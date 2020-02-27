Hold Qualys During These Turbulent Times

Qualys, Inc. (QLYS) is one of those rare SaaS companies that actually makes a GAAP profit. Unlike competitors such as Tenable Holdings, Inc. (TENB) and Rapid7, Inc. (RPD) which have a "growth at any cost" mentality, Qualys has managed to keep expenses in line and its debt level down. Qualys is growing revenue at a rate of 15% per year but has a huge free cash flow margin of 41%. In addition, the company management expects 2020 GAAP EPS to be positive, in the range of $1.60 to $1.65.

Qualys is in the process of introducing its next-generation vulnerability management solution called VMDR which provides continuous monitoring across the IT environment. Qualys has several other applications that will be released in 2020.

I believe that Qualys is fairly valued based on relative metrics, and according to Morningstar, Qualys has a wide economic moat. For these reasons, I am giving Qualys a bullish rating.

Free Cash Flow

One of Qualys' most impressive fundamental factors is its free cash flow margin of 41%. It has been growing steadily since 2013.

SG&A Expenses

Qualys' SG&A expense margin has been steadily dropping since 2013 and now stands at 55%. Note that SG&A includes R&D for the chart below.

Rule Of 40

Qualys is fully aware of and proudly advertises its industry-leading performance for this metric in its investor presentations.

Stock Valuation

The following scatter plot of enterprise value/forward sales versus estimated forward Y-o-Y sales growth illustrates Qualys' stock valuation relative to the 152 stocks in my digital transformation stock universe.

A best-fit line is drawn in red on the scatter plot and represents a typical valuation based on next year's sales growth. Qualys is sitting slightly above the best-fit line, implying that the stock is modestly overvalued relative to its peers.

While this chart indicates that Qualys is slightly overvalued based on the forward sales multiple, I come to a different conclusion when I look at next year's earnings estimates instead of sales estimate.

This second scatter plot that is based on earnings estimates suggests that Qualys is slightly undervalued. Between the two scatter plots, I come to the conclusion that Qualys is essentially fairly valued on a relative basis.

Stock Performance

Over the last two years, Qualys stock has gone nowhere, primarily because revenue growth is somewhat lower than other stocks within the software industry. The fact that its revenue growth has decelerated somewhat may also have something to do with it.

Qualys' 5-year revenue growth is 19%, whereas its one-year revenue growth is 15%. So there has been some deceleration but in my opinion, it is not that significant. In fact, revenue growth may begin to accelerate with the introduction of the new products planned for 2020.

Investment Risks

Software stock valuations are high on a historical basis. Uncertainties, such as the rising tension in the Middle East, trade disputes, and the coronavirus, could cause a market downturn. Software stocks tend to get hit hard during any market turbulence.

Competition is intense and Qualys' competitors tend to spend much more on Sales and Marketing and also achieve higher revenue growth. If Qualys' lower-cost Sales and Marketing strategies don't work as planned then it could lose market share.

If the company's customers do not endorse the new applications, including VMDR, then profitability will suffer along with share price.

Summary And Conclusions

Qualys is a wide moat, conservatively-run cybersecurity company, a company that scores an excellent 63 on the Rule of 40. The management is steering the company towards profitability as opposed to high revenue growth. This is evident in the steadily climbing free cash flow margin which now sits at an excellent 41%. The SG&A expense margin has been steadily decreasing and is now 55%, a very good figure for a software company that is developing new products. The company maintains a low level of debt and currently has a total debt to equity ratio of 0.11, well below the industry average of 0.44. In my opinion, Qualys is fairly valued and represents a solid investment. Therefore, I am giving this company a bullish rating.

