17 Reasons Why I'm Confident Gilead's Remdesivir Will Work Against COVID-19

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) declined 3.84% yesterday. I believe that created a major buying opportunity as it's likely based on investors' (yet) limited understanding on Gilead’s strong positioning based on its anti-viral therapy Remdesivir in the battle against COVID-19.

The iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (IBB) was off by 2.5% and SPDR Biotech ETF (XBI) by 3% yesterday. But it still surprised me Gilead was off that much because there was good news in that Bruce Aylward, senior advisor and international leader of the World Health Organization's China COVID-19 mission, said:

There's only one drug right now that we think may have real efficacy. And that's remdesivir."

Graph by author: GILD vs IBB

In addition to general misunderstanding among analysts, I think that there were two pieces of news that held back Gilead yesterday: 1) Moderna delivering a vaccine to U.S. government researchers. 2) A Bank of America note from Monday that put a $72 rating on Gilead and advising investors to be cautious about the stock’s perceived new upside.

In this article, I’m going to address Moderna’s vaccine and a misconception around the competition in general. Finally, I'll provide the key pieces of information that lead me to believe Remdesivir is promising. In a future note I'll address the concerns raised by BofA.

Moderna’s vaccine

There are a lot of companies working on some kind of vaccine to combat COVID-19. There are a myriad of tiny companies that (claim) work on something or are potentially working on something. The big guns in the race are Regeneron (NASDAQ:REGN), AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV), Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ), Vir Biotechnology (NASDAQ:VIR), Glaxosmithkline (NYSE:GSK), Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY), Roche (RHBBY), Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN), Qiagen (NYSE:QGEN), Thermo-Fischer (NYSE:TMO) Fuji Film Holdings Corporation (OTCPK:FUJIF) and Cepheid (NYSE:DHR).

The narrative around a vaccine is based on “race” imagery. This is presented in financial media as akin to a horse race where the first to market with a successful vaccine wins. Because it's extremely difficult to handicap the various horses we are inclined to take mental shortcuts and assign them all equal odds of winning.

First of all, I don’t think it's productive to view this as a horse race. I view this more as throwing spaghetti at a wall to see if anything sticks (which I think is a great approach).

In general, it takes quite a long time for a possible vaccine to get to market and the odds that it will work in practice aren’t great, even if promising in theory. Here’s a graph from an interesting McKinsey white paper on vaccines that illustrates a median time to market in excess of 1,000 days. From expert commentary, and given the immense pressure, I’d expect that to shorten considerably. But it could still easily take until the end of 2020.

Maybe several strands of spaghetti will actually stick. That would be great. We will have multiple approaches to tackle this virus. The way COVID-19 is currently moving across the globe we likely need all the production that we can get. Having different companies/vaccines involved will help to ramp up production to give as many people as possible a fighting chance.

Moderna was up big yesterday and likely market participants interpreted that as the company taking the lead in the “horse race.” After all, it was the first to start a U.S. trial. From the WSJ article linked in the lead (Dr Fauci is director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases):

It is uncertain whether Moderna’s vaccine will work because its gene-based technology hasn’t yet yielded an approved human vaccine. And even if the first study is positive, the coronavirus vaccine might not become widely available until next year because further studies and regulatory clearances will be needed, Dr. Fauci said.

But right after a trial for Remdesivir was started on which Fauci commented as well:

“We urgently need a safe and effective treatment for COVID-19. Although remdesivir has been administered to some patients with COVID-19, we do not have solid data to indicate it can improve clinical outcomes,” said NIAID Director and U.S. Coronavirus Task Force member Anthony S. Fauci, M.D. “A randomized, placebo-controlled trial is the gold standard for determining if an experimental treatment can benefit patients.”

Why I'm giving a lot of credit to Remdesivir without conclusive proof

I’ve laid out in detail why I’m excited about the chances of Remdesivir proving effective in two prior articles: Gilead: Potential Hedge If Covid-19 Is Taken More Seriously and Gilead Sciences: 5 Reasons Remdesivr Is Likely To Be Effective Against The Wuhan Coronavirus. Note that there's no conclusive proof Remdesivir will work against COVID-19 in humans. But the odds are getting better by the day as more information surfaces:

Gilead is a virus specialist. For decades they have thrived on their HIV (a Lentivirus) therapy. Remdesivir has been used to treat humans against Ebola (a Filovirus). Remdesivir specifically attacks a part of the virus that's common to all coronaviruses including COVID-19 . Bioinformatically, the target of Remdesivir is very similar to that in the SARS coronavirus, 99% similar and 96% identical. Remdesivir has already proven effective in lab tests against a range of coronaviruses. Remdesivir worked against various coronaviruses in mice. Remdesivir has been shown to prevent and cure monkeys (rhesus macaques) afflicted with the MERS coronavirus. Remdesivir worked against even the most divergent coronavirus called Porcine deltacoronavirus. Remdesivir has been proven to work against every coronavirus tested against whether in lab or animals. A U.S. patient and a French COVID-19 patient both recovered after being administered Remdesivir on a compassionate use basis. The French article wasn't easy to find but it said the following (translated with Google translate): "The 48-year-old patient infected with the new coronavirus and released from the Bordeaux University Hospital on Thursday, after 22 days of hospitalization, was treated with remdesivir, a "promising" antiviral, said his medical team on Friday." It's a promising sign that this patient was treated after 22 days and still recovered. Typically, if you are in the group that gets really sick by that time you're in intensive care. One question with vaccines/therapies like this is how effective they are once you already are sick. Giving a vaccine in a preventive manner is the lowest bar for a treatment to beat. Being administered on a compassionate use basis to patients that are 22 days in and appearing to be effective is a much higher bar. Admittedly, we can't derive conclusions from two patients that seem to have improved (if you know of any documented compassionate use cases please PM me) but it's something. Especially in combination with the commentary from the medical team: "...It is "today in the state of knowledge the most convincing promising candidate for an evaluation," he added, adding that the choice of this drug had been made "collegially at national level, in consultation with WHO ”(World Health Organization)..." CDC officials told the medical team treating the infected man in Washington about Remdesivir after his condition worsened. Meaning both WHO and CDC are currently recommending this as a last resort compassionate use option. Gilead stated it's building up manufacturing capacity. Over the last couple of weeks, it already has coordinated with contract manufacturers to start producing Remdesivir. The company also stopped production of one of its approved products to churn out more of the stuff. This exudes confidence and perhaps also indicates the company expects COVID-19 to spread widely. A Chinese company called BrightGene has started to manufacture Remdesivir as well. BrightGene's share price went up ~70% to a ~$4 billion market cap. Two studies of Remdesivir already are underway in China. Two-thirds of enrolling participants are given the real drug, which is quite unusual. In the U.S. a trial for COVID-19 on humans has started as well. National Economic Council Director Larry Kudlow: "Gilead will probably come up with a vaccine faster than most people realize." Kudlow is no expert on vaccines but he is likely to be well informed in a crisis situation, although his political agenda needs to be considered. Dr. Nancy Messonnier, director of the CDC's National Center for Immunization and Respiratory Diseases: "We expect we will see community spread in this country," "It's not so much a question of if this will happen anymore, but rather more a question of exactly when this will happen and how many people in this country will have severe illness." This is not unexpected to me as I've been researching COVID-19 since January 22 but it's definitely unwelcome. Economically Gilead (by my estimate) is most sensitive to spread as opposed to the average price per dose of Remdesivir. Gilead has been granted 3 patents on Remdesivir in China as of today. Another good sign after some earlier patent shenanigans where a Chinese research center applied for a patent.

Even though there's no conclusive proof of efficacy yet I view the above as positive indicators on Remdesivir. It could still bomb, but the odds of success seem vastly higher to me compared to those for random vaccines going into a phase 1 trial. I think there's a 90%-plus chance this gets to market. To me, this is not a horse race at all. But if it were, this is like watching an unknown Secretariat take a couple of training laps ahead of the 1973 Belmont Stakes.

