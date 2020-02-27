Exelixis: Potential Catalysts Ahead For This Mid-Cap Oncology Company

I last covered Exelixis (EXEL) in May 2018. Since then, much has changed for the pharmaceutical industry as well as the company. Despite this, Exelixis continues to be an attractive pick in 2020.

Company overview

Exelixis is an oncology-focused biotechnology company with a market capitalization close to $5.9 billion. The company's commercial product portfolio comprises of three FDA-approved assets. The company’s lead asset, Cabometyx tablets, have been approved in the first-line and second-line advanced RCC (renal cell carcinoma) as well as second-line HCC (hepatocellular carcinoma) indications. Another drug, Cometriq capsules, has been approved by the FDA in progressive and metastatic medullary thyroid cancer indication. The active ingredient in both Cabometyx and Cometriq is multiple TKI (tyrosine kinase) inhibitor, cabozantinib. Exelixis’ third product, Cotellic (cobimetinib), has been approved by the FDA in combination with vemurafenib in advanced melanoma indication. Besides, the company also markets an oral non-steroidal selective blocker of the mineralocorticoid receptor, Minnebro, for the treatment of hypertension in Japan.

Besides the already approved indications, Exelixis is focused on expanding the label of its cabozantinib franchise as well as Cotellic in additional indications, either as monotherapy or in combination with other agents. The company’s research pipeline also comprises of early-stage assets such as next-generation oral TKI, XL092, and highly potent, orally bioavailable ATP-competitive inhibitor of HSP90, XL888.

Exelixis also entered into partnerships with multiple pharmaceutical companies such as Ipsen Pharma SAS, Genentech, GlaxoSmithKline, Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, Merck, Invenra, StemSynergy Therapeutics, and Daiichi Sankyo. These collaborations range across the drug-discovery to drug commercialization.

Cabometyx continues to be a major growth catalyst for Exelixis in 2020.

In its fourth quarter earnings call, Exelixis has highlighted the No. 1 position of Cabometyx in first-line advanced RCC, despite the launch of three ICI (immune checkpoint inhibitor) combination regimens in this indication. The drug witnessed 11% year-over-year and 3% sequential growth in demand in the fourth quarter. The prescriber base for the drug also has spiked by 35% YoY and 6% sequentially in the fourth quarter.

Cabometyx, however, is faring even better in the second-line advanced RCC indication. It has remained a preferred therapy in the second-line setting after any ICI combination. The drug has witnessed an increase in new patient share in this indication and is capturing the majority of patients who progress on first-line ICI combinations.

Exelixis expects the HCC landscape to also evolve like RCC, with the entry of ICI combination regimens in first-line HCC setting. This, in turn, will expand the overall addressable liver cancer market. This will then increase TKI monotherapy utilization in the second-line setting as second-line ICI monotherapy use decreases over time.

Going beyond the approved indications, Cabometyx can increase its addressable U.S. market four times over by 2025. If this projection proves correct, the company expects Cabometyx’s revenues to swell to around $4.0 billion by 2025. This can have a dramatic impact on Exelixis’ share price.

There are multiple growth catalysts for the company in 2020.

On Feb. 10, Exelixis announced positive results from the metastatic CRPC (castration-resistant prostate cancer) cohort of phase 1b COSMIC-021 trial evaluating Cabometyx in combination with Tecentriq in patients with locally advanced or metastatic solid tumors. The ORR (objective response rate) was 32%, with two complete responses and 12 partial responses out of the total 44 patients. The median follow-up time was 12.6 months. Disease control rate was 80%. The median duration of response was 8.3 months. In the high-risk 36 patients, ORR was 33%.

These clinical trial results are encouraging, considering the significant unmet demand in the mCRPC indication.

In December 2019, Exelixis entered into a collaboration with Roche Holdings (OTCQX:RHHBY) for evaluating Exelixis in combination with Tecentriq in indications such as advanced NSCLC (non-small cell lung cancer), mCRPC, and RCC, in three Phase 3 trials. These pivotal trials will be based on data from the phase 1b COSMIC-021 trial.

Exelixis expects data readout from NSCLC cohort of COSMIC-021 trial after data matures, in 2020. Exelixis and Roche also plan to commence Phase 3 trials for Cabometyx – Tecentriq combination regimen in NSCLC, mCRPC, and RCC indications in 2020.

On Feb. 25, Exelixis announced the enrolment of the first 100 patients in phase 3 COSMIC-311 pivotal trial evaluating Cabometyx in patients with radioactive iodine-refractory DTC (differentiated thyroid cancer) who have progressed after up to two VEGF (vascular endothelial growth factor) receptor-targeted therapies. The company will conduct interim analysis for co-primary endpoints of ORR and PFS (progression-free survival) for the first 100 patients in this trial in the second half of 2020.

The above are some other prominent data readouts and regulatory updates expected in 2020 and 2021.

Of these, one of the most important for 2020 will be the topline data readout from the Phase III trial, CheckMate 9ER, comparing cabozantinib plus nivolumab with sunitinib in first-line RCC indication, scheduled for the first half of 2020. Results from CheckMate 9ER can position Cabometyx in first-line RCC indication. The probability of positive results remains high, as the trial is studying two agents that already have demonstrated OS (overall survival) benefits as monotherapy in RCC indication. Exelixis and Bristol-Myers Squibb (BMY) now expect FDA approval for this combination regimen in late 2020 or early 2021.

In January 2020, Exelixis and Bristol-Myers Squibb also announced encouraging results from phase 1/2 study, CheckMate 040, evaluating Cabometyx and Opdivo with or without Yervoy in advanced HCC indication. The company now plans to complete enrolment in Phase 3 trial, COSMIC-312, comparing cabozantinib + atezolizumab with sorafenib in first-line advanced HCC indication. Interim analysis from the trial is expected in the second half of 2020. COSMIC-312 is expected to be a major growth catalyst for the company in 2021.

In all, Exelixis expects to enroll patients in a total of 12 cabozantinib label-expansion trials in 2020. The company has projected for six top-line data readouts, including the Cabomeryx in mCRPC indication, for 2020. The company also expects four new potential indications for cabozantinib franchise based on CheckMate 9ER trial, COSMIC-311, COSMIC-312, and COSMIC-021 trials in 2021.

Investors should pay attention to these risks.

Exelixis has reported mixed results for the fourth quarter of fiscal 2019. In the fourth quarter, the company reported total revenues of $240.3 million, a YoY growth of 51.1% but lower than the consensus estimate by $3.39 million. The company’s non-GAAP EPS of $0.26, however, surpassed the consensus by $0.05.

The company is now guiding for fiscal 2020 total revenues in the range of $850 million and $900 million and net product revenues in the range of $725 million and $775 million. This is not a very promising financial guidance, considering that it assumes hardly any growth in product revenues. The number also falls short of the consensus estimate. Missing consensus estimates and lower-than-expected guidance can have a dramatic impact, albeit short term, on the company’s share price.

Cabometyx also faces tough competition in the first-line RCC indication. Although Cabometyx’s new patient share stabilized in the fourth quarter, the recently-launched ICI combination regimens are gradually capturing market share in this segment. Besides, Exelixis’ 2025 guidance for Cabometyx seems to be aggressive and may take longer to materialize. Missing or revising the guidance downwards may push down share prices of the company.

Exelixis is exposed to significant R&D failure risk. It will be a big setback for the company, in case results from CheckMate9ER fail to be positive. While it may be relatively easy for the Cabometyx – Opdivo combination to prove superior as compared to Sutent, the combination regimen also needs to demonstrate a significant survival benefit. Keytruda plus Inlyta already have demonstrated a 47% reduction in risk of death in first-line RCC indication as compared to Sutent in the Keynote-426 trial. CheckMate9ER results require to be at least equivalent to the robust outcomes from Keynote-426 trial.

What price is right for the stock?

According to finviz, the 12-month consensus target price for Exelixis is $25. On Feb. 11, Piper Sandler analyst Edward Tenthoff reiterated “Overweight” rating and target price of $35 for the stock. He's impressed with interim Phase Ib COSMIC-021 expansion data of Cabometyx with atezolizumab in 44 men with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer. He expects Exelixis to be allowed accelerated approval in metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer indication with this data in early 2021.

On Jan. 13, SunTrust analyst Asthika Goonewardene initiated coverage of Exelixis with a Buy rating and $31 price target. The analyst is impressed with the best-in-class profile of the company’s lead asset, Cabometyx, and does not feel that it is fully valued at the company’s share price. He expects the company to transform itself in the next 18 months with multiple catalysts unlocking its value. The analyst also is optimistic about Exelixis’ success in lung and prostate cancer indications.

On Nov. 13, BofA/Merrill analyst Jason Gerberry initiated coverage with a Buy rating and $22 price target.

Although the company’s fiscal 2020 revenues demonstrate a slight YoY decline, analysts expect a solid 31% YoY jump in revenues and a 44.4% rise in net income for fiscal 2021.

In this backdrop, I believe that Exelixis can make a good buy for the average-risk biotech investor with an investment horizon of at least two years. The company has three commercialized products and a robust pipeline. Although the revenue trajectory in 2020 seems somewhat depressed, the company is most likely to make up for it with multiple clinical milestones. I believe that the current dip in share prices provides a good entry point for investors with a 12-month target price of around $25.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.