It's Time To Shield Your Portfolio: A Message From Seeking Alpha's Founder

This article describes a simple but powerful tool that everyone can use to check the quality and health of the stocks they own. Use it now for free, before the market falls further.

In a correction, weak stocks will fall further and bounce less in the subsequent recovery than good stocks. Make sure you own good stocks.

Your biggest challenge as an investor is how to resist acting on your emotions. Most investors fail at market timing. So don't "sell everything" thinking you'll get back in later.

There are reasons to fear a significant market correction. Coronavirus is one of them, but not the only one.

Dear Seeking Alpha member,

We are in a time of great uncertainty. Following President Trump’s press conference about the coronavirus, the markets are down once again. We’ve now seen multiple days of sharp declines as investors have started to appreciate the seriousness of the coronavirus outbreak.

If the right measures are taken, casualties from the coronavirus will be limited, and will probably be far lower than those seen from many other causes of reduced life expectancy. However, even then the economic impact of preventing the spread of the virus could be substantial.

The coronavirus isn’t the only thing worrying investors. Stocks climbed a lot in 2019. In many cases, prices rose faster than what was justified by companies’ growth. For example, Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) grew its revenue and operating income by almost 16% in 2018, whereas in 2019 its revenues declined by 2% and its operating income fell by almost 10%. Yet Apple’s stock rose an astonishing 90% in 2019!

Growth rates slowed for other market leaders as well. Google’s (NASDAQ:GOOG) (NASDAQ:GOOGL) revenue growth fell from 23.4% in 2018 to 18.3% in 2019, Facebook’s (NASDAQ:FB) from 37.4% to 26.6%, Amazon’s (NASDAQ:AMZN) from 30.1% to 20.4%, and Netflix’s (NASDAQ:NFLX) from 35.0% to 27.6%. As these companies get larger, it becomes harder for them to grow at the same rates as they did in the past. So P/E ratios should be going down, not up.

High valuations aren’t in themselves a cause for the market to decline. Valuation is like which floor of a building you’re standing in. Being in a high floor doesn’t make you fall out of the building. It just means that if you do fall, the you fall further. And that makes you more skittish about standing too close to an open window.

Part of the reason valuations have risen is that investors have learned to ignore bad news, because the Fed always seems to come to the rescue. But maybe investors have become too complacent. Other countries have discovered that cutting interest rates doesn’t work beyond a certain point.

Corporate profits and the economy got a huge boost from tax cuts. The (Republican!) administration is now running the largest budget deficit ever by a long way. Among Democrat candidates, nobody seems concerned about further increasing the size of the deficit. Meanwhile, the demographic picture doesn’t look bright. Millions of baby boomers are heading into retirement, and that means huge increases in Social Security and Medicare payments, leading to… larger deficits still. In a recent conversation, Harvard economist Greg Mankiw said that at some point this has to stop; the government will either have to raise taxes or cut spending. Neither is likely to be good for stock prices.

Many investors are now worrying about political developments. Bernie Sanders has become the clear frontrunner for the Democratic nomination, so the chances that he will win the presidency have risen dramatically. That makes many investors nervous. For example, famed investor Stanley Druckenmiller said in an interview that if Sanders wins the election, the way to make money in U.S. stocks will be by shorting them. If Sanders wins, many investors could head for the exits, and that would look ugly.

So there you have it: elevated valuations, slowing growth of market leading companies, reduced room to cut rates, rising deficits that can’t continue, an aging population, growing political risk - and now the coronavirus.

Warren Buffett, who couldn’t find companies to buy at an attractive valuation in 2019, recently said the market could fall by 50%.

Does this mean you should sell your stocks? I don’t think so. The overall economy appears to have strong fundamentals. The coronavirus could be gone by summer. There could be a subsequent bounce-back in economic activity, fueled by central bank stimulus. Valuations could go even higher. Trump could win. Or if Bernie wins, maybe he won’t be able to raise taxes.

None of that is actually the point. Individual investors are terrible at timing the market, and when they try to do it, they fall behind. You might get out of the market before it falls, and then stay out for so long that you would have been better staying in. Your biggest challenge as an investor isn’t how to pick the best stocks; it’s how to resist your emotions as the market takes you on its roller-coaster. When the market is strong, it's natural to feel euphoric and buy. When the market falls, it's natural to feel pessimistic and sell. Buy high, sell low -- a recipe for losses. That's what you have to resist.

So most investors do best by owning stocks for the long run. Buy stocks, and don’t sell them in reaction to the news. Don’t let your emotions rule you. I think that’s why Warren Buffett also said that individual investors should stay invested in stocks.

Does this mean you should do nothing? I don’t think so. You need to review your portfolio right now, to ensure that you own strong stocks you can be confident about and stick with. In a market correction, not all stocks fall equally. Some stocks will fall a lot and won’t recover. Other stocks will fall less and will recover quickly. In the last few trading days we’ve seen the start of that: some stocks cratered, while others were barely affected.

Make sure you don’t own the stocks that will be hammered worst in a downturn. Review your portfolio now to ensure you own only good stocks.

How do you review your portfolio? Taking an objective look at the stocks you own can be hard to do for a few reasons:

• It’s hard to resist emotional anchoring. When you bought your stocks, you were enthusiastic about them. It’s often difficult to see the weaknesses of the stocks we once loved. We make excuses to ourselves

• You might like a stock you own because of its high dividend yield, even though the price is tanking. In fact, as the price of a stock falls, its dividend yield looks better and better. However, the market might be telling you that the company will end up cutting its dividend, like GE (NYSE:GE) did.

• You might own a stock because it has a long history of raising its dividend. But by mainly looking backwards, you might be unaware that the company’s current and future growth has stalled. With little or no growth, the company won’t raise its dividend much in future, and the stock may not recover from a sell-off.

• You might own a stock because it looks cheap to you. But a plummeting stock price might be the market telling you that the company’s earnings won’t be what analysts predict and that the valuation is higher than the numbers suggest.

Our mission at Seeking Alpha is to help you succeed in your investing. That means we need to provide you with a way to evaluate your stocks in an unbiased and objective way.

A while ago, I discovered a product that does exactly this. The product was called CressCap, and it was really simple. First, it provided an overall rating for each stock (called a “quant” rating, because it is based on objective numbers that are quantifiable). Second, it provided a simple scorecard for each stock, enabling the investor to instantly understand the stock and see where it is strong and where it is weak relative to others. The scorecard graded the stock on Value, Growth, Profitability, Momentum and Revisions (that is, to the company’s earnings estimates).

Although the product was really simple - in only seconds you could see how your stock was rated overall and where your stock was strong or weak - it had taken years to develop. Its inventor was Steve Cress, who had moved from running his own “quant” hedge fund to developing this revolutionary product for investors.

I wanted to use CressCap myself, so I asked Steve how much it cost. His answer was that he was selling it to professional investors for $5,000 per user, per year. Ouch!

Later, I had a thought. Seeking Alpha’s mission is to help millions of individual investors. In the past we’d made expensive products like earnings call transcripts, previously sold only to professional investors, available for individual investors. Why not do it again with CressCap? As our motto goes: Power to investors!

So after some negotiations, Seeking Alpha acquired CressCap, and Steve Cress joined Seeking Alpha. The Quant ratings and scorecards are now available to Seeking Alpha users. Instead of selling the product to professional investors at $5,000 per user per year, we included it in Seeking Alpha Premium at $239 per year. Power to investors!

This helps us fulfill our mission to empower investors to be more successful. You can now get an objective evaluation of your stocks -- in seconds. For each of your stocks, you can see its overall quant rating (as well as the ratings by Seeking Alpha authors and Wall Street analysts) and grades for Value, Growth, Profitability, Momentum and Revisions.

If you own a stock with problems in one of these areas, you’ll find out -- instantly. You can then decide how serious the problems seem to you, and whether or not to sell the stock.

For example, Lions Gate Entertainment (NYSE:LGF.A) (NYSE:LGF.B) has fallenover 45% in the last year. The Quant Rating has been alternating between Very Bearish and Bearish ratings for the last 12 months. You can see the rating history chart for LGF.A below:

If you owned Lions Gate and were watching the Quant Rating and grades for Value, Growth, Profitability, Momentum and Revisions, you would have been alerted to a problem. The rating and grades would have challenged you to question your reasons for owning the stock, because they are based on an objective, data-driven comparison to other stocks. Nothing is foolproof, but the quant rating and grades would have flashed a warning sign.

We could now be heading into an extended sell-off. Don’t go into it blind. You owe to yourself - to use the best tools available to save yourself from unnecessary losses. You should find out now if you own stocks with weaknesses. And you can do it at zero cost, with a two-week free trial.

Perhaps you think this is only a sales pitch. It's not. Start the free trial, check the ratings and grades on all the stocks you own, cancel before the two week free trial ends -- and pay nothing. If you decide you like Seeking Alpha Premium and want to pay for it, great. If not, at least Seeking Alpha will have given you a free portfolio checkup that could save you thousands of dollars over the coming months.

Wishing you much success in your investing,

David Jackson

Founder and Head of Product, Seeking Alpha

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.