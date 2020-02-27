Intuit To Acquire Credit Karma For Consumer Finance Funnel

INTU appears priced for perfection at its current level, so my bias is NEUTRAL.

With the deal, Intuit plans to combine CK's consumer finance portal with its financial product subscriptions and related service offerings.

Credit Karma provides consumer and small business owner financial information across several verticals.

Intuit said it would acquire Credit Karma for $7.1 billion in cash and stock.

Quick Take

Intuit (INTU) has announced the proposed acquisition of Credit Karma for $7.1 billion in cash and stock.

Credit Karma has developed an online resource for consumers and small business owners to learn about and manage their credit information, loans, taxes and related services.

With the deal, INTU gains an important ‘front door’ to consumer financial information with the prospect of smoothing out its revenue stream in the bargain.

However, INTU the stock looks priced for perfection. Maybe management can execute perfectly, but my bias is NEUTRAL.

Target Company

San Francisco, California-based Credit Karma was founded to provide consumers and small business owners with information about their credit profile, related offers, financial information on loans and tax filing information.

Management is headed by founder and CEO Kenneth Lin, who was previously President at Multilytics Marketing and Director of Analytics at E-Loan.

Below is an overview video of Credit Karma's tax marketing campaign:

Source: Credit Karma

Credit Karma’s primary offerings include:

Credit card information

Loans - auto, home, personal

Tax filing

General education

Investors have invested at least $868 million and include Tiger Global Management, Susquehanna Growth Equity, SV Angel, QED Investors, Founders Fund, Felicis Ventures, CapitalG and others.

Market & Competition

According to a 2019 market research report by TransUnion, the market for U.S. consumer personal loans reached $138 billion by the end of 2018.

Notably, the report indicated that fintech companies were responsible for the 17% growth over the previous year, while bank loans dropped accordingly.

Furthermore, the U.S. vehicle finance market is expected to reach $1.36 trillion by 2023, a roughly 4% CAGR from 2018 to 2023.

Acquisition Terms & Financials

Intuit disclosed the acquisition price and terms as $7.1 billion in equal portions of cash and stock, with $1 billion allocated for equity awards vested over a three-year period.

Management didn't provide a change in financial guidance as a result of the transaction.

A review of the firm’s most recent published financial results indicate that as of January 31, 2020 Intuit had $2.27 billion in cash and short-term investments and $3.0 billion in total liabilities of which $373 million was long-term debt.

Free cash flow for the twelve months ended January 31, 2020 was $2.25 billion.

In the past 12 months, Intuit’s stock price has risen 14.0% vs. the U.S. Software industry’s rise of 26.1% and the U.S. overall market index’ growth of 10.5%, as the INTU chart indicates below:

Source: Simply Wall St.

Earnings surprises versus analyst consensus estimates were positive in ten of the last twelve quarters, as the chart shows below:

Source: Seeking Alpha

Valuation Metrics

Below is a table of relevant capitalization and valuation figures for the company:

Measure Amount Market Capitalization $74,190,000,000 Enterprise Value $72,680,000,000 Price / Sales 10.41 Enterprise Value / Sales 10.20 Enterprise Value / EBITDA 34.31 Free Cash Flow [TTM] $1,770,000,000 Revenue Growth Rate 14.34% Earnings Per Share $6.18

Source: Company Financials

Below is an estimated DCF (Discounted Cash Flow) analysis of the firm’s projected growth and earnings:

Assuming the above generous DCF parameters, the firm’s shares would be valued at approximately $174.58 versus the current price of $282.73, indicating they are potentially currently overvalued, with the given earnings, growth and discount rate assumptions of the DCF.

Commentary

INTU is acquiring Credit Karma to marry Intuit’s software-based solutions with Credit Karma’s marketing funnel and consumer information business.

As INTU’s Sasan Goodarzi stated in the deal announcement,

There’s a lot of innovation and investment in FinTech, but we don’t see anyone, with our collective capabilities, pursuing a personalized financial assistant to help consumers take control of their financial lives. Together with Ken and the Credit Karma team, we’re going to bring together consumers and financial institutions in innovative ways that lower costs for all those involved and level the playing field for consumers regardless of their economic status. We believe we can transform the personal finance industry and power the economy.

So, the deal promises to consolidate consumer information and service delivery under one roof, potentially improving efficiencies and conversion rates in the process.

Also, given Intuit’s lumpy earnings calendar, the deal promises to help it smooth out earnings more evenly throughout the year, possibly increasing its valuation as a result.

With Credit Karma’s ‘nearly’ $1 billion in revenue, Intuit is paying approximately a 7.1x Price / Sales multiple for the deal, which while not cheap, is reasonable given Credit Karma’s 20% revenue growth rate.

The greater question is INTU’s stock price, which my generous DCF shows is quite extended in its valuation...priced to perfection I would assert.

Maybe INTU can execute this deal perfectly, but as the recent stock drop shows, the firm is not immune to larger market sell-offs.

Given its current price level, my bias on INTU is NEUTRAL.

