Superior Energy Is Restructuring Its Business, But Balance Sheet Is In Shambles

Net losses triggered accumulated losses over the past several quarters, leading to low shareholders’ equity. With a significant debt repayment hovering in the medium-term, company’s financial risks have increased significantly.

A Weak Balance Sheet Softens Efforts To Improve Operations

Superior Energy Services (SPN) is pulling out of the drilling rig service and hydraulic fracturing service operations. Its current emphasis includes providing products and services, offered primarily in the offshore market. The strategy can result in lower capex, which can lead to improved free cash flow in FY2020 and beyond. It did generate positive FCF in FY2020.

The gravest financial risk for SPN remains its balance sheet. Not only is has a high level of debt repayment obligation in the medium-to-long term, but accumulated losses over the past several quarters has also leveraged the balance sheet to a disquietingly high proportion. While a robust recovery in the offshore market can bail the stock in the medium-term, I see enough evidence to avoid the stock in the short-term.

Understanding The Strategic Shift

Following the pricing weakness in the U.S. pressure pumping equipment market, SPN initiated a strategic shift in its stance and started divesting its entire drilling rig service line during 1H 2019. The strategy became entrenched in December 2019 when it decided to divest several of its U.S. service lines. The divestment will leave the legacy SPN focusing on completion tools and products, premium drill pipe, hydraulic workover, bottom hole assemblies, snubbing and production services, and well control services. Its rig service line will combine with Forbes Energy Services' (OTCQX:FLSS) complementary service lines. On top of that, it discontinued the hydraulic fracturing operations, leaving limited exposure to the U.S. drilling and completions activity.

The asset sale is expected to benefit both the remaining part of the SPN and the new company (after the asset combination with Forbes). The legacy company will have higher exposure to the offshore market. Its revenues from offshore U.S. and international markets reached 75% in Q4. Also, the newly formed company is expected to generate cost synergies of ~$23 million on an annualized basis. Also, as it sells some of the more capital intensive product lines from its portfolio, the requirement for capex will reduce. So, it has reduced its FY2020 capex budget by 46% compared to FY2019, which will help improve free cash flow.

High Entry Barriers

As I mentioned above, SPN's current business portfolio comprises primarily of various engineering and manufacturing business and completion tool manufacturing business. Typically, these have high entry barriers because of engineering and technical expertise. SPN has garnered market share in this business by providing services to wells and reservoirs where the conditions are challenging. From the Gulf of Mexico offshore, where the E&P process is highly complex, it generates more than 70% of its revenues. I think after the divestiture of the lower-margin service lines, the barriers to entry will be even higher. An industry where the entry barrier is high, the possibility of earning above-normal profit is also high.

Operations Where Performance Can Improve

As opposed to the weaknesses in the U.S. onshore, the international and the U.S. offshore activity growth benefited the company's premium drill pipe and completion tools business. For the past several years, the company has been investing in product development in sand control completions, a technologically challenging activity. In the past, it fetched a multi-zone single trip tool technology contract from Hess.

I think the company's competitiveness in the international market will improve. In the Middle East onshore and West Africa, offshore activities are expected to produce robust revenues and returns. However, in Argentina, there are concerns over energy production in the unconventional shales in the short-term. I have discussed these issues in more detail in my previous article.

DUC Wells Steady, Pricing Weakness Persists

On average, the crude oil price increased by 12% in Q4 2019 compared to a quarter ago. Since the start of the year, however, the price has been weak following the demand concerns in the Coronavirus aftermath. During Q4, drilled wells (14% down) and completed wells (21% down) decreased as opposed to a steady count in the drilled but uncompleted wells in the key U.S. unconventional energy resources in December compared to September. The DUC count indicates a likely recovery in the completions activities, while the lack of new drilling also suggests that the pricing pressure continues led by another round of capex cut in 2020.

What's The Outlook?

In the current tight energy market backdrop, it has been increasingly difficult to conduct operations in a diversified company. The recent efforts to sell drilling-related assets in the U.S. and the proposed creation of two companies will allow SPN's shareholders to benefit from the execution of two different strategies, as I discussed earlier in the article. Even if the market recovers and the company's pricing, margins, and returns improve, it is unlikely to invest in new equipment in the foreseeable future. Rather, it will resort to in-house manufacturing, inspection, and repair capabilities to minimize capital commitment.

While the cementing operation in Kuwait was not margin-accretive, the company's management expects it to ramp up in mid-2020. Until then, the segment margin may remain under pressure. The Kuwait deal is long-term, and therefore, can bring revenue stability by the second half of the year. These steps will define the company's strategy outline and its near-term outlook.

Analyzing Performance And Outlook In Key Segments

SPN's Production Services segment was the most resilient among the segments in Q4. An increase in the hydraulic workover, snubbing activity, and the start-up of cementing operations in Kuwait resulted in revenue growth. The segment operating income, however, turned to a loss in Q4. During the quarter, lower coiled tubing activity in the U.S. onshore as a result of fewer completions related work affected the margin adversely.

Investors should note that after the asset divestiture, the remaining part of SPN will have more than 50% of its revenue coming from Production-related activities. Since these activities entail contracts that are LOE-based (level of effort), it would be support-type project activity and hence, would require less capital. So, the balance sheet can become asset-light in the coming quarters.

On the other hand, SPN's Onshore Completion and Workover Services segment performance was the weakest among its segments. Quarter-over-quarter, the segment revenue more than halved in Q4 following the discontinuance of the hydraulic fracturing service operations.

A High Debt Level And A Low Capex In 2020

In FY2019, SPN's cash flow from operations (or CFO) was $146 million, which was a 12% decline compared to a year ago. Although revenue was relatively resilient during the past year, increased working capital requirement, primarily due to the costs associated with the discontinuation of the hydraulic fracturing business and transaction-related costs, led to a fall in the CFO.

In FY2019, the company spent $140 million in capex. Its free cash flow turned marginally positive in FY2019 compared to a negative FCF a year ago. In FY2020, the company intends to reduce capex by 46%, while it may keep $20 million to $25 million for the newly combined company.

In connection with the divestiture transaction, the company's recent exchange offer of up to $800 million of senior notes can address its near-term debt maturity concerns. The expected proceeds from the sale of the hydraulic frac assets can improve its free cash flows further. SPN's debt-to-equity ratio (25.9x) is significantly higher than peers because of low shareholders' equity, prompted by net losses over the past several quarters. I discussed more in my previous article.

What Does The Relative Valuation Imply?

Superior Energy Services is currently trading at an EV-to-adjusted EBITDA multiple of 3.8x. The forward EV/EBITDA multiple is 4.6x. Between FY2015 and now, the average EV/EBITDA multiple was 18.9x. So, the stock is currently trading at a discount to its past average.

Superior Energy Services' forward EV-to-EBITDA multiple expansion versus the current EV/EBITDA is in stark contrast to peers, which is due to the sell-side analysts' expectation of a decline in the EBITDA as opposed to a rise in EBITDA for peers in the next four quarters. This would typically result in a significantly lower EV/EBITDA multiple compared to peers. The stock's EV/EBITDA multiple is lower than its peers' (OII, KEG, and BAS) average. I have used estimates provided by Seeking Alpha in this analysis.

Analyst Rating

According to data provided by Seeking Alpha, three sell-side analysts rated SPN a "buy" in February (includes "very bullish"), while five recommended a "hold." One of the sell-side analysts rated it a "sell" or "very bearish." The consensus target price is $10.28, which at the current price, yields 114% returns.

What's The Take On SPN?

In 2019, Superior Energy began to pull out from drilling rig service and hydraulic fracturing service operations and is in the process of creating a new company that will take over these activities in combination with FLSS. So, its current emphasis includes completion tools and products, premium drill pipe, hydraulic workover, bottom-hole assemblies, offered primarily in the offshore market. To boost sales and margin, it has been concentrating on improving its international operations. Plus, capex will reduce in FY2020 following the divestiture of asset-heavy drilling and fracking operations.

The gravest financial risk for SPN remains its balance sheet because of the high level of debt repayments in the medium-to-long term. Generating positive free cash flow in FY2019 was a positive development. However, unless it manages to refinance the debt and divest the non-core assets, a sharp deleveraging will not be possible. In the current environment, when a shake-out in the oilfield services is a likelihood, I think a strong balance sheet is imperative for survival. So, I would not recommend considering the stock for a buy.

The Daily Drilling Report We hope you have enjoyed this Free article from the Daily Drilling Report Marketplace service. If you have been thinking about subscribing after reading past articles, it may be time for you to act. The oilfield has been at a low ebb, but has recently gained steam. We have been recommending these companies since late summer. Locking in a gain of about 20% in a single month, and we think there’s more to come in 2020. Give it some thought, and act soon if you are interested. A 2-week free trial is applicable, so you risk nothing.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article covers one or more microcap stocks. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.