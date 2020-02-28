A Recurring Pattern In The Dollar Index

The dollar index reflects the strength or weakness in the US currency measured against the other leading world reserve foreign exchange instruments. The dollar index has the most significant exposure to the euro. The futures contracts in the dollar index trade on the Intercontinental Exchange. According to ICE's methodology, the currencies that comprise the dollar index and their weighting include:

Source: TheIce.com

The dollar index had risen to a high of 99.33 in early September before correcting to a low of 96.02 at the end of last year. A correction followed each new significant high since the rally began at 88.15 in February 2018. It took five months before the index managed another higher high. During the week of February 17, the dollar index finally reached a higher high, but it stopped short of the 100 level and corrected over recent sessions.

The most direct route for a risk position in the dollar index is via the futures that trade on the Intercontinental Exchange. The Invesco DB US Dollar Index Bullish Fund (UUP) and its bearish counterpart Invesco DB US Dollar Index Bearish Fund (UDN) follow the dollar index higher and lower.

Another new high as the bullish trend continues

The dollar index traded to a low of 88.15 in mid-February 2018.

Source: CQG

As the weekly chart highlights, the index had declined from a high of 103.815 during the first week of 2017. Since the early 2018 bottom, the index has made a series of higher lows and higher highs, with the latest peak at 99.815 on February 20.

Source: CQG

The quarterly chart shows that the bullish trend in the dollar index began in early 2008 at a low of 70.805.

Rate differentials favor the dollar

Interest rate differentials between the US dollar and the euro and other reserve currencies have been supportive of gains in the greenback for years. At its height up until the first half of 2019, the dollar offered a 2.65%-2.90% higher yield than the euro. After three rate cuts of 25 basis points each in the US and one 10-point decline in the European short-term deposit rate in 2019, the differential now stands at 2.00%-2.50%. The slight decrease in the positive yield for the dollar may have slowed the ascent of the index a bit, but it did not stop it from reaching a new peak and the highest level since on February 20.

While the yield difference reflects the difference between the two currencies, the dollar offers a yield while holding euros involves a cost. Negative rates make the euro, yen, and some other world foreign exchange instruments wasting assets that lose value over time.

A slow and steady ascent with routine pullbacks

When the dollar index reached a bottom in 2018, it consolidated until April and then took off on the upside, moving from below the 90 level to over 95 by June of that year.

Source: CQG

The weekly chart shows that each new high in the dollar index since August 2018 led to a correction to a higher low. The most recent correction following a higher peak in September 2019 took the longest as it took five months until February until it finally reached another new high.

The bullish pattern continued as the index rose to 99.815 on February 20, but the new high caused selling to return to the index, pushing it below the 98.50 level by February 27. The new level for technical support to keep the trading pattern intact stands at the low from the week of December 30 at 96.02 on the continuous future contract.

The moment of truth for the greenback is coming closer with each higher high

The dollar index had not traded at the 100 level since April 2017. While the century mark is a psychological level on the upside, the early 2017 peak at 103.815 stands as critical technical resistance. The quarterly chart shows that above the 2017 high, the next level on the upside is way above at the 2001 apex at 121.29. In 2001, the euro currency was trading below parity at under $0.90 against the US dollar.

UUP and UDN for trading the dollar index in what promises to be a volatile year

Three compelling factors could increase volatility in the currency markets in 2020. First, the Trump Administration favors a weaker dollar as it would make US exports more competitive in global markets. As the President prepares to challenge Europe on trade, the bullish trend in the dollar versus the euro could lead to intervention to either slow the ascent or cause the dollar to fall as a negotiating tool. Second, the uncertainty surrounding what promises to be the most contentious election in US history could cause wide swings in the dollar over the coming months. With Senator Bernie Sanders leading the field of opposition candidates, the choice between status quo capitalist policies and Democratic Socialism could cause more than a little fear when it comes to the world's reserve foreign exchange instrument. Finally, the Fed has little room to lower US rates after the 75-point decline in 2020, but that may not stop the central bank. As deficits swell and Europe continues to suffer under the weight of a sluggish economy, currency market volatility could increase. Fears and uncertainty over Coronavirus that gripped markets over the past week could also add to price variance in the foreign exchange market and prompt a significant rate cut in the US.

The most direct route for a risk position in the dollar index is via the future and futures options that trade on the Intercontinental Exchange. Meanwhile, UUP and its bearish counterpart UDN are tools that replicate the price action in the index and are available to market participants via standard stock accounts. The fund summary for UUP states:

The investment seeks to establish long positions in ICE U.S. Dollar Index futures contracts with a view to tracking the changes, whether positive or negative, in the level of the Deutsche Bank Long USD Currency Portfolio Index - Excess Return over time, plus the excess, if any, of the sum of the fund's Treasury Income, Money Market Income and T-Bill ETF Income over the expenses of the fund. The fund invests in futures contracts in an attempt to track its index. The index is calculated to reflect the changes in market value over time, whether positive or negative, of long positions in DX Contracts. Source: Yahoo Finance

UDNs summary reflects the inverse of UUP. UUP and UDN have net assets of $252.28 and $44.6 million, respectively. They each trade an average of 412,345 and 48,455 shares each day, while both chart a 0.75% expense ratio.

The nearby March dollar index futures contract rose from 96.02 on December 31, 2019, to the most recent high at 99.815 on February 20, a rise of 3.95%.

Source: CQG

Over the same period, UUP moved from $25.93 to $26.99 per share or 4.1%.

Since the most recent high, the index declined to a low of 98.295 on February 27, or 1.53% from the February 20 peak.

Source: CQG

During the recent correction, the bearish UDN product rose from $19.72 to $20.04 per share or 1.62%. UUP and UDN did excellent jobs replicating the price action in the dollar index.

If 2020 is going to be a volatile year in the foreign exchange arena, the UUP and UDN products could be the perfect tools for market participants who wish to participate without trading futures or in the over-the-counter foreign exchange markets.

