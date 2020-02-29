Publicis Group: I Increased My Exposure To This 6.2%+ Yielding Company

As the net debt is gradually decreasing and Publicis is trading at ridiculous valuations, I think the company should prioritize a buyback program.

The free cash flow yield is now 12%-14% and roughly half of this is used to fund the dividend. The remainder is used to reduce the net debt.

Introduction

Publicis Groupe (OTCQX:PUBGY) (OTCQX:PGPEF) (OTCPK:PBCBF) is a French PR firm that has a history of paying attractive dividends and generating a substantial amount of free cash flow, but unfortunately it also has a history of overpaying for acquisitions. Despite the latter, I have initiated a long position and have written additional out of the money put options on Publicis, and the strong dividend yield was what convinced me.

Source: Yahoo Finance

As you can imagine, the company’s listing in France is much more liquid than the OTC listing. Publicis is listed on Euronext Paris and has an average daily volume of 800,000 shares. The current market cap is approximately 9.3B EUR based on the share price which is currently trading just over 39 EUR per share and the net share count of 237M shares.

The full-year results indicate the cash flow remained very strong

For the entire financial year 2019, Publicis reported a total revenue of 11B EUR which is an increase of approximately 10% compared to the 9.95B EUR generated in 2018 (both reported revenues include the so-called pass-through revenue). As Publicis was able to keep its operating expenses more or less in line with last year’s, the EBITDA increased by almost 10% to 2.25B EUR, and after deducting the depreciation expenses the operating profit came in at 1.66B EUR, approximately 9% higher than in the previous financial year.

Source: financial statements

Using the net revenue (excluding the pass-through revenue) as a starting point, Publicis was able to keep its operating margin stable: The margin was 16.98% in FY 2018 and came in at 16.93% in FY 2019. A negligible decrease.

That being said, the pre-tax income did decrease by approximately 5% predominantly due to a 78M EUR higher impairment loss and a 135M EUR increase in the amortization of intangible assets. Both are non-cash expenses, and although they have a negative impact on the income statement, they have absolutely no impact on the cash flow result (which I will discuss in a minute). And despite the lower pre-tax income, the taxes increased indicating a higher average tax rate (26.42% vs. 23.38% in the previous financial year). The bottom line shows a net income of 841M EUR or 3.59 EUR per share. If the amortization and impairment expenses would have remained unchanged, the normalized net income would actually have increased to almost 1B EUR so investors shouldn’t be too alarmed by the profit drop and corresponding decrease in the earnings per share result (which also saw the impact of a 2% higher share count).

Allow me to use the cash flow statement to explain why I was attracted to Publicis.

As I just mentioned, Publicis’ income statement was impacted by an increase in several non-cash charges. But as those expenses are non-cash, they should have no impact on the ability of Publicis to generate cash flow, and more importantly, free cash flow.

Source: financial statements

Publicis reported an operating cash flow of 2.34B EUR but this included a 394M EUR cash contribution from changes in its working capital position but also includes a 349M EUR tax payment whereas only 305M EUR was due on its FY 2019 pre-tax income. Additionally, we also need to deduct the 12M EUR payment to non-controlling interests and 480M EUR in lease liabilities and interest payments on those leases. That being said, we should add the 11M EUR in net received interest.

Taking these adjustments into account, the normalized operating cash flow (before changes in the working capital) was 1.52B EUR. The capex was just 232M EUR resulting in a free cash flow result of almost 1.3B EUR (and that's in line with the amounts mentioned during the conference call). That's much higher than the net income due to the difference between the depreciation and amortization expenses vs. the capital expenditures.

Publicis has announced a dividend of 2.30 EUR per share, up 8.5%. Based on the current share price of less than 38 EUR, the dividend yield increases to in excess of 6.2%.

Source: company presentation

Publicis spent its money on dividends (and an acquisition) but should consider buying back stock

That’s a very healthy amount of free cash flow, and a large part was spent on paying the dividend to Publicis shareholders (285M EUR) while the remainder contributed toward the 4.14B EUR in acquisitions that were completed during 2019 as the purchase of Epsilon was completed. As I explained in my previous articles I’m not particularly thrilled by that acquisition but Publicis now has to make the best of it.

Fortunately the strong free cash flow means the net debt should continue to decrease fast. As of the end of last year, Publicis had 3.41B EUR in cash on the balance sheet and 4.3B EUR in long-term debt and 1.6B EUR in short-term debt for a net debt position of around 2.5B EUR. This excludes the lease liabilities.

Source: company presentation

Given the strong cash flows of around 1.3B EUR per year and 1B EUR in "available" free cash flow after taking the dividend payments into consideration, the net debt will continue to decrease, and considering Publicis is currently trading at a free cash flow yield of 12-14% it would make a lot of sense for Publicis to restart a share buyback program.

This doesn’t mean the company has to abandon its deleveraging strategy, not at all. But should the dispensable free cash flow post dividend payments remain stable at 1B EUR (which may be questionable at this point so I'm looking forward to see an updated guidance later this year), there would be no harm in using 700M EUR for debt reduction and 300M EUR to buy back stock. That would allow Publicis to repurchase 7-8M shares and save the company 15-20M EUR in dividend payments in the subsequent year.

Investment thesis

Although I absolutely acknowledge Publicis will have to deal with the volatility associated with uncertainty in the world economy, the cash flows are sufficiently strong and the current valuation is sufficiently cheap for me to have increased my exposure to this company.

I added a little bit of stock, but as the option premiums are quite high, I also wrote a few out of the money put options in an attempt to get my hands on even cheaper stock. Although the company certainly will have to deal with headwinds, I’m confident in its longer-term future if it stays away from pulling the trigger on expensive acquisitions. A combination of share buybacks and debt reduction could create a lot of value for the Publicis shareholders, and just like I mentioned last year, Publicis shouldn’t be hunting for acquisitions but it should just buy itself.

Consider joining European Small-Cap Ideas to gain exclusive access to actionable research on appealing Europe-focused investment opportunities, and to the real-time chat function to discuss ideas with similar-minded investors! NEW at ESCI: A dedicated EUROPEAN REIT PORTFOLIO! Take advantage of the TWO WEEK FREE TRIAL PERIOD and kick the tires!

Disclosure: I am/we are long PUBGY. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I have a small long position in Publicis and have written a combination of in the money and out of the money put options.