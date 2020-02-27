Match Group: Robust Financials Make For A Great Buying Opportunity.

The week started on the wrong foot for equities, which suffered massive losses amid fears of the coronavirus spreading. While such sell-off has wiped the market's recent gains, it has also created fantastic opportunities to buy shares of quality companies at decent valuations. One such is Match Group (MTCH), which in my view, trades at a very attractive valuation after the stock suffered losses of nearly 25% from its top, around a month ago.

Source: Match Group

My thesis

Match has been able to successfully penetrate the online dating market, currently dominating the sector. The company's virtual monopoly has allowed for significant growth both in its top and bottom line. Despite the wild success of its products, the company continues to target niche markets with new apps, supported by the robust cash flow from the recurring revenue of the more matures ones. I see Match as a quality business with a considerable moat, that is currently trading at a discount against its future growth and profitability.

Robust growth, improving profitability, juicy margins

Match's growth has been substantial since its public spin-off from the parent company IAC/InterActiveCorp (IAC). Revenues have enjoyed a CAGR of 20%, while profitability has also been rapidly increasing annually.

Source: Presentation slides

The company's main growth driver, Tinder, is without a doubt their most successful product, growing revenues at a CAGR of 123% over the same period. Despite Tinder being the standard app in the dating world, it's maturity stage is far from close.

The app's average subscribers were 5.9 million in Q4 2019, an increase of 36% over the prior-year quarter. Tinder's Direct Revenue was $1.2 billion, an increase of 43% over the prior year. Therefore, not only is the app's user base growing at a rapid pace, but each individual's spending is also increasing, which is very encouraging in terms of the app staying relevant, as well as its brand equity.

Tinder's growth is still extraordinary, but what I love about its business model, is the recurring revenue derived from subscriptions, that guarantees a consistent stream of future cash flows from operations. That allows management to use Tinder's growing profitability, to drive the firm's expansion through developing new apps, to accommodate niche target groups all over the world.

One of such successful "bets" is Hinge. I first became aware of it a couple of years ago, when it became popular around my campus. I was not aware back then that Match owned it, nor did I imagine that it could compete with Tinder, which was also the standard dating app back then too. Where I was wrong, and what Match's management has well understood, is that their products do not compete with each other. Each product features different characteristics aiming to accommodate niche customers both on a cultural and geographical level.

As you can see, Hinge's downloads have been explosive over the past three years. The app is consistently building its conversion and ARPU numbers, while management plans to increase its monetization throughout FY2020. Moreover, it is expected that Hinge converges towards profitability this year. I believe that this a great example of Match's moat too. Developing a dating app is not technically sophisticated. Where Match's moat shines, is the experience of management over the years, growing the most definitive dating portfolio in the market. With extensive knowledge on how to successfully launch and grow such apps, the company holds a significant advantage over potential competitors.

Source: Presentation slides

Tinder is still growing swiftly, and Hinge is moving towards profitability too. The company, however, has several other dating apps in its pipeline. Management knows that the apps that may attract specific audiences (e.g., Tinder appealing to the western dating culture) may not have the same success at a global level. For example, Match acquired Harmonica in the summer, in an effort to expand into Muslim-majority markets.

Despite Match acquiring other dating apps, most of its products are built in-house. Therefore, while spending is moving higher, the underlying profitability achieved by the more "mature" apps is growing faster. Boosted by the beauty of the recurring revenue model, as well as the improving margins of digital services, Match has been able to increase its profitability continuously. Net income margins are currently north of 25%.

Going forward

Outlook

FY2020 is expected to be another exciting year for the company. Tinder is targeting 1M+ Subscriber additions, while the non-Tinder business is expected to show increasing revenue momentum as 2020 progresses. Moreover, the company is planning to increase its YoY marketing spending at a number of its growing brands, particularly in Asia. Revenue guidance for 2020's Q1 aims for $545 to $555 million, representing an 18% growth YoY and Adjusted EBITDA at $170 to $175 million, representing a 38% YoY. Earnings growth is therefore set to surge, while revenue growth remains robust, considering that the company has historically beaten their estimates.

Risks

In terms of the company's cash position, Match ended the quarter with ~465M in cash and short-term investments. However, debt has also been pilling to $1.6B after the company recently completed an offering of $500 million aggregate principal amount of senior notes due 2030. High amounts of debt could have a negative effect should cash flow fails to cover, resulting in credit risk.

Match Group's annualized positive value of Interest Expense for the quarter that ended in Dec. 2019 was $93M. Considering Match's LT debt of 1.6B, Match Group's annualized effective interest rate on debt for the quarter that ended in Dec. 2019 was 5.77%. While this may seem like a high effective rate of debt repayments, in the case of Match, such rate is covered by more than enough. The company can generate extraordinary returns on its deployed cash. As of last quarter, Match's ROC was 43.09%. Debt repayments are well-covered by cash flow generation. Also, the commitment of creditors towards a 30-year note further showcases the company's robust financials, as well as its expected longevity by the market, for the next decades. Another potential risk for Match is for the Asian market to not respond according to the company's expectations. While management has guided towards increasing spending in Asia, a potential concern is towards the big established Asian tech firms. That is to say, Asian consumers are very familiar with products developed by, say Tencent(OTCPK:TCEHY). Not only such firms have greater leverage and expertise in their respective markets, but they can also possibly create apps that better correlate with Asian consumers at a cultural level too.

Valuation

With analysts' estimate for EPS at $2.21 for FY2020, Match Group is trading at forward PE of ~32, at its current price. In my view, this is a fair valuation, considering the company's robust revenue expansion, explosive profitability, emerging markets potential, as well as all the benefits derived from the recurring revenue model.

Conclusion

Match Group is a compelling investment case. The company's moat lies in its substantial diversified portfolio of dating apps. Having accumulated tremendous experience over the years on how to successfully penetrate the sector with new products, while growing the existing ones, the company should continue being well-run.

Revenue growth is still consistent at the low 20% range, with little signs of slowing down. With optimized monetization coming to Hinge, as well as the growth potential of the upcoming niche apps aimed at the Muslim and Asian communities, investors should remain excited about future growth. Finally, Tinder is looking unstoppable, crushing it at both the userbase growth and spending/user, as discussed earlier. I view the stock as great buy at this price, considering the mix of growth, solid profitability, and decent valuation.

