A Diversified Approach To Precious Metals Investing

In 2019, the precious metals sector of the commodities market was, by far, the best-performing area in the asset class. The composite of gold, silver, platinum, and palladium rose 28.93% last year. The rise was almost double the level of the second-leading sector, which was energy with a gain of 15.11%. Moreover, the best performing commodity of all was palladium, which posted an almost 60% gain on a year-on-year basis.

In 2020, the bullish party has continued. As of the end of last week, each one of the four precious metals that trade on the COMEX and NYMEX divisions of the CME has moved higher than their respective closing prices on December 31, 2019.

The prospects for precious metals prices continue to point to higher prices. The low level of global interest rates is a bullish factor for the sector, as is the continuous devaluation of fiat currencies. At the same time, industrial demand for some members of the sector has turbocharged rallied that have taken prices to dizzying heights over the past weeks. The Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF (GLTR) holds long positions in all four of the precious metals that trade on the futures market.

Citigroup sees the light in gold

Last week, a team of analysts at Citigroup led by Aakash Doshi, forecast that gold would move above the $2000 per ounce level in the next twelve to twenty-four months. Doshi said that concern over the business cycle, uncertainties over the future of US-Chinese trade, and the November US election were all factors that are likely to propel the price of the yellow metal to a new all-time peak. At the same time, he said, "With short-term interest rate markets pricing in at around 1.5%, Fed cuts in 2020 and global growth risks skewed to the downside, gold is a direct beneficiary of the low nominal and negative real yield environment." He added that a risk-off environment on Coronavirus that impacts the global supply chains would also be a bullish factor for the price of the yellow metal.

As the quarterly chart highlights, the bull market in gold began in the early 2000s, and the next leg to the upside started in June 2019 when the Fed signaled that monetary policy accommodation was on the horizon. Throughout the bull market over the past almost two decades, the total number of open long and short positions in the futures market has risen with the price of the yellow metal. Increasing open interest and rising price is a technical validation of a bullish trend in a futures market.

Gold has moved higher over the past five consecutive quarters. A close at over $1520 per ounce at the end of March would market the sixth straight quarterly gain. With gold comfortably above that level as of February 21, the odds favor a continuation of the bullish trading pattern. Gold rallied over twelve consecutive quarters from 2008 through 2011. The trend is always your friend in markets, and in gold, it remains higher.

Silver will follow like an obedient puppy

Silver moves higher or lower on the market's sentiment. Since the precious metal is a byproduct of other metal output, the production cost is not a primary factor when it comes to price direction and fundamentals. However, if gold and silver are money, gold is the banknote and silver the change in our pockets. A continuation of higher gold prices over the coming weeks and months is likely to light a bullish fuse under the silver market.

While silver has not broken out above its critical technical resistance level at the July 2016 high at $21.095 per ounce, the price has been edging higher with rising open interest. The metric hit a new record high recently. Silver has posted three consecutive quarterly gains, and a close above $17.90 at the end of March would mark the fourth. From 2009 through 2011, silver had a streak of nine straight quarters of gains leading to a high at $49.82 per ounce.

A break above the $21.095 level could propel the price of silver appreciably higher. If Citigroup is correct and gold is heading for a new record high, silver should follow like an obedient puppy, and the price could be on an explosive path over the coming weeks and months.

Palladium is a rocket ship

Palladium has been on the move higher since early 2016 when the price of the platinum group metal found a bottom at $451.50 per ounce. Palladium had traded at its previous all-time high in 2001 at $1090 per ounce.

Palladium surpasses its record peak in early 2018, and since then, the price has more than doubled. The palladium freight train rose to its most recent high this month at $2755.90 per ounce and was at over $2690 on February 27. The price is at a lofty level, and daily trading ranges are likely to be wide, but the trend remains higher, and stepping in front of a parabolic move can be highly dangerous from a risk-reward perspective.

Platinum offers compelling value

Platinum has been a laggard in the precious metals sector for years. However, the metal has the highest density and melting point, which makes platinum a substitute for palladium and rhodium. Rhodium is a byproduct of primary South African platinum output, and its price moved from a low of $575 per ounce in 2016 to over $11,000 per ounce at the end of last week. Platinum also has a long history as a financial asset and an alternative to gold. Its nickname for years was "rich person's gold."

The quarterly chart of platinum reveals its underperformance compared to the other PGMs and gold. However, the price has been edging higher since reaching a low of $755.70 in mid-2018, and open interest has risen to an all-time peak. A continuation of the rally in gold and the other platinum group metals could light a bullish fuse under the platinum market over the coming weeks and months. With palladium closing in on $3000 per ounce and rhodium north of $11,000, it may be only a matter of time before a bullish moonshot in platinum occurs.

GLTR is a package deal

I favor a diversified approach to precious metals in the current environment. The top holdings of the Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF include:

GLTR holds a basket of the four precious metals that trade on the COMEX and NYMEX division of the CME futures markets. The ETF has net assets of $529.32 million, trades an average of 32,536 shares each day, and charges a 0.60% expense ratio.

In 2019, GLTR moved from $63.16 on the final day of trading in 2018 to $76.40 per share or 21% higher. At $84.73 on February 27, the ETF was already 10.9% higher in 2020.

For those looking for exposure to a diversified long position in precious metals without owning the physical metal or venturing into the futures arena, GLTR provides an effective alternative.

