sheet throughout FY19 - the company issued ~13mn of common shares resulting in net proceeds of approximately $195.0 million and subsequently redeemed all $200mn aggregate liquidation preference of its outstanding Series J Preferred Shares. In addition, SITC also successfully refinanced its $950mn revolving credit facility, extending the maturity out to January 2024 and reducing the overall interest rate by ~35bps on an upsized $100mn facility (from $50mn previously).

Near-Term Risks Cloud Longer-Term Outlook

YTD, shares have underperformed as negative media headlines around Pier 1 and Bed Bath & Beyond drive concerns of further store closures going forward. Pier 1 is the certainly a risk, though the company is SITC's 23rd largest tenant, it represents ~1% of base minimum rent. Meanwhile, Bed Bath & Beyond is SITCs 2nd largest tenant at ~3.8% of total owned GLA and ~3.4% of Base Rent; with another weak quarter on the board and a turnaround plan in place, we could see more sweeping store closures in the near-term from BBBY, with more color to come with the new strategic plan (set for Spring). Other troubled retailers to watch include Macy's (M), Gap (GPS), and Barnes & Noble (BKS), and Ascena (ASNA).

Tenant name % of ABR % of GLA Total # Stores 1 TJX Companies 6.00% 6.70% 80 2 Bed Bath & Beyond 3.40% 3.80% 51 3 PetSmart 2.80% 2.50% 46 4 Dick's Sporting Goods 2.80% 2.70% 27 5 Michaels 2.30% 2.40% 40 6 Ulta 2.10% 1.30% 45 7 Gap 2.00% 1.60% 41 8 Best Buy 2.00% 1.90% 18 9 Ross Stores 1.90% 2.50% 48 10 AMC Theatres 1.90% 1.20% 10 11 Nordstrom Rack 1.70% 1.40% 11 12 Kroger 1.70% 2.00% 14 13 Kohl's 1.70% 3.00% 18 14 Barnes & Noble 1.60% 1.10% 18 15 Whole Foods 1.40% 0.90% 5 16 Burlington 1.20% 1.20% 11 17 DSW 1.20% 1.10% 19 18 Five Below 1.10% 0.90% 41 19 Petco 1.00% 0.80% 21 20 Office Depot 1.00% 1.20% 23 21 Ascena 1.00% 0.70% 38 22 Party City 1.00% 0.80% 25 23 Pier 1 Imports 0.90% 0.60% 25

Thus, while SITC has a clear long-term growth runway, its exposure to troubled retailers will likely translate into challenged short-term SS NOI growth. Coupled with the lack of a near-term catalyst for shares, I would stay neutral on the SITC story. Assuming a base case scenario of an ~7% nominal cap rate, I see little in the way of a valuation case either, with a 10% discount to one-year forward NAV/share at ~$15-16/share, implying in-line valuations at current levels.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.