How To Benefit From Disruptive Technologies With Low Risk: Buy Accenture

I love disruptive IT companies because they will account for most of the future economic growth and I definitely encourage investors to include such stocks in their portfolio. However, most of these stocks include high risks based on their volatility, competition, valuation and low growth visibility. As we are currently undergoing the longest bull market ever and thus a recession could be around the corner, it is not advisable to invest in high risk stocks. In this article, I want to provide an alternative stock for risk averse investors to benefit from disruptive technologies. The stock is called Accenture (ACN), a multinational consultancy company which provides services in strategy, consulting, digital, technology and operations. It has a huge client-base including 92 of Fortune's 100 companies and was named as world's most admired Information Technology Services company. In 2013, the company recognized the significant impact of disruption on companies and started to aggressively focus on the digital world. Now, their primary focus is capturing new growth opportunities for clients by rotating to the 'New' and to make them disrupt rather than getting disrupted. I will explain why this stock could be an amazing buying opportunity.

Difficulty of picking the right disruptive companies

I know, it is an amazing feeling to buy disruptors which eventually become multibaggers for your portfolio. However, investors need to be aware that buying such stocks in general increases your exposure to many risks. First, most of these companies have low growth visibility. Several times, high expectations are not met by these disruptors, which has drastical consequences for its stock price. Think about the 3D stocks such as 3D systems (DDD), who saw their valuation increase significantly as most investors expected them to disrupt many industries. Most of these investors will not be happy at all as 3D stocks lost more than 80% of their value. Another example is the cheered action camera producer Gopro (GPRO). Second, most of these disruptors have high earnings volatility and are significantly impacted by overall market corrections and recessions. The correction in December 2018 is a good example during which disruptors like Nvidia (NVDA), Stitch Fix (SFIX), Square (SQ) and Dropbox (DBX) lost an insane amount of value.

Last, most of these disruptors are valued to perfection, which make it very hard to determine a good entry point. Sometimes, investors buy these companies without caring about their valuation, which makes it extremely dangerous. Think about the head of disruptors Tesla (TSLA), which is now getting valued at 6x sales vs 0.26x for closest competitor Volkswagen (OTCPK:VLKAF). This high valuation makes the company very risky.

Fortunately, today I present you a company which is active in the disruptive markets for the next decade such as SaaS, blockchain, internet of things and security, but much less subject to the above mentioned risks: Accenture.

Accenture's competitive position and future growth prospects

As previously mentioned, Accenture is a world-leading IT consultancy firm. Its extensive, long-lasting collaborations with leading companies such as Microsoft (MSFT), Amazon (AMZN) and Mastercard (MA) improves Accenture's value-adding services. Moreover, it is one of the only consultancy companies with such a big focus on future disruptive technologies, improving its competitive position. This focus is paying off as Accenture is, among other things, ranked as n°1 service provider for the internet of things and named a Leader for Application and Digital Services. "The New", including digital- cloud- and security-related services, now accounts for more than 65% of revenues and experienced 25% revenue growth in 2018 (vs. 9% total growth). Astonishingly, this business has doubled its revenues in the past 3 years!

Yes, there is some competition in the IT-consultancy industry from companies like cognizant (CTSH), Capgemini (OTCPK:CAPMF) and Tata Consultancy Services (OTCPK:TTNQY). However, their top and bottom-line growth is more limited and it looks like Accenture is better positioned to benefit from future IT developments. Moreover, Accenture's huge cash flow generation is a strong competitive factor as it leaves the company with plenty of cash each year to take over high-opportunity businesses.Accenture has been an industry leader for several years now and it looks to be very likely that they will be able to sustain this leadership.

Accenture's cash flow and stock price volatility: risk is low

One of the things I like the most about Accenture is its very steady performance.

Financial performance

Accenture has been able to double its revenues over the last 10 years, together with very solid free cash flow margins. More importantly their revenues sank by only 8% during the big financial crisis 10 years ago, while they were able to keep their cash flows steady. Since this crisis, revenues and cash flows have been rising sequentially and growth intensified as they started to focus on The New. I believe Accenture will deliver strong results during the next recession again, which is a very important factor for risk-averse investors.

Stock performance

As you can see in the chart below, Accenture's strong financial performance during the crisis was reflected in a superior stock performance as well. The stock 'only' dropped by 35% vs more than 50% for the S&P500 and recovered very quickly. Moreover, investors enjoyed a total return of 543% over the last 10 years. I believe this could happen again in the future.

Valuation

Let's talk about Accenture's valuation, which is another stumbling stone for many disruptive companies. Accenture is valued at a rather expensive P/E of 26 vs an average P/E of 23.7 for the S&P500. However, as Accenture generates very steady and reliable growth, generates very strong cash flows and is active in the growth markets of the future, this small premium is definitely justified. In fact, Accenture is valued at 22x FCF, as it generates higher cash flows than earnings, which is an important factor to bear in mind.I will perform a Discounted Cash Flow ("DCF") valuation, which can be seen as one of the most reliable valuation methods. Moreover, I will perform a sensitivity analysis, taking into account possible future negatives such as a recession.

WACC calculation

First, we need to determine its Weighted Average Cost of Capital ("WACC"), which will be our discount factor for the DCF. The WACC is fairly low at 7.10% due to its beta of 1.02.

Discounting cash flows

Now, I discount the cash flows to come to a "fair value". I start from the 2020 guidance of 7.50% revenue growth, 14.80% operating margins en some disimprovement in free cash flows due to working capital changes. For further years, the model includes a growth slowdown of 0.30% in the following 2 years (7.50% to 6.90%) and 0.60%/year in the following years. I find this very conservative given the fact that Accenture's revenue growth has actually increased over the past years due to its transition to "the New". Given economies of scale and past performance, the model also assumes operating margin improvements of 0.15% per year. Also, the long term growth rate is set at 2%, given its very strong competitive power and presence in a strongly growing market. This model shows that there is a very solid 46% upside for investors buying Accenture at $211.

Sensitivity analysis

However, I believe it is important that investors always bear in mind possible negative/positive fluctuations for the company. It is important to understand the possible downside if things don't work out as your model predicted.Therefore, I always perform a sensitivity analysis, which includes assumptions for when a recession hits or the company doesn't deliver what you expected in the long term. If a recession hits in 2021, which I believe is probable, I expect its revenue growth to decline by 7% in 2021 and 7% in 2022 (0.5% growth in 2021 and -6.5% in 2022), similar to its performance during the last recession. In contrast, my bull case scenario includes an improvement in short term growth rates by 1.50%. Furthermore, I also included bear models with weaker long term growth rates and operating margin deleveraging. Astonishingly, the most negative model still gives investors 3% upside, which shows the low risk for Accenture buyers.

More room for multiplier expansion

As explained above, buying Accenture could still yield very strong returns for investors. This is not only a consequence of strong growth rates, but also of possible multiple expansion. For me, there are several reasons why Accenture's multiple could grow to higher levels than its current P/E of 26 and P/FCF of 22. First, operating margins have increased sequentially in the past from 12.60% in 2010 to 14.60% last year. I believe that margins could keep expanding in the future given the fact that Accenture's services are increasingly adding value for customers due to their recent collaborations with Microsoft, Mastercard etc. Ceteris Paribus, businesses with higher margins deserve higher valuation multiples.

Second, Accenture is getting more and more active in next decade's growth markets such as big data and internet of things. In general, the market loves to pay a premium for companies with such attractive profiles.Third, Accenture is proving that they are and will remain the dominant market leader in IT consulting. Due to its focus on new technologies, strong cash flow generation and many acquisitions, Accenture is coming closer and closer to become a monopolist/oligopolist. The market could possibly pay a higher premium if this gets acknowledged. Just look at Visa (V), Mastercard (MA), Intuit (INTU), Baxter (BAX) and other olipolists their multiple. This could ne a huge driver for Accenture as well.

Investor takeaway

As thoroughly explained in this article, Accenture is a very strong cash flow generator with consistent revenue and margin growth. It is one of a few companies which is active in disruptive markets but has very low risks. Recently, I have been focussing on similar qualitative picks like Intuit, Ulta Beauty (ULTA) and Johnson & Johnson (JNJ). I do this because I believe that this record bull market can't last much longer. However, timing the market can be a very poor strategy (ask investors who sold eveything in 2015 because of recession fears). Therefore, I want to provide readers interesting picks which should outperform significantly during a bear market, but could yield strong returns as well if the bull market extends its trajectory. Personally, I am looking to buy my first Accenture shares soon. However, I want to wait out the consequences of the Corona Virus. If this becomes a pandemic, it is possible that I will be able to pick up shares cheaper soon. Furthermore, it is possible that Accenture will need to lower its 2020 guidance soon due to these uncertainties, which would provide an interesting buying opportunity.In the coming period, I will write more on high-quality picks for my readers, which is especially important during these tough times.

