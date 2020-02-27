Cisco Systems: Bearish Yield Signal

The stock is a general value at only 13.0x FY21 EPS estimates, but the yield signal is bearish.

The net payout yield has now dipped below 10% and is headed towards only 5%.

While turning bullish on Cisco Systems (CSCO) during 2019, my one warning centered on the negative implications on a pullback in stock buybacks. As tech companies run out of the extra cash from the repatriation of foreign cash following the 2018 tax reform, how the related companies handle normalized cash balances provide key signals to true stock values. Cisco Systems pulling back on share buybacks while the stock is at 52-week lows is a big red flag while the transition to subscription services just aren't delivering the expected results.

Image Source: Cisco Systems website

Slow Subscription Shift

The major catalyst for the networking giant was the business model shift to recurring software and services revenues. The company beat quarterly revenue estimates, but revenues actually declined a sharp 3.5% for the year as the business model is still dominated by volatile product revenues.

Investors buying the stock up above $55 last year were bargaining for Cisco Systems never returning to revenue declines due to macro headwinds. The whole point in the shift towards subscription software services was to remove the volatility out of the quarterly revenues, but the company is still dominated by product revenues.

For FQ2, product revenues were down 6% while accounting for nearly 75% of revenues. Services revenues were up 5% to only $3.3 billion with the subscription portion of the services up 7 percentage points YoY to 72% of service revenues.

Source: Cisco Systems FQ2'20 presentation

The transition just remains painfully slow. For this reason, Cisco Systems is guiding to another quarter of roughly 2.5% revenue declines whiles analysts are only forecasting meager 2% growth rates in the future.

Since the financial crisis, this is already the third negative cycle for the networking giant. Cisco Systems was hit with a 4.0% revenue dip back in FQ4'17. If anything, the current cycle is a repeat of the dip nearly three years ago so all the progress made in transitioning to subscription software services just hasn't resolved the problem with being a product dominate company.





Buybacks Cut

Since the stock collapsed back in August, Cisco Systems hasn't aggressively repurchased shares. The company no longer has the massive excess cash to utilize on capital returns without reaching a cash neutral position. Apparently, the BOD was cognizant the stock wasn't going to rally with the limited progress on the revenue transition to subscription services.

For the quarter ending January, Cisco Systems only spent ~$870 million buying 18 million shares at an average price of $46.71. The key here is the company has another ~$11.8 billion in approved stock repurchases powder. The BOD made the decision to not utilize this authorized cash to buy shares and the move appears wisely here with the stock down to new 52-week lows below $43.

The quarterly dividend was hiked 2.9% to $0.36. The hike was half of the $0.02 raise made last February when the networking giant hiked the quarterly payout by 6.1%. Cisco Systems had substantial dividend hikes in the prior years leading to a nearly doubling of the dividend since 2014.

Source: Seeking Alpha dividend growth

The end result here is a net payout yield collapsing. Cisco Systems hasn't seen stock gains hold since the tax reform gave the company access to foreign cash allowing the company to temporarily hike the stock repurchases portion of capital returns.

The net payout yield combines the dividend yield and net stock buyback yield in an indication of stock value. The yield has now dipped below 10% and is heading towards 5% based on only $2.4 billion spent on capital returns in FQ2.





The company allowing the yield dip towards 5% is a very bearish signal. With the dividend yield over 3%, the net buyback portion of the yield is trending towards 2%. After counting stock options, Cisco Systems won't reduce the diluted share account by any amount material enough to boost quarterly EPS numbers.

If the market actually saw a sustainable shift to subscription services avoiding the volatile revenue dips of the last five or six years, the stock wouldn't trade at 13x FY21 EPS estimates. Clearly, the company doesn't see the same catalysts they have relentlessly preached over the last few years.

The tech company ended January with a cash balance of $27.1 billion and debt of $16.0 billion. Cisco Systems has a net cash balance of $11.1 billion to utilize on share buybacks or higher dividends, if the BOD felt confident in the direction of the business.

The clear signal here is a lack of confidence in the ongoing shift to software subscription services. The stock trades at about 13x FY21 EPS estimates because the business remains far too reliant on product sales.

Clearly, the company no longer has strong confidence in the value of utilizing this excess cash on share buybacks.

Takeaway

The key investor takeaway is that Cisco Systems is a value play here. My view would turn more bullish, if the company was offering a bullish signal by loading up on share buybacks here below $45.

Unfortunately, Cisco Systems is likely a value trap with the business model clearly not making the forecasted transition to the subscription model. The stock is likely to lag here as the main catalyst just isn't playing out as expected. Until the company provides any indication of topping the weak consensus estimates of 2% revenue growth and 5% EPS growth, the stock won't rally.

