Shield Your Portfolio: A Message From Seeking Alpha's Founder

We are in a time of great uncertainty. Following President Trump’s press conference about the coronavirus, the markets are down once again. We’ve now seen multiple days of sharp declines as investors have started to appreciate the seriousness of the coronavirus outbreak.

If the right measures are taken, casualties from the coronavirus will be limited, and will probably be far lower than those seen from many other causes of reduced life expectancy. However, even then the economic impact of preventing the spread of the virus could be substantial.

The coronavirus isn’t the only thing worrying investors. Stocks climbed a lot in 2019. In many cases, prices rose faster than what was justified by companies’ growth. For example, Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) grew its revenue and operating income by almost 16% in 2018, whereas in 2019 its revenues declined by 2% and its operating income fell by almost 10%. Yet Apple’s stock rose an astonishing 90%!

Growth rates slowed for other market leaders as well. Google’s (NASDAQ:GOOG) (NASDAQ:GOOGL) revenue growth fell from 23.4% in 2018 to 18.3% in 2019, Facebook’s (NASDAQ:FB) from 37.4% to 26.6%, Amazon’s (NASDAQ:AMZN) from 30.1% to 20.4%, and Netflix’s (NASDAQ:NFLX) from 35.0% to 27.6%. As these companies get larger, it becomes harder for them to grow at the same rates as they did in the past. So P/E ratios should be going down, not up.

High valuations aren’t in themselves a cause for the market to decline. Think of valuation as the floor of a building you’re standing on. High valuation doesn’t make you fall out of the building. It just means that if you do fall, the fall is nastier. And that makes you more skittish about standing too close to an open window.

Part of the reason valuations have risen is that investors have learned to ignore bad news, because the Fed always seems to come to the rescue. But maybe investors have become too complacent. Other countries have discovered that cutting interest rates doesn’t work beyond a certain point.

Corporate profits and the economy got a huge boost from tax cuts. The (Republican!) administration is now running the largest budget deficit ever by a long way. Among Democrat candidates, nobody seems concerned about further increasing the size of the deficit. Meanwhile, the demographic picture doesn’t look bright. Millions of baby boomers are heading into retirement, and that means huge increases in Social Security and Medicare payments, leading to… larger deficits still. In a recent conversation, Harvard economist Greg Mankiw said that at some point this has to stop; the government will either have to raise taxes or cut spending. Neither is likely to boost stock prices.

Many investors are now worrying about political developments. Bernie Sanders has become the clear frontrunner for the Democratic nomination, so the chances that he will win the presidency have risen dramatically. That makes many investors nervous. For example, famed investor Stanley Druckenmiller said in an interview that if Sanders wins the election, the way to make money in U.S. stocks will be by shorting them. If Sanders wins, many investors could head for the exits, and that would look ugly.

So there you have it: elevated valuations, slowing growth of market leading companies, reduced room to cut rates, rising deficits that can’t continue, an aging population, growing political risk - and now the coronavirus.

Warren Buffett, who couldn’t find companies to buy at an attractive valuation in 2019, recently said the market could fall by 50%.

Does this mean you should sell your stocks? I don’t think so. The overall economy appears to have strong fundamentals. The coronavirus could be gone by summer. There could be a huge bounce-back in economic activity, fueled by central bank stimulus. Valuations could go higher. Trump could win. Or if Bernie wins, maybe he won’t be able to raise taxes.

None of that is actually the point. The point is that individual investors are terrible at timing the market, and when they try to do it, they fall behind. Your biggest challenge as an investor isn’t how to pick the best stocks; it’s how to resist the emotions of the market. Most investors do best by owning stocks for the long run. Buy stocks, and don’t sell them in reaction to the news. Don’t get sucked into the emotions of the market. I think that’s why Warren Buffett also said that individual investors should stay invested in stocks.

Does this mean you should do nothing? I don’t think so. You need to review your portfolio right now. If the market drops, some stocks will fall a lot and won’t bounce back. Other stocks will fall less and will bounce back. In the last few trading days we’ve seen the start of that: some stocks cratered, while others were barely affected.

You need to make sure you don’t own the stocks that will be hammered in a downturn. You need to review your portfolio to ensure you own only good stocks.

Objectively evaluating the stocks you own can be hard to do:

• It’s hard to resist emotional anchoring. When you bought your stocks, you were enthusiastic about them. It’s often difficult to see the weaknesses of the stocks you own.

• You might like a stock you own because of its high dividend yield, even though the price is tanking. In fact, as the price of a stock falls, its dividend yield looks better and better. However, the market might be telling you that the company will end up cutting its dividend, like GE (NYSE:GE) did.

• You might own a stock because it has a long history of raising its dividend. But by mainly looking backwards, you might be unaware that the company’s current and future growth has stalled. With little or no growth, the company won’t raise its dividend much in future, and the stock may not recover from a sell-off.

• You might own a stock because it looks cheap to you. But a plummeting stock price might be the market telling you that the company’s earnings won’t be what analysts predict and that the valuation is higher than the numbers suggest.

