Why Google Should Be Afraid Of Amazon

In this competition for advertising revenue, Google is the one that could lose the most because it is precisely in the advertising revenue where Google’s core business lies.

Advertising revenue still accounts for 16% of Amazon's total revenue, but I think this percentage will grow significantly in the future.

On January 30, Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) reported the Q4 2019 earnings, showing the following figures: Revenue of $87.4B, a net profit of $3.3B and earnings per share of $6.47 .

All business segments have grown compared to the previous year 2018, but there is one in particular that I want to focus on: Advertising revenue. The growth of that segment in the last quarter of 2019 has been 41% and the accumulated growth throughout the year 2019 has been 39% compared to the previous year 2018, reaching the figure of $14B.

Ads revenue has been the segment that has grown the most last year, and which, in my opinion, has more growth potential for the coming years.

As I said in my previous article: “Amazon: One Of The Best Long-Term Investment In The Tech Sector,” the change in the e-consumers habits, is causing advertisers to increasingly use Amazon as an advertising platform in instead of Google (NASDAQ:GOOG). This situation is reflected in the evolution of advertising revenues of both companies; Therefore in Amazon and, as we have just stated, revenue for this concept are growing at 40% year-on-year rates, however the opposite is true in Google; a stagnation / reduction in the rate of growth of advertising revenue.

This situation is being exploited by Amazon as it is competing for a large amount of revenue; Google has reported about $136B of revenue for this concept in the past year 2019.

In this competition for advertising revenue, Google is the one that could lose the most because it is precisely in the advertising revenue where Google’s core business lies. However, for Amazon, these advertising revenues constitute a supplementary item to its main business segment: Online Stores.

Another company that can see its advertising revenue reduced due to Amazon's participation is Facebook (NASDAQ:FB). Facebook and Google have been the great duopoly of the online advertising revenue market for years. This company (FB) also depends heavily on advertising revenue, which constitute its core business, and although in recent years it has not lost its online advertising market share, forecasts suggest that it may do so in the future. FB, another victim of Amazon.

Therefore, we are attending a battle for the big cake of online advertising revenue where Google and FB have a lot at stake, and where Amazon can find a good opportunity with juicy profits.

The battle for advertising revenue: David vs. Goliath

As we have said, Amazon is the fastest growing company in online advertising revenue, and although it is not its main business segment, it does well to take advantage of its privileged position within the e-commerce sector by managing a great source of information about e-consumers (their tastes, what each buyer wants to buy in each moment, what they don't want to buy, searches for recent products, etc). This information is used to identify the buyer profile of each user and thus maximize the results of digital ads, something highly valued by advertisers.

The juicy global market for internet ads increases year by year, reaching an estimated figure for this year 2020 of about $385B, as can be seen in the following graph:

Source: Emarketer

Last year 2019 the total expenses incurred by online advertising companies worldwide were approximately $333B. Amazon, in the latest Q4 2019 earnings, reported an advertising revenue for the 2019 whole year of about $14B, which has meant an increase of 40% compared to the previous year 2018. The potential that Amazon has in this segment by capturing part of this huge income pie is enormous. For now, the duopoly formed by Google and FB represent about 60% of the total advertising revenue market in the US. And it seems that they will maintain this dominance position for a few more years. But expectations indicate that there is a long-term trend in terms of loss of power from the duopoly in favor of Amazon, as shown in the graph below:

Source: Emarketer

Amazon only monopolizes 9% of the total advertising market in the US ... for now.

Could David (Amazon) beat Goliath (Duopoly)? Personally, I believe that Amazon's revenue growth, and therefore its market share in the coming years, will be greater than Emarketer estimates. By 2023, Emarketer estimates that Amazon will represents 14% of the US advertising market. I would be attracted to predict that it could reach up to 18%. I believe that the valuable information about consumers that Amazon treasures, is an asset that will result in a substantial growth in advertising revenues in the coming years, and will progressively monopolize part of the advertising revenue of the duopoly. It is clear that it would be very risky to predict that in a few years Amazon, will be able to participate in a larger market share than that of the duopoly. But what is clear is that it seems that at least, Amazon will try it, and that the forecasts for the next few years are very positive.

As you can read in the title of this article, Google should be concerned about this small participant (Amazon) that threatens its main source of income. As a relief to Google investors, i have to say that, according to the last earnings reported by Google, there are two revenue segments on Google that are reporting remarkable growth figures: YouTube and Google Network. The unknown here is whether these two business segments will be able to continue growing at high rates in the coming years so as to compensate for the stagnation of advertising revenue presented by Google.

It will be necessary to be attentive to how the figures of this particular battle of the online advertising market have evolved in the future.

Conclusion

Amazon has huge revenue potential in the online advertising market that seems to be taking advantage of. The last advertising revenue growth rates reported demonstrate this. Advertising revenue still accounts for 16% of Amazon's total revenue, but I think this percentage will grow significantly in the future.

On the other side we have Google and FB (duopoly) that seem to be losing advertising market share, and what is worse, the trend shows that this loss of power increases progressively.

While Amazon has in this segment an alternative source of income to its core business, Google plays a lot here because its main business is at stake.

For the tranquility of Google investors, I have to comment that both YouTube and Google Network seem to be working very well with exceptional income growth rates, although they still represent a small percentage of the company's total revenue.

Interesting battle for advertising revenue in which David (Amazon) wants to dethrone (in a few years) the power that Goliath (Duopoly) has held for years.

Time will tell.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.