YLCO: A Possible Safe Haven For ESG Investors

Since the start of the year, one trend that remains intact despite the resurgent volatility, is that of impact investing. Funds with high ESG ratings are increasingly attracting the lion's share of new capital flows. To wit, last year, ETFs focusing on environmental, social or governance themes had net flows four times higher than in 2018, which was also a record year for ESG funds. One specific ETF that has had a consistent track record of above-average returns within the field is the Global X YieldCo & Renewable Energy Income ETF (YLCO). Going forward, its environmental focus and the specific growth potential of the market niche it tries to capture will likely translate into marked outperformance within the ESG sphere and relative to the broad market.

The start of 2020 was unlike what most market participants had envisioned. After the initial shock of the Iran strike that triggered a substantial volatility spike, which proved to be short-lived, we witnessed what can only be described as a perfect storm of environmental threats. To make matters worse, the COVID-19 crisis has complicated things even further, essentially throwing existing investment strategies for the year and beyond in disarray. But, as is often the case, after carefully studying the implications of even the most tragic outcomes, we are usually able to identify a silver lining. In this case, a very positive development stemming from this unfortunate chain of events is the remarkable acceleration in the ESG investing trend.

The catastrophic events and climatic disruptions plaguing the world in recent months underscore that climate change can no longer be viewed as a distant concern or a conundrum that can be left for future generations to solve. The sobering realization that the world is facing an increasingly urgent threat has set in motion a cascade of ripple effects that among other things promise to reshape financial markets. Spearheading this wave of change is the rapidly growing trend of responsible investing, which is already surpassing investors’ expectations.

A green revolution is not a novel idea, but the latest price movements across all asset classes signal that market participants are now ready to support it with an ever-increasing demand for socially and environmentally conscious options. This is evidenced by green bond issuance which skyrocketed in 2019 and is expected to strengthen even further this year. Meanwhile, sustainable funds attracted flows at a record pace in 2019, nearly quadrupling since 2018.

In this context, it is becoming clear that investors have every reason to consider the ESG sphere as one of the most promising investment themes of 2020 and beyond. ETFs offer a practical and accessible solution for gaining exposure to this nascent but rapidly expanding field. Among the ESG-related funds available, the Global X YieldCo & Renewable Energy Income ETF (YLCO) stands out for a number of reasons, chief among which is its superior ESG rating. The following table underscores the advantage this fund has compared to similar ETFs.

Source: ETFdb.com

Indeed, YLCO has an MSCI ESG Fund Rating of AAA as a result of its 8.80 ESG score. This rating is crucial as it reflects the level of portfolio resiliency as relates to emerging ESG-related threats. Recent studies point to a strengthening relationship between highly rated funds and robust investment returns. This can be attributed not only to the fact that companies with excellent ESG ratings tend to be more resilient to environmental, social and governance challenges, but also to the rapidly increasing demand for green assets. Hence, the fact that YLCO has a measurable lead in that crucial metric is likely to translate into significant outperformance relative to peer funds as this broader trend gathers steam. In fact, as the chart below demonstrates, its performance thus far in the renewable energy sector has been quite good.

Source: Stockcharts.com

Of course, there is still room for improvement, in order to narrow the gap that separates it from the sector's current leaders. While YLCO has not been a top-performer thus far, it has displayed a greater resilience to bouts of volatility relative to other similar funds. For instance, FAN and ICLN have outpaced it significantly. However, its steady and positive performance is a positive, especially during tumultuous periods, such as the one we have just entered. This, combined with its markedly superior ESG rating, is likely to help considerably in attracting increased investment flows relative to competing funds in the months ahead.

What makes YLCO even more interesting is the whole concept that underlies this fund. Namely, its portfolio is comprised of companies involved in a broad spectrum of renewable energy projects. This is accomplished by investing in YieldCos, which is essentially a new class of renewable energy assets with a fixed-income tilt. Eligible companies must be focused on the production of renewable energy, while meeting a relatively high dividend yield threshold. A key advantage of YieldCos is their ability generate cash flow while taking advantage of tax incentives and depreciation that result in substantially lower taxes at the corporate level.

Another advantage of YLCO as a renewable energy play is that with its selective collection of quality YieldCos, it provides superior income growth potential. The fund's portfolio has some exceptional wind, solar, and hydroelectric power firms that have enjoyed remarkable growth in recent years. And despite the current downturn, demand is likely to increase further as efforts to limit fossil fuel dependence intensify.

The Global X YieldCo & Renewable Energy Income ETF tracks the Indxx YieldCo & Renewable Energy Income Index. The portfolio of the fund is market-cap weighted, and there is a cap of 6% on individual names. With an expense ratio of 0.65%, this fund is not cheap to hold, but that is largely offset by its high dividend yield. It is also important to be aware that this ETF is centered on a relatively small but growing niche market, which explains its thus far unimpressive level of assets under management.

Source: Global X

In terms of valuation, YLCO is relatively attractive especially if we factor in the high-growth potential of the sector. It also boasts a high level of country diversification, which can prove to be valuable in capturing this wave of change that is taking place at a global scale.

Meanwhile, it has a track record of low volatility, which combined with its beta of 0.48 enhances its appeal as a potentially defensive ETF, allowing investors to navigate the present turbulence in stocks more safely. This represents another crucial differentiating factor when compared to other ETFs within the renewable energy sphere. And we should also be aware that sustainable investing tends to inherently bolster risk management.

Source: Global X

The fund's holdings are well-diversified, considering the limitations of the sector. Moreover, regular portfolio rebalancing is another factor that enhances its overall appeal. Most of these companies have a well-established presence, with above-average growth potential, especially if we factor in the rapidly growing awareness with regard to the need for switching to greener alternatives.

Source: ETF.com

With respect to potential risks, one concern is that YieldCos that don't have an independent board could be subject to conflicts of interest with the parent company, which could manifest into troubling governance issues that can - among other things - negatively impact ESG rating and performance. Furthermore, the risk that stems from YieldCos' over-reliance on tax incentives to minimize tax liability is meaningful and could materialize in the event of a significant tax policy change.

One other possible risk that this essentially new asset class of YieldCos tends to face is the change in weather patterns which can seriously affect output. Hence, diversification is very important, and fortunately, YLCO appears to have addressed this issue sufficiently.

Worries that the ESG theme is getting too hot and that a reversal could be imminent are largely unfounded. The underpinnings of this trend remain intact, and if anything, could help provide a possible safe haven for investors who seek a combination of safety and increased growth potential. Nonetheless, investors should be cognizant of the fact that ESG ratings at this stage are not always reliable. Consequently, it would be unwise to base an investment decision solely on this criterion. It should however be a factor, especially when selecting funds such as YLCO, where the ESG footprint is of critical importance.

There is no denying that the world has entered a period of accelerating change. Investors who seek to proactively participate in the global effort to tackle the environmental challenges that this change entails should consider ESG investing as a viable and incredibly promising alternative going forward. As such, the Global X YieldCo & Renewable Energy Income ETF is worth considering as a long-term investment that has the potential to consistently outperform the market.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.