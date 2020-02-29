Retirement: How To Protect And Make Your Investments Recession Resistant

We then construct a portfolio that would possibly have less than half drawdown of the S&P 500 in case of a bear market and provide a decent upside in case of recovery. The portfolio also provides 3.8% income.

We compare the behavior of nearly 75 DGI stocks, some dividend ETFs, a dozen CEFs/funds, and Treasuries with the S&P-500 to find securities that may be recession and crash resistant, albeit on a relative basis only.

The current market action is a reminder that we should be cautious and be prepared for an eventual correction, even though we think the current downside is temporary.

Until recently, markets have been making new all-time highs. However, the market has been on a losing streak for this past week.

Until recently, markets have been making new all-time highs. However, the market has been on a losing streak this past week due to fears of the spread of Coronavirus outside China and its impact on the world economy. The S&P 500 has lost nearly 7.5% from its peak. Time and again, it has been proved that making a future prediction, especially in the context of the stock market, is a futile exercise at best. Nevertheless, if we had to make one, we think there are better chances of a continued market momentum than any serious downturn. Sure, a small correction of the order of 10%-12% may even be healthy for the markets. A prolonged bull market has made most investors a bit complacent. But we should be prepared for a possible market crash or downturn even though we hope for the best.

In the year 2019, most stock indexes did very well, though we had a few small instances of panics and decline, each time the major indexes recovering rather quickly. However, from September to December 2018, the SPDR S&P 500 Index ETF (NYSEARCA: SPY) had a serious decline of nearly 20%, and barely avoided a bear market correction (technically speaking). Thereafter, we only had mini-corrections to the extent of a 6%-7% decline from May 3 –June 3, 2019, and July 26-Aug. 5, 2019.

The current ongoing market action and volatility should give pause to conservative investors and retirees to think about how to re-position their portfolios for a possible recession in the future (even if it's distant). Also, the bull market is long in the tooth, and at some point, this bull market will end. However, we are "not" recommending that one should sell all stocks and move to cash, because it's very, very hard to time the market correctly, if not impossible.

S&P 500 (NYSEARCA:SPY) chart:

What Can We Learn from the Current and Previous Market Corrections?

A market environment like this reminds us of the importance of a well-thought-out strategy that can withstand both the good times and bad. Irrespective of the direction that the market may take, it's important to stick to the pre-planned strategy in good times and bad.

From time to time, we want to see how different stocks or securities react to market conditions during times of stress. Obviously, no such study can be complete without looking into the 2008-2009 recession period, so we will go back to the previous market crash of 2007-2009 as well as the crash of May-Oct 2011. We start with a set of about 75-80 stocks and other securities that are drawn from either our DGI portfolio and/or from the list of dividend aristocrats. We are going to look at the behavior and price declines of our selected securities during the following periods:

Table-1:

Period S&P 500 Decline (from top to bottom) 1. Feb. 19, 2020 – Feb. 25, 2020 ** -7.59% 2. July 26, 2019 – Aug 5, 2019 -6.02% 3. May 3, 2019 – June 3, 2019 -6.62% 4. Sep 20, 2018 – Dec 24, 2018 -20.18% 5. Apr 29, 2011 – Oct 3, 2011 -19.42% 6. Oct 11, 2007 – Mar 9, 2009 -56.19%

** Even though this decline of about 7.5% was swift due to Coronavirus fears and may or may not last long, we have included in our study as it does reflect a kind of panic situation and move away from risk assets and into safe-haven assets.

We then select a list of stocks and other securities that either we are generally invested in or they may be on our radar. These are mostly large, blue-chip DGI (dividend growth) stocks as well as some high-income securities (CEFs and BDCs). We will compare the performance of each of the securities in our list with the performance of the S&P 500 (SPY) during these six periods of stress. For the sake of completeness and for the benefit of folks who limit their investment exposure to only ETFs, we also compared the performance of some of the popular Dividend ETFs like Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF VYM), Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (VIG), Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (VEA), and Vanguard Real Estate ETF (VNQ). We could not compare or analyze some other popular ETFs that do not have sufficiently long histories such as Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) and ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats (NOBL). SCHD has an inception date of October 2011, whereas NOBL only goes back to October 2013. We tried to analyze how these stocks performed when compared to the S&P 500 or dividend ETFs.

The list of stocks/securities that were selected to be part of our sample:

DGI Stocks

Most of these stocks are Dividend Aristocrats, Challengers, and Contenders, taken from CCC-List, but there are some exceptions:

3M Co ( MMM)

A. O. Smith Corp ( AOS)

Abbott Laboratories ( ABT)

AbbVie Inc ( ABBV)

AFLAC Incorporated ( AFL)

Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. ( APD)

Altria Group Inc ( MO)

Amgen, Inc. ( AMGN)

Archer Daniels Midland Co ( ADM)

AT&T Inc. ( T)

Automatic Data Processing ( ADP)

Becton Dickinson and Co ( BDX)

Brown-Forman Corporation Class B ( BF.B)

Cardinal Health Inc ( CAH)

Caterpillar Inc. ( CAT)

Chevron Corporation ( CVX)

Chubb Ltd ( CB)

Cincinnati Financial Corporation ( CINF)

Cintas Corporation ( CTAS)

Cisco Systems, Inc. ( CSCO)

Clorox Co ( CLX)

Colgate-Palmolive Company ( CL)

Consolidated Edison, Inc. ( ED)

CVS Health Corp ( CVS)

Dover Corp ( DOV)

Ecolab Inc. ( ECL)

Emerson Electric Co. ( EMR)

Exxon Mobil Corporation ( XOM)

Federal Realty Investment Trust ( FRT)

Franklin Resources, Inc. ( BEN)

General Dynamics Corporation ( GD)

General Mills, Inc. ( GIS)

Genuine Parts Company ( GPC)

HealthPeak, Inc. (PEAK) (Formerly HCP, Inc)

Hormel Foods Corp ( HRL)

Illinois Tool Works Inc. ( ITW)

Intel Corporation ( INTC)

Johnson & Johnson ( JNJ)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( JPM)

Kimberly Clark Corp ( KMB)

Leggett & Platt, Inc. ( LEG)

Linde PLC ( LIN)

Lockheed Martin Corporation ( LMT)

Lowe's Companies, Inc. ( LOW)

Mastercard Inc ( MA)

MCCORMICK & CO /SH NV ( MKC)

McDonald's Corp ( MCD)

Medtronic PLC ( MDT)

Microsoft Corporation ( MSFT)

National Retail Properties, Inc. ( NNN)

NESTLE S A/S ADR ( OTCPK:NSRGY)

Novartis AG ( NVS)

Novo Nordisk A/S ( NVO)

Nucor Corporation ( NUE)

Omega Healthcare Investors Inc ( OHI)

Pentair PLC ( PNR)

People's United Financial, Inc. ( PBCT)

PepsiCo, Inc. ( PEP)

Pfizer Inc. ( PFE)

Procter & Gamble Co ( PG)

QUALCOMM, Inc. ( QCOM)

Realty Income Corp ( O)

The Coca-Cola Co ( KO)

UNILEVER N.V. ( UL)

United Technologies Corporation ( UTX)

Valero Energy Corporation ( VLO)

Ventas, Inc. ( VTR)

Verizon Communications Inc. ( VZ)

WW Grainger Inc ( GWW)

Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc ( WBA)

Walmart Inc ( WMT)

Waste Management, Inc. ( WM)

WP Carey Inc ( WPC)

High Income Securities:

BDCs/mREIT/ CEFs:

Annaly Capital (NYSE: NLY),

Main Street Capital (NYSE: MAIN)

Eaton Vance Dividend Income Fund (NYSE: EVT),

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities (NYSE: FFC),

Kayne Anderson MLP (NYSE: KYN),

Cohen & Steers Realty Fund (NYSE: RFI),

Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Inc Fund (NYSE: RNP),

Tekla Healthcare Investors (NYSE: HQH),

Nuveen Municipal High-Income Fund (NYSE: NMZ),

Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund (NYSE: UTF),

iShares US Preferred Stock ETF ( PFF)

Treasuries:

iShares Short term Treasury Bond ETF ( SHY),

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF ( IEF),

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF ( TLT)

Stocks that Performed Better than S&P 500

DGI Stocks That Outperformed S&P 500 Every Stress-Period (all six times of stress-periods):

Among the 73 DGI stocks on our list (provided above), 22 of them fared better than S&P 500 during all six instances of stress periods, including the 2008-2009 recession. A view of the same is presented below.

Table-2:

Ticker Prices on 2/19/ 2020 Prices on 2/25/ 2020 Divi Amt Decline or Advance Total no of posi-tive periods Average % of decline of all SIX periods Price on 07/26/ 2019 Price on 08/05/ 2019 Divi Amt Decline or Advance Price on 05/03/ 2019 Price on 06/03/ 2019 Divi Amt Decline or Advance Price on 09/20/ 2018 Price on 12/24/ 2018 Divi Amt Decline or Advance Price on 4/29/ 2011 Price on 10/3/ 2011 Divi Amt Decline or Advance Price on 10/11/ 2007 Price on 3/9/ 2009 Divi Amt Decline or Advance MCD 215.63 212.1 0 -1.64% 6 2.45% 215.58 210.45 0 -2.38% 197.52 198.8 1.16 1.23% 160.79 170.3 1.16 6.62% 78.31 86.02 1.22 11.40% 56.25 52.3 3.62 -0.55% ED 93.88 88.25 0 -6.00% 6 -3.28% 86.34 85.48 0 -1.00% 86.03 87.37 0.74 2.42% 78.44 75.32 0.71 -3.07% 52.12 56.48 1.2 10.67% 46.86 32.7 3.51 -22.73% MKC 164.03 158.37 0 -3.45% 6 -3.64% 162.57 154.74 0 -4.82% 152.16 157.1 0 3.25% 130.1 134.05 0.52 3.44% 49.12 44.93 0.28 -7.96% 35.08 29.66 1.1 -12.31% WPC 84.63 87 0 2.80% 6 -4.01% 85.19 83.45 0 -2.04% 79.23 83.51 0 5.40% 66 64.85 1.02 -0.20% 35.87 35.56 1.11 2.23% 31.85 18.9 2.7 -32.24% GIS 53.24 52.53 0 -1.33% 6 -4.91% 53.64 52.81 0 -1.55% 51.18 50.64 0 -1.06% 44.37 37.59 0.49 -14.18% 38.58 37.96 0.3 -0.83% 28.94 24.9 1.04 -10.54% NNN 56.76 57.15 0 0.69% 6 -5.31% 52.25 52.9 0.52 2.24% 53.45 54.5 0 1.96% 44.45 45.57 0.5 3.64% 26.34 25.95 0.39 0.00% 25.75 13.1 2.21 -40.39% KMB 143.77 138.98 0 -3.33% 6 -5.79% 137.17 133.63 0 -2.58% 127.5 131 0 2.77% 116.77 106.85 1 -7.64% 63.32 67.73 1.34 9.08% 67.1 41.61 3.31 -33.06% KO 59.77 57.82 0 -3.26% 6 -6.09% 54.17 51.65 0 -4.65% 48.72 49.98 0 2.59% 46.64 45.96 0.39 -0.62% 33.73 32.71 0.47 -1.63% 28.6 19.4 0.93 -28.99% AMGN 222.96 210.38 0 -5.64% 6 -6.86% 175.34 181.5 0 3.51% 177.31 172.4 1.45 -1.97% 205.1 178.4 1.32 -12.37% 56.85 53.9 0.28 -4.70% 57.83 46.3 0 -19.99% PG 125.44 121.43 0 -3.20% 6 -6.87% 114.73 113.08 0 -1.44% 106.08 103.8 0 -2.15% 85.36 87.36 0.72 3.19% 64.9 62.84 0.53 -2.36% 71.77 44.2 2.3 -35.24% O 79.67 80.92 0 1.57% 6 -7.02% 69.54 68.96 0.23 -0.50% 70.3 71.32 0.23 1.78% 57.27 60.27 0.66 6.39% 35.55 30.54 0.72 -12.07% 29.01 15.3 2.36 -39.26% NSRGY 111.2 106.43 0 -4.29% 6 -7.10% 104.8 105.04 0 0.23% 95.76 102 0 6.48% 84.37 80.04 0 -5.13% 62.2 54.13 0 -12.97% 43.12 30.3 1.21 -26.92% VTR 59.15 59.81 0 1.12% 6 -7.78% 67.03 67.87 0 1.25% 62.48 64.15 0 2.67% 56.97 57.51 0.79 2.33% 48.98 41.77 1.31 -12.05% 34.03 16.8 2.89 -42.02% VZ 58.22 57.12 0 -1.89% 6 -7.93% 57.08 55.22 0 -3.26% 57.24 56.38 0 -1.50% 53.95 53.05 0.6 -0.56% 37.78 36.34 0.49 -2.51% 42.71 24.5 2.07 -37.84% PEAK 36.82 35.66 0 -3.15% 6 -8.17% 32.08 32.45 0.37 2.31% 30.69 31.81 0.37 4.86% 26.35 26.77 0.37 3.00% 36.07 30.8 0.96 -11.95% 31.64 15 2.72 -44.06% PEP 145.53 141.1 0 -3.04% 6 -9.69% 131.22 124.4 0 -5.20% 127.67 129 0 1.03% 115.22 106 0.93 -7.17% 68.89 60.29 1.03 -10.99% 71.77 45.8 2.45 -32.76% UL 59.95 56.78 0.45 -4.54% 6 -10.47% 60.95 58.69 0 -3.71% 60.52 61.52 0 1.65% 55.95 50.97 0.45 -8.10% 32.57 30.56 0.65 -4.18% 32.8 17.04 1.35 -43.93% BF.B 71.39 66.23 0 -7.23% 6 -10.61% 55.23 53.25 0 -3.59% 53 50.32 0 -5.06% 49.29 45.75 0.17 -6.84% 19.16 17.94 0.17 -5.48% 19.96 10.95 1.93 -35.47% ECL 210.31 194.78 0 -7.38% 6 -10.82% 199.62 194.35 0 -2.64% 185 185.6 0 0.35% 159.2 137.9 0.46 -13.09% 52.76 48.07 0.35 -8.23% 46.38 29.85 0.8 -33.92% T 38.44 37.35 0 -2.84% 6 -11.88% 34.15 33.49 0 -1.93% 30.7 31.09 0 1.27% 33.44 27.36 0.50 -16.69% 31.12 28.16 0.43 -8.13% 41.61 21.72 2.01 -42.97% CB 164.21 157.21 0 -4.26% 6 -12.03% 152.97 148.49 0 -2.93% 145.05 147.8 0 1.90% 140 120.19 1.46 -13.11% 67.25 59.11 0.7 -11.06% 61.86 31.84 3.58 -42.74% FRT 125.65 124.25 0 -1.11% 6 -12.17% 130.78 127.28 0 -2.68% 132.96 130.9 0 -1.59% 127.87 115.33 1.02 -9.01% 87.56 80.15 1.36 -6.91% 91.23 40.2 3.82 -51.75% SPY 338.34 312.65 0 -7.59% -18.65% 302.01 283.82 0 -6.02% 294.03 274.6 0 -6.62% 293.58 234.3 2.76 -19.24% 136.4 109.9 1.25 -18.51% 155.5 68.1 3.5 -53.94%

Stocks That Outperformed At Least Five Out of Six Stress-Periods:

Another set of 16 DGI stocks (out of 73 DGI on our list) fared better than S&P 500 at least five out of six instances. A view of the same is presented below.

Table-3:

Ticker Prices on 2/19/ 2020 Prices on 2/25/ 2020 Divi Amt Decline or Advance Total no of posi-tive periods Average % of decline of all SIX periods Price on 07/26/ 2019 Price on 08/05/ 2019 Divi Amt Decline or Advance Price on 05/03/ 2019 Price on 06/03/ 2019 Divi Amt Decline or Advance Price on 09/20/ 2018 Price on 12/24/ 2018 Divi Amt Decline or Advance Price on 4/29/ 2011 Price on 10/3/ 2011 Divi Amt Decline or Advance Price on 10/11/ 2007 Price on 3/9/ 2009 Divi Amt Decline or Advance HRL 48.44 44.72 0 -7.68% 5 -2.96% 41.38 40.73 0 -1.57% 39.68 40.42 0 1.86% 39.86 40.91 0.19 3.11% 14.71 13.27 0.06 -9.38% 9 7.55 1.08 -4.11% WMT 117.68 114.39 0 -2.80% 5 -3.16% 113.02 105.82 0 -6.37% 102.08 102 0.53 0.40% 95.75 85.82 0.52 -9.83% 54.98 51.96 0.73 -4.17% 46.9 47.5 1.17 3.80% ABT 89.36 81.13 0 -9.21% 5 -5.64% 87.75 83.16 0 -5.23% 78.69 75.71 -3.79% 68.79 65.56 0.28 -4.29% 24.9 24 0.23 -2.69% 25.53 22.3 1 -8.66% CLX 164.84 167.85 0 1.83% 5 -5.78% 166.33 155.03 1.06 -6.16% 148.18 152.6 0 2.97% 151.88 145.4 0.96 -3.65% 69.66 64.55 0.6 -6.47% 62.58 45.9 2.18 -23.17% CL 75.54 73.8 0 -2.30% 5 -7.06% 73.69 68.8 0 -6.64% 71.95 70.69 0 -1.75% 68.79 58.04 0.42 -15.02% 42.18 44.15 0.29 5.36% 36.8 27.5 1.16 -22.04% NVS 97.22 87.95 0 -9.54% 5 -8.06% 93.19 90.72 0 -2.65% 82.61 87.66 0 6.11% 85.97 82.49 0 -4.05% 59.17 54.69 0 -7.57% 53.93 34.5 2.86 -30.67% OHI 43.89 43.97 0 0.18% 5 -8.26% 36.99 35.88 0.66 -1.22% 35.73 35.45 0 -0.78% 32.81 33.72 0.66 4.79% 22.96 14.6 0.4 ##### 16.88 12.1 1.78 -17.83% JNJ 148.94 144.65 0.95 -2.24% 5 -8.68% 130.73 130.16 0 -0.44% 142.01 131.4 0.95 -7.44% 141.98 122.8 0.9 -12.85% 65.72 62.08 1.14 -3.80% 65.95 46.6 2.67 -25.29% NVO 64.14 60.62 0 -5.49% 5 -10.25% 48.84 47.9 0 -1.92% 47.49 48.53 0 2.19% 47.5 43.99 0 -7.39% 25.48 19.34 0 ##### 11.71 8.63 0.18 -24.77% WM 125.23 121.95 0 -2.62% 5 -11.15% 118.5 113.77 0 -3.99% 106.4 111.4 0 4.67% 91.72 83.7 0.47 -8.23% 39.46 31.36 0.68 -18.80% 38.42 22.2 1.61 -37.95% LIN 222.48 201.65 0 -9.36% 5 -11.21% 200.96 190.63 0 -5.14% 180.96 187.3 0.88 3.98% 166.21 148.13 0.82 -10.38% 106.42 91.74 0 -13.79% 83.28 53.98 2.2 -32.54% ADP 181.25 167.18 0 -7.76% 5 -12.48% 169.27 159.75 0 -5.62% 160.19 156 0 -2.62% 148.88 122 0.79 -17.56% 54.36 46.47 0.63 -13.36% 47.9 33.2 1.31 -27.95% CVX 110.74 100.71 0 -9.06% 5 -12.65% 123.72 118.74 0 -4.03% 117.27 116 1.19 -0.08% 119.42 101 1.12 -14.50% 109.4 89.88 1.56 -16.45% 91 58.3 3.76 -31.82% GPC 99.35 92.04 0 -7.36% 5 -12.97% 97.91 90.08 0 -8.00% 102.12 99.22 0 -2.84% 101.51 91.85 0.72 -8.81% 53.7 49.32 0.9 -6.48% 49.18 25.06 2.32 -44.33% PFE 36.23 33.93 0 -6.35% 5 -13.76% 43.09 36.96 0.36 -13.39% 41.39 41.92 0.36 2.15% 43.75 40.55 0.34 -6.54% 20.97 17.33 0.4 -15.45% 25.45 12.6 1.88 -42.99% CINF 113.02 104.72 0 -7.34% 5 -14.89% 107.83 103.8 0 -3.74% 96.07 99.57 0 3.64% 78.97 72.15 0.53 -7.97% 31.68 25.06 0.8 -18.37% 44.64 18.1 1.74 -55.56% SPY 338.34 312.65 0 -7.59% -18.65% 302.01 283.82 0 -6.02% 294.03 274.6 0 -6.62% 293.58 234.3 2.76 -19.24% 136.4 109.9 1.25 -18.51% 155.5 68.1 3.5 -53.94%

What Can We Observe for DGI stocks?

We can see that as a group, these stocks performed very well. Out of the total 73 stocks, 38 (22+16) stocks performed better than S&P 500 at least five out of six times, 22 of them all six times. Since almost all of these stocks are dividend-paying securities, we have included the dividend payments received during these stress-periods to calculate the total returns. We also have included the dividend payouts for the S&P 500 for a fair comparison.

What About the Dividend ETFs?

Here's the snapshot for the four dividends ETFs, including VNQ (the Real Estate ETF). Only one of them, "VIG," fared better than SPY all six times. VYM fared better at least five times except for the 2007-2009 period, whereas VNQ fared better four times.

Please note that we could not compare or analyze some other popular ETFs, like SCHD and NOBL, for reasons stated earlier.

Table-4:

Price on 2/19/ 2020 Price on 2/25/ 2020 Divi Amt Decline or Advance Price on 07/26/ 2019 Price on 08/05/ 2019 Divi Amt Decline or Advance Price on 05/03/ 2019 Price on 06/03/ 2019 Divi Amt Decline or Advance Price on 9/20/ 2018 Price on 12/24/ 2018 Divi Amt Decline or Advance Price on 4/29 /2011 Price on 10/3/ 2011 Divi Amt Decline or Advance Price on 10/11/ 2007 Price on 3/9/ 2009 Divi Amt Decline or Advance VEA 43.83 40.91 0 -6.66% 41.57 39.35 0 -5.34% 42.08 40 0 -4.94% 43.81 35.84 0.54 -16.96% 39.62 29.36 0 -25.90% 51.37 19.44 1.98 -58.30% VIG 130.53 122.39 0 -6.24% 119.29 113.1 0 -5.19% 113.42 108.71 0 -4.15% 112.09 92.08 1.07 -16.90% 57.45 47.5 0.57 -16.33% 58.57 30.55 1.31 -45.60% VNQ 98.11 95.55 0 -2.61% 88.29 87.56 0 -0.83% 87.67 87.1 0 -0.65% 82.81 71.74 2.09 -10.84% 61.83 48.47 1 -19.99% 75.25 21.62 4.01 -65.94% VYM 93.93 88.31 0 -5.98% 89.22 84.51 0 -5.28% 87.84 83.43 0 -5.02% 89.14 73.71 1.41 -15.73% 46.11 39.43 0.64 -13.10% 55.41 22.94 1.89 -55.19% Average -5.37% -4.16% -3.69% -15.11% -18.83% -56.26% SPY 338.34 312.59 0 -7.61% 302.01 283.82 0 -6.02% 294.03 274.57 0 -6.62% 293.58 234.34 2.76 -19.24% 136.43 109.93 1.25 -18.51% 155.47 68.11 3.5 -53.94%

High-Income Funds (CEFs and BDCs)

For most CEFs and other income funds, the S&P 500 probably is not the correct benchmark to compare. Also, since most income funds provide monthly distributions in the range of 6%-10%, the price alone will not be a good comparison, but we have included the dividend payouts for a fair comparison. Contrary to what most people would expect, these securities did quite well during panics and stress periods. In fact, as a group, they outperformed the S&P 500 during all of these six test periods. Sure, it's important to note that one needs to carefully select these securities based on high quality and solid long-term records. Here's the comparison of our group of 11 securities with the S&P500:

Table-5:

Price on 2/19/ 2020 Price on 2/25/ 2020 Divi Amt Decline or Advance Price on 07/26/ 2019 Price on 08/05/ 2019 Divi Amt Decline or Advance Price on 05/03/ 2019 Price on 06/03/ 2019 Divi Amt Decline or Advance Price on 9/20/ 2018 Price on 12/24/ 2018 Divi Amt Decline or Advance Price on 4/29/ 2011 Price on 10/3/ 2011 Divi Amt Decline or Advance Price on 10/11/ 2007 Price on 03/09/ 2009 Divi Amt Decline or Advance EVT 26.37 24.21 0.14 -7.66% 24.38 23.6 0 -3.20% 23.92 22.14 0.14 -6.86% 24.5 17.63 0.58 -25.67% 18.13 13.19 0.54 -24.27% 28.89 6.81 2.54 -67.64% FFC 23.08 20.96 0.11 -8.71% 20.23 19.95 0 -1.38% 19.4 19.48 0.11 0.98% 18.5 16.05 0.46 -10.76% 17.83 15.76 0.66 -7.91% 18.31 4.8 2.21 -61.71% HQH 21.66 20.31 0 -6.23% 19.56 19.01 0 -2.81% 19.95 19.13 0.45 -1.85% 22.85 16.79 0.51 -24.29% 15.82 12.52 0.66 -16.69% 17.61 8.42 3.3 -33.45% KYN 13.19 12.03 0.12 -7.88% 15.45 14.42 0 -6.67% 15.69 14.97 0.12 -3.82% 18.18 12.52 0.45 -28.66% 30.58 26.03 1 -11.61% 31.56 14.96 2.99 -43.12% MAIN 44.58 39.25 0.2 -11.51% 41.91 40.9 0 -2.41% 39.96 40.12 0.2 0.90% 39.29 32.58 0.67 -15.37% 18.81 17.03 0.66 -5.95% 14.9 9.4 2.13 -22.62% NLY 10.41 9.8 0 -5.86% 9.6 9.22 0 -3.96% 9.7 9.05 0 -6.70% 10.31 9.71 0.08 -5.04% 17.84 15.84 1.25 -4.20% 15.34 12.97 2.42 0.33% NMZ 14.71 14.91 0 1.36% 14.09 14.16 0 0.50% 13.71 14 0.06 2.55% 12.63 11.43 0.17 -8.16% 11.77 11.52 0.39 1.19% 16.03 8.8 1.54 -35.50% PFF 38.07 37.11 0 -2.52% 37.32 36.88 0.17 -0.72% 36.49 36.37 0.17 0.14% 37.1 33.41 0.73 -7.98% 40.06 34.67 1.25 -10.33% 47.88 15.23 4.28 -59.25% RFI 15 14.53 0 -3.13% 14 13.64 0 -2.57% 13.66 13.86 0.08 2.05% 12.4 10.65 0.24 -12.18% 13.95 10.61 0.44 -20.79% 17.83 4.32 3.04 -58.72% RNP 25.11 23.79 0 -5.26% 22.26 21.8 0 -2.07% 20.94 20.81 0.12 -0.05% 19.8 16.45 0.37 -15.05% 15.92 12.36 0.6 -18.59% 26.49 3 4.4 -72.06% UTF 27.6 25.5 0 -7.61% 25.93 25.56 0 -1.43% 25.27 23.88 0.15 -4.91% 22.78 18.78 0.46 -15.54% 18.37 15.31 0.72 -12.74% 27.35 6.78 4.37 -59.23% AVERAGE -5.91% -2.43% -1.60% -15.34% -11.99% -46.63% SPY 338.34 312.59 0 -7.61% 302.01 283.82 0 -6.02% 294.03 274.57 0 -6.62% 293.58 234.34 2.76 -19.24% 136.43 109.93 1.25 -18.51% 155.47 68.11 3.5 -53.94%

The Treasury Funds

As widely believed and correctly so, the Treasury funds are supposed to act as a safe haven during times of crisis or stress. This is amply demonstrated below from the data from each of the six corrections/crash scenarios. Each time, the Treasury funds rallied as the S&P500 and stocks declined. That would mean a modest 10%-15% allocation to the Treasury funds (some mix of long term, mid term, and short term) will go a long way in providing safety cushion to any DGI portfolio.

Table-6:

Price on 2/19/ 2020 Price on 2/25/ 2020 Divi Amt. Decline or Advance Price on 7/26/ 2019 Price on 8/05/ 2019 Divi Amt. Decline or Advance Price on 5/3/ 2019 Price on 6/3/ 2019 Divi Amt. Decline or Advance Price on 9/20/ 2018 Price on 12/24/ 2018 Divi Amt. Decline or Advance Price on 4/29/ 2011 Price on 10/3/ 2011 Divi Amt. Decline or Advance Price on 10/11/ 2007 Price on 03/09/ 2009 Divi Amt. Decline or Advance TLT 145.53 151.05 0 3.79% 131.47 138.87 0.26 5.83% 123.66 132.44 0.27 7.32% 117.15 121.32 1.08 4.48% 93.89 123.81 2.02 34.02% 88.06 103.65 5.48 23.93% IEF 113.46 115.46 0 1.76% 109.44 112.11 0.19 2.61% 105.48 109.22 0.21 3.74% 100.96 103.48 0.84 3.33% 94.47 105.83 1.39 13.50% 83.33 94.52 4.46 18.78% SHY 84.94 85.26 0 0.38% 84.57 84.85 0.15 0.51% 83.87 84.55 0.17 1.01% 83.05 83.46 0.54 1.14% 84.13 84.54 0.36 0.92% 80.91 83.89 2.89 7.25% AVG. 1.98% 2.98% 4.03% 2.98% 16.14% 16.65% SPY 338.34 312.59 0 -7.61% 302.01 283.82 0 -6.02% 294.03 274.57 0 -6.62% 293.58 234.34 2.76 -19.24% 136.43 109.93 1.25 -18.51% 155.47 68.11 3.5 -53.94%

Portfolio Construction for the Bear Market

(just in case we have one):

For the sake of completeness to this article, we will construct a balanced risk-averse DGI portfolio that's somewhat bear-market resistant and likely to provide lower drawdowns and quicker recovery. At the same time, we would like our portfolio to provide a decent level of income that would make it much easier to ride out any prolonged correction. Also, over and above the income, the portfolio also should provide a decent amount of growth to meet the rate of inflation and some more.

With the above goals in mind, we have selected a combination of 20 DGI stocks from eight different sectors (roughly 15 industry segments), eight CEFs/BDCs, and 10% allocation to a mix of Treasuries. Younger investors with a long horizon should replace the Treasuries by a couple of growth stocks. The above DGI stocks have been selected on the basis of drawdown-variance with S&P500. All but one stock (MSFT) had a lesser drawdown than the S&P 500 in at least five of the six stress periods.

Table-7:

Ticker Sector/ Industry Invested Amount Yield % Dividend Amt **Average Drawdown Variance % with S&P 500 ##Market Value if S&P 500 were to drops 50% 70% Allocation to 20 DGI stocks ABT Healthcare 3500 1.77% 61.95 53.04% 2571.8 ADP Business Process 3500 2.18% 76.3 75.06% 2186.45 AMGN Healthcare 3500 3.04% 106.4 28.76% 2996.7 CB Insurance 3500 1.87% 65.45 47.19% 2674.175 CVX Energy/Oil major 3500 5.12% 179.2 68.41% 2302.825 ED Utility 3500 3.47% 121.45 9.91% 3326.575 JNJ Healthcare 3500 2.60% 91 47.24% 2673.3 KO Beverages 3500 2.80% 98 24.48% 3071.6 MCD Restaurants/Retail 3500 2.32% 81.2 -8.74% 3652.95 MSFT Technology 3500 1.21% 42.35 90.21% 1921.325 NNN REIT 3500 3.51% 122.85 -3.33% 3558.275 NSRGY Consumer Staples 3500 2.56% 89.6 16.90% 3204.25 NVS Healthcare 3500 3.46% 121.1 32.67% 2928.275 O REIT 3500 3.45% 120.75 10.93% 3308.725 PEP Beverages 3500 2.71% 94.85 44.71% 2717.575 PG Consumer Staples 3500 2.42% 84.7 26.66% 3033.45 T Communications/Media 3500 5.57% 194.95 43.43% 2739.975 UL Consumer Staples 3500 3.13% 109.55 40.41% 2792.825 VTR REIT/Healthcare 3500 5.30% 185.5 9.16% 3339.7 VZ Communications 3500 4.31% 150.85 31.39% 2950.675 70,000 3.14% 2,198 34.42% 57,951.43 20% Allocation to CEFs/BDCs EVT Equity CEF 2500 7.19% 179.75 HQH Healthcare CEF 2500 9.26% 231.5 MAIN BDC 2500 6.27% 156.75 NMZ Municipal CEF 2500 4.80% 120 JPC Preferred CEF 2500 7.36% 184 RFI Real Estate CEF 2500 6.28% 157 UTF Infrastructure CEF 2500 6.84% 171 PCI Debt Securities CEF 2500 8.21% 205.25 20,000 7.03% 1405.25 74.95% 12505.00 10% Allocation- Treasuries TLT Long-term 3300 2.11% 69.63 -44.36% 4031.94 IEF Mid-term 3300 2.01% 66.33 -34.82% 3874.53 SHY Short-term 3400 2.11% 71.74 -13.45% 3628.65 10,000 2.08% 207.7 -30.88% 11535.12 Portfolio TOTAL/AVERAGE 100,000 3.81% 3,811 81.99% 81,992

** Average Drawdown Variance % with S&P 500: This factor for each security is the average variance ratio (of SIX stress-periods). The variance ratio for each period is calculated by dividing the drawdown for each security by the drawdown for the S&P 500. The Average Drawdown Variance factor for the entire portfolio is about 40% of the S&P 500. This means that when the S&P 500 drops by 50%, the portfolio will drop by 20%.

## Market-value, if S&P 500 were to drop 50%: This is simply calculated by multiplying the Investment amount with “Drawdown Variance % with the S&P 500.”

Concluding Remarks

The above portfolio is conservative and well diversified with exposure to different types of assets. In addition, it would provide a decent level of income of nearly 3.80%. Most of all, it should do relatively well during a recession. In our estimation, it would only lose less than 20% if the S&P500 were to drop 50%. However, please bear in mind that this is just an educated guess based on our research of past data, but there are no guarantees.

To be clear, some of the stocks in the recommended portfolio are still not cheap today, in spite of the current decline in stock prices, so we are not recommending just to go out and buy these stocks in full positions today. Each individual should consider his or her personal situation, financial goals, and risk tolerance before making any investment decisions. However, if you are thinking of converting your portfolio away from risk assets and moving to safer dividend stocks, we believe this is a methodical approach to make a diversified, income-producing, and drawdown-resistant portfolio that also can serve well for the long term. Remember the Wall-Street saying - "bulls make money, bears make money, pigs get slaughtered.” So, it will be prudent to have a strategy, make some goals, and be ready with an action plan.





High Income DIY Portfolios: The primary goal of our "High Income DIY Portfolios" Marketplace service is high income with low risk and preservation of capital. It provides DIY investors with vital information and portfolio/asset allocation strategies to help create stable, long-term passive income with sustainable yields. We believe it's appropriate for income-seeking investors including retirees or near-retirees. We provide six portfolios: two High-Income portfolios, a DGI portfolio, a conservative strategy for 401K accounts, a Sector-Rotation strategy, and a High-Growth portfolio. For more details or a two-week free trial, please click here.

Disclosure: I am/we are long ABT, ABBV, JNJ, PFE, NVS, NVO, UNH, CL, CLX, GIS, UL, NSRGY, PG, KHC, ADM, MO, PM, BUD, KO, PEP, D, DEA, DEO, ENB, MCD, BAC, PRU, UPS, WMT, WBA, CVS, LOW, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, MSFT, INTC, T, VZ, VOD, CVX, XOM, VLO, ABB, ITW, MMM, LMT, LYB, ARCC, AWF, CHI, DNP, EVT, FFC, GOF, HCP, HQH, HTA, IIF, JPC, JPS, JRI, KYN, MAIN, NBB, NLY, NNN, O, OHI, PCI, PDI, PFF, RFI, RNP, STAG, STK, UTF, VTR, WPC, TLT. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Disclaimer: The information presented in this article is for informational purposes only and in no way should be construed as financial advice or recommendation to buy or sell any stock. The author is not a financial advisor. Please always do further research and do your own due diligence before making any investments. Every effort has been made to present the data/information accurately; however, the author does not claim 100% accuracy. The stock portfolios presented here are model portfolios for demonstration purposes.