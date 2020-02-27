Laredo Petroleum: Looking Good But Not Great

The company will likely continue generating free cash flows in 2020 as it focuses on producing oil from the high-margin assets and gets support from a strong hedge coverage.

Laredo Petroleum (LPI) has reported solid results for the fourth quarter and will likely generate free cash flows in 2020, even if oil prices stay low. But the Tulsa, Oklahoma - based oil producer also carries a lot of debt that curbs its ability to boost shareholder returns. Some other oil producers will also generate free cash flows and use the excess cash to reward shareholders with dividends and buybacks. Laredo Petroleum, on the other hand, will use the free cash flows for debt reduction purposes. In this backdrop, the company's shares might underperform.

Image courtesy of Pixabay

Solid Fourth Quarter Results

Laredo Petroleum has reported strong results for the fourth quarter. The company has posted an increase in profits, guidance-beating oil production, and strong levels of free cash flows. The company's adjusted profits rose $0.17 per share from $0.16 a year earlier as it benefited from production growth, higher realized oil prices, and lower levels of lease operating and G&A expenses on a per unit basis. The company's average realized oil price was $56.55 a barrel, up from $52.59 a year earlier.

Laredo Petroleum's total production increased by almost 19% to 83,968 boe per day as the natural gas and NGL volumes climbed. The oil production fell slightly by 2.34% to 27,296 bpd but was ahead of the company's guidance of 26,000 bpd. Laredo Petroleum continues to deliver strong operational performance. The company has now beaten its production guidance for the fourth quarter in a row. I think this shows that Laredo Petroleum has capitalized on the operational efficiency gains realized throughout 2019. This includes the company's widely-spaced drilling program that has improved well productivity, allowing Laredo Petroleum to produce more oil than originally planned.

Moreover, Laredo Petroleum also generated strong levels of cash flow from operations which fully funded the capital expenditures, allowing the company to end the three months with $21.76 million of free cash flows. That's in stark contrast to a year earlier when the company faced a cash flow shortfall (or negative FCF) of $28.55 million. This turnaround was driven by a 28% drop in spending to $106.19 million and a 7.6% increase in operating cash flows (ahead of working capital changes).

Looking Ahead

In my view, Laredo Petroleum is entering 2020 on a firmer footing as compared to last year. The company has realized meaningful efficiency gains, reduced costs, delivered free cash flows, and made two high-margin, oil-rich acquisitions which will help the company in growing oil production and generating free cash flows in 2020.

Laredo Petroleum recently acquired properties in the Glasscock and Howard counties located in the oily areas of the Midland Basin, which I discussed in my previous article. These properties yield a substantially higher rate of returns than Laredo Petroleum's legacy acreage. In a $50 to $55 a barrel oil price environment, the Glasscock and Howard assets can deliver around 37% to 54% rate of return, above the company's existing acreage that can yield 19% to 28% rate of return at a similar price level. In the current weak and volatile oil price environment, I think Laredo Petroleum has made the right decision to put the newly acquired assets at the front of the drilling program. The company will remove rigs from other areas and focus on drilling in these high-margin properties.

I expect the Howard County acreage in particular, whose wells carry a greater percentage of oil mix and are more productive than the Glasscock County, to start contributing meaningfully to the company's production mix from the second quarter of this year. Laredo Petroleum has already deployed two of its four drilling rigs at Howard County and a third rig will arrive by the end of this quarter. The company has been working on a 15-well drilling program in this region and will begin completion activity from the second quarter.

Note that the first the first-year production from Howard County is forecasted to be 80% oil, and oil productivity could be 55% higher than Laredo’s legacy Wolfcamp and 20% higher than Cline drilling programs. This will likely help push the company's oil production higher. Crude oil accounted for around 32% of the company's total output in the fourth quarter but I expect the commodity's contribution to the production mix to climb from Q2-2020 as oil starts to flow from Howard County.

The oil price environment, however, has worsened in the past few weeks. The WTI oil price has fallen from $58 a barrel few weeks ago to $52 at the time of this writing, thanks in large part to the coronavirus outbreak in China and the resulting dip in travel and economic activity that has cut fuel demand. Oil prices averaged $57.02 a barrel in 2019 and could stay low in 2020, averaging around $55.71 a barrel, as per the US Energy Information Administration's estimate.

But in my view, Laredo Petroleum can generate free cash flows at these low oil prices as well. The growth of high-margin oil production will strengthen Laredo Petroleum's ability to generate free cash flows at low oil prices. The company is also optimistic and believes that it can deliver modest levels of free cash flows in a $50 a barrel oil price environment and $100 million of excess cash at $55 oil. This implies that the company's cash flow breakeven level is now below $50 a barrel. I think Laredo Petroleum has every reason to be optimistic, considering it can leverage its experience of achieving efficiency gains, reducing well costs, and maintaining low levels of operating costs (particularly LOE/boe) to quickly turn Howard County into a high-return, free cash flow generating asset.

Laredo Petroleum's operating cash flows will also receive a lot of support from the crude oil hedges which have minimized the company's exposure to the weakness in prices. The company has hedged around 26,100 bpd of oil production for 2020 - which is equivalent to more than 90% of its 2019 output - at attractive weighted average prices of $59.50 (WTI) and $63.07 (Brent). As a result, Laredo Petroleum will continue to receive a great price for its barrels, even as the benchmark prices remain close to their lowest levels in several months.

Although Laredo Petroleum looks all set to generate strong levels of free cash flows, that excess cash won't go back to shareholders as dividends and buybacks. Instead, the company will use free cash flows to repay its debt. I think that's one of the big problems with Laredo Petroleum. The company doesn't have a rock-solid balance sheet. It ended last year with $1.17 billion of debt, which primarily consisted of $450 million of 5.625% notes due 2022, $350 million of 6.25% notes due 2023, and funds borrowed under the revolving credit facility. This translated into an above-average debt-to-equity ratio of 139%.

That leverage metric has likely climbed further after, in January, Laredo Petroleum raised additional debt of $600 million of 9.5% notes due 2025 and $400 million of 10.125% senior notes due 2028. The company used the proceeds to repay the previous debt ($450 million of 5.625% notes and $350 million of 6.25% notes). This helped extend the near-term debt maturities. But now, the company's total debt has increased to $1.275 billion, including $275 million borrowed under the revolver, which may have pushed its leverage ratio even higher to more than 150% in January, as per my estimate.

Laredo Petroleum's borrowings under the revolving credit facility will likely increase in Q1-2020. That's because the company's capital program is front-end loaded. The company expects to spend heavily in the first quarter and will outspend cash flows. It will draw funds from its $950 million revolver ($675Mn undrawn) to bridge the funding gap. The company's CapEx, however, will decline in the subsequent quarters which should help push Laredo Petroleum to free cash flows. The company can then use the excess cash to repay the revolver by the end of this year.

We've seen this activity in 2019 as well when Laredo Petroleum drew more than $80 million from the credit facility in Q1-2019 which the company repaid by the end of the year. The revolver cycle could repeat in 2020, only this time, Laredo Petroleum might generate higher levels of free cash flows than last year's ~$60 million, giving the company an opportunity to repay most or all of the funds borrowed under the revolving credit facility.

At the same time, other oil producers, such as Marathon Oil (MRO), EOG Resources (EOG), Pioneer Natural Resources (PXD), and Devon Energy (DVN), will also generate strong levels of free cash flows in 2020. But these companies also have a strong balance sheet marked by low levels of debt and will use their free cash flows to boost shareholder returns. This should have a positive impact on their stocks' performance. Laredo Petroleum, on the other hand, will be focused on paying down the revolver debt. In this backdrop, I think Laredo Petroleum stock might underperform its peers.

Shares of Laredo Petroleum dropped by 29% in the last three months, underperforming the benchmark SPDR S&P Oil & Gas E&P ETF (XOP) which fell by 7% in the same period. The company's shares are currently trading just 2.84x this year's consensus earnings estimate, which makes it one of the cheapest E&P stocks around. But I think the company's shares might remain subdued. In my view, investors might be better served by buying shares of companies who can not only generate free cash flows but also have a strong balance sheet.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.