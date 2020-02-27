Big Banks On The Move: Morgan Stanley Acquires E*Trade

More and more transactions like this are expected in the near future as the biggest banks continue to move to restructure the financial industry.

This move is completely consistent with the move of these large banks into the consumer-business space, and completely consistent with the effort of these organizations to grown and dominate.

Morgan Stanley, among the biggest six banks in the Unite States, in acquiring E*Trade Financial Corporation, has made the largest bank acquisition since the Great Recession.

The biggest banks are making more and more moves.

James Gorman, of Morgan Stanley (NYSE: MS), has been at the helm of this giant bank since January 2010.

Morgan Stanley, at that time, was an organization that was “lost” and needed a major turnaround. Mr. Gorman was brought in change the "culture" of Morgan Stanley and remake this lagging bank into one that could compete with the other "big banks" that dominated the American financial scene.

In 2019, Mr. Gorman and Morgan Stanley turned in record annual earnings. Furthermore, he restructured the firm, building the future around wealth management, a focus that has contributed to much more stable earnings.

Mr. Gorman has done a real good job and Morgan Stanley is now back in the running the challenge the other biggest banks. And, what it is doing is consistent with the direction that these giant banks have taken. Even Goldman Sachs has relented, giving up on its past business model and is now pushing to move on into the future.

But, Mr. Gorman continues to build. The biggest banks are becoming bigger and more dominant. They are building technology; they are building scale; and they are building performance.

The biggest banks are also moving strongly into less wealthy customers in consumer-based areas. We see all across this sector of banks the expansion into consumer banking.

Now, Mr. Gorman has made his biggest move yet. Morgan Stanley has acquired E*Trade Financial Corporation (NYSE: ETFC) for $13 billion in an all-stock transaction.

This is the largest acquisition by any one of the biggest banks in America since the Great Recession!

This acquisition fills in the markets that Morgan Stanley covers. The earlier moves into wealth management by Mr. Gorman were built on the backs of a wealthier customer base. This latest move fills in lower levels of the wealth spectrum, which is perfectly consistent with the overall expansion of the giant banks into consumer banking.

As Liz Hoffman writes in the Wall Street Journal that Morgan Stanley is “betting on smaller customers.”

Ms. Hoffman argues that Morgan Stanley is focusing “its future on managing money for regular people.” Morgan Stanley has acquired “a discount broker built on the backs of dot-com day traders.” And this seems to be exactly what the biggest banks are trying to do.

It also seems to be where other financial firms are moving: note Charles Schwab’s recent move to acquire TD Ameritrade.

The interesting thing is that the Charles Schwab purchase seems to have been the thing that made the E*Trade deal possible. The word is that Mr. Gorman has had his eye of E*Trade since the time he was at Merrill, Lynch, around 2002.

The Charles Schwab/TD Ameritrade deal actually exposed E*Trade because of its position in the financial markets. As evidence of this, analysts point to the fact that the price of E*Trade declined as the Schwab transaction was announced.

Now, Mr. Gorman has gotten his wish and picked up this company with 5 million in customers and $360 billion in assets. One other added attraction: E*Trade brings to the deal an on-line bank with cheap deposits.

This bonus-part of the deal not only brings more consumers to Morgan Stanley, it also is going to help finance the transaction.

Performance-wise, Morgan Stanley has acquired a good firm with a good financial history and with Mr. Gorman's skill at cost cutting, the bank is expecting the E*Trade deal to contribute to Morgan Stanley's growth in return on tangible capital. Mr. Gorman is a real advocate of getting this number up and he sees the E*Trade transaction as one the will keep this figure rising.

This is where the big banks are going. Mr. Gorman and Morgan Stanley are major players in this effort. The banking industry is changing and the next five years, the biggest of the banks are going to become even more dominant.

