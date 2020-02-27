LendingTree Suffers From Growth Deceleration And A Mediocre Outlook

Credit Karma acquisition tells us little except that it confirms my suspicion that it is a more valuable business than LendingTree.

Last Tuesday, LendingTree (TREE) suffered a 14% drop following the announcement of its annual results. The results were poor to mediocre overall, but the profitability performance -though in line with my expectations- was clearly not what the market expected. In this article I will look back on the performance in the quarter and on the 2020 guidance issued by the company and also spend a few words on the sale of CreditKarma.

Recap of my last note

I wrote about LendingTree in September (accessible through author’s picks), where I argued that the company lags competitors in several ways and that the business lacks competitive advantages. I concluded that the 2019 revenue guidance at the time ($1.08bn to $1.1bn) would probably be beat or raised due to low mortgage interest rates. I was more negative over the longer term prospects of the company. The Q4 results have not changed my mind so far. It looks like organic growth keeps slowing while the company’s margins remain -more or less- the same.

Q4 figures

The recent quarterly earnings report was the first one for which the company used its new reporting segments. The change is that Home (previously mortgage) now includes home equity and that non-mortgage is split into Insurance and Consumer (containing everything else from credit cards to small business loans).

On revenue, adjusted EBITDA and VMM (variable marketing margin), TREE reported figures that were close to the lower end of its last guidance. This tells us that the business in the quarter deteriorated a bit further than the company anticipated.

The margin pressure in the consumer segment is troublesome. This is a profit center for many well-performing competitors and it reflects the level of strength of the business overall. The sequential revenue decline in Consumer and Insurance is also a problem. Though some seasonality can be expected, Consumer revenue shouldn’t be down by 25%. The company cites seasonality, but that segment's revenue in Q4 2018 and Q4 2017 was down 12% and 5% respectively on an organic growth basis.

Some clients of TREE, such as LendingClub (LC), are seeing pressure on net interest margins/credit spreads which reduces the amount they are willing to spend on marketing and sales to gain a new customer. In that context, the odds of lower interest rates are not very helpful, despite the fact that it helps mortgage refinance volume.

The Q4 segment results trickled through to the bottom line for the year.

Once again, TREE has not been able to post a profit that is significant compared to its (fully diluted) market cap of around $4bn. What surprised me the most is that selling & marketing expense rose to 66.4% as a percentage of revenue. This was unexpected as the company did well on that metric on a ttm basis in H1 2019 with a spend of just 65%. Coincidentally, 66.4% happens to be the average marketing spend over the previous 7 years (2012-2018). Still, it remains disappointing that after a good 2018, this item bounced up again.

The cash flow generated by TREE was higher than its net income of just $18m, and perhaps more relevant to investors as well. The company had an operating cash flow of $157m. If we then subtract the $20m CapEx and $52m stock-based compensation, we are left with $85m generated by the business to use for acquisitions or to reward shareholders with. I still don’t see how TREE can improve its competitive position in order to expand margins to a level that allows it to produce a meaningful cash flow yield. I can see how free cash flow as I calculate it can double in the next four years, but that still means a yield of just 4% on the $4.2bn market cap (stock price of $290 multiplied by 14.6 million diluted shares outstanding).

2020 outlook

I took the liberty of pasting the company’s Q1 and FY 2020 outlook below. It must be said that it is a slight positive that the full year outlook has remained the same since the investor day in December.

The Q1 guidance is new and worth a look. Adjusted EBITDA was $43m in Q1 last year. The fact that the company expects revenue in Q1 to increase by 12.8% to 16.6% but adjusted EBITDA to increase by maximum of 7% shows that margin pressure is set to persist in Q1.

A positive is the expected growth in 2020 of 13% to 17%, which is a strong figure in my opinion. My last revenue growth estimate for 2020 is 13.5%, partly driven by continued low interest rates that drive consumers looking for a mortgage refinance to TREE and expanded capacity at mortgage originators. Nevertheless, it doesn't seem to be enough for the market as 2019's organic growth was about 20%.

As interesting as the outlook may be, something even more interesting happened with a major peer recently.

Credit Karma sale

Intuit has recently announced that it will acquire CreditKarma, a major competitor of LendingTree. The transaction values CK at $7bn. We didn't learn much about CK, but Inuit has said that its revenue was $1bn in 2019. This means that the trailing P/S is about 7 for the CK deal. Compare this to LendingTree which made a revenue of $1.1bn in 2019 and had a (pre-Tuesday fully diluted) market cap of about $5bn and we see what though the P/S ratio of TREE was ‘only’ 4.5. My conclusion is that CK was perceived as a more valuable target to pursue by Intuit.

Why is CK more valuable? Because, as touched upon in my previous article, CK has a much larger user base. This is also something that the CEO of LendingTree touched upon in the Q4 earnings call:

So for over half of people who have My LendingTree download also have Credit Karma and I guess it's probably not half the other way clearly, but it's a different product. It's not mostly focused on credit score as a great way to drive people in, which is obviously is a great way to drive people in."

We must also take into account the higher share of credit cards and personal loans at CK. That is important because credit cards especially can be a very profitable product for platforms that have scale, as I explored in my previous article about TREE. This compounds with the vast used base of CK and the relatively low marketing spend (as researched in my previous article) at CK. I would not be surprised if CK generates several times the cash flow that TREE does.

Valuation

The discussion about CK takes us back to the valuation of TREE itself. To me, it’s also telling that the acquisitions TREE does happen at much lower multiples than at which it trades (though it could also indicate a smart M&A strategy, time will tell). Insurance lead generator Quotewizard, for example was acquired for a little over $300m in late 2018, and TREE’s Insurance segment (of which QW is 95%+) recorded a revenue of $285m in 2019. The sellers and TREE alike probably realize that these businesses have limited competitive power and are highly cyclical, thus afford a low price. I continue to believe that for a business with slowing organic growth rates that is near the peak of the cycle, TREE is expensive and is worth less than $200 per share.

Conclusion

LendingTree clearly had a sub-par quarter and margins are expected to remain subdued for 2020. The good news is that the 2020 outlook looks a bit brighter when it comes to revenue. All things considered, it looks like LendingTree is chugging along quite well in 2020 from an operational perspective but the 14% drop was justified and overdue.

