Harmony Gold: Prices Are Harmonized With The Gold Rally

Harmony Gold (HMY) is performing well in a bullish gold market which I believe, is fueled (in part) by the prevailing virus fears. With the recent conclusion of an agreement with AngloGold Ashanti (AU) to buy Mponeng mine and the MWS (read: Mine Waste Solutions), HMY seems to be improving its mining outlook through potential for added gold production. The 64 dollar question is, why invest in HMY gold when there are a handful of other miners in the gold mining space?

Figure-1 (Source: GT247.com)

According to HMY's latest reported results for the six-months ended December 2019, total gold production stood at 688 Koz (2018: 751 Koz) while AISC (read: All-in-Sustaining-Costs) rose sharply from $1,160/oz to $1,283/oz. HMY expects the Mponeng acquisition to add ~350 Koz in annual gold production and also increase the company's South African gold reserves by ~8.27 Moz. While the Mponeng acquisition is a sequel to the Moab Khotsong acquisition completed in 2018, the essence of the issue is the underground nature of operations of both mines. South African underground gold mines are old, dangerous and embedded with the risk of possible safety mishaps. Generally speaking, the mines are being extended underground to squeeze out more juice from those assets and interestingly, HMY's recently acquired Mponeng mine is the world's deepest gold mine. In contrast, it could be argued that HMY is gradually reducing the 'Injury Frequency Rate' for its mining operations (Figure-2) which is a key consideration for mining in a jurisdiction where notorious mineworkers' unions often create prolonged strikes to protest against mining fatalities and/or wage issues. On that note, there has very recently been a fatality at one of HMY's South African mines.

Figure-2 (Source: H1FY20 Presentation)

The underground operations are also a cost burden on the company. The AISC/oz of gold production from HMY's underground operations was largely above the $1,000/oz mark. Have a look at Table-1 for a breakup of HMY's AISC (for the six-months ended on December 31, 2019) from its underground and surface operations. Even though the Mponeng acquisition will likely make HMY South Africa's no.1 gold producer and enhance the company's South African footprint, it will do little to improve HMY's overall cost dynamics. I say so because Mponeng's current operator, AU has reported mine AISC of ~$1,200/oz and ~$1,150/oz during the quarter and half year ended on September 30, 2019 and December 31, 2019 respectively.

Table-1 [Prepared by Aitezaz Khan for Seeking Alpha]

In my view, all gold miners are presenting attractive mining dynamics in the recent gold rally where gold has broken above the $1,650/oz mark and appear fit to continue their upward trajectory in the wake of rising gold prices. However, let's say gold retraces back to the levels of ~$1,200/oz, how attractive would HMY's mining dynamics be?

[Author's note: I'm bullish on gold, I'm just presenting a worst case scenario here based on the PM prices we have witnessed a year ago.]

In the given situation, HMY might be tempted to suspend its operations for those mines that yield higher AISC, or alternately will suffer from loss-making operations. That said, it seems reasonable that an appropriate mining company's AISC should lie somewhere within the range of $700-900/oz (or safely under $1,000/oz). Not surprisingly, there are a couple of gold miners who have AISC significantly lower than HMY and present a case for profitable investments should this gold rally see a major bear trend. Let's have a look at Table-2.

[Note: I'm assuming that the Mponeng transaction will smoothly pass through the regulatory permitting process from the South African Competition Authority and Section 11 permit from the South African Minister for Mineral Resources. Any adverse news on that front would shred some of HMY's recent price gains.]

Table-2 [Prepared by Aitezaz Khan for Seeking Alpha]

HMY's ~$2.7 BB balance sheet is significantly comprised of non-current assets (including plant and equipment worth more than $2 BB). Moreover, the ~$400 MM debt is roughly 4.5x the company's current cash position of ~$90 MM which raises some questions about HMY's liquidity especially when we consider that during the six-month ended December 2019, HMY generated operating cash flows of ~$190 MM. In my view, there will be more pressure on cash flows in the wake of signing the $300 MM Mponeng acquisition. Going forward, HMY's liquidity position may be expected to improve given rising gold prices and added future production from Mponeng operations, however, if gold prices reverse their uptrend then HMY's liquidity will be impacted and consequently, the company's exploration and development expenditures may also be affected.

On a different note, HMY's Kusasalethu mine is also in the limelight with lower reported head grades (5.29 g/t versus 5.69 g/t, y/y) and having recorded a 32% y/y decline in gold production. The recent fatality at the mine that produced ~10% of HMY's total underground production, is another catalyst that negatively impacts Kusasalethu's performance. On the flip side, there is positive development on HMY's 50%-owned Wafi-Golpu copper-gold project in PNG (read: Papua New Guinea). PNG's national Court has dismissed a stay order previously obtained by the PNG Government against work relating to the project, which implies that HMY and its venture partner Newcrest Mining (OTCPK:NCMGF) (OTCPK:NCMGY) can now resume discussion with the PNG Government for development of the WG project. The WG project is an attractive long-term call (say, 5 years or more) for HMY's production profile as it could annually add ~320 Koz and ~150 kT of gold and copper production respectively (on a 100% basis) once the mine achieves full production.

To cut a long story short, HMY's operational profile is stained with relatively higher cost mining operations compared with peer miners. Although the company has acquired another South African gold mine to ramp up its production potential (which is a good decision in the wake of rising gold prices), the main upside in share price is fueled by the recent price momentum in gold. In my view, operational outlook will look better once the WG copper-gold project gets regulatory approval. The prevailing corona virus fears have made investors turn to precious metals as safe havens but we have seen a correction in gold price following a sharp run that very nearly missed the $1,700/oz mark (Figure-3).

Figure-3 (Source: Finviz)

In my view, if this trend indicates that gold is consolidating within the range of $1,620-1,650/oz, HMY's growth trajectory may take a break. However, once gold moves higher towards its next resistance at $1,700/oz, HMY will follow suit with more gains.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.