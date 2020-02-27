Assessing Teck Resources As A Long-Term Value Play

The recent earnings miss, the Alberta U-turn as well as elevated volatility in equity markets has resulted in Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK) losing over 25% of its market cap over the past couple of weeks. The sharp down-move in the share price though is presenting opportunity for long-term investors. Why? Well in terms of the firm's valuation for example, Teck scores an “A” grade in many of its categories. Its book multiple has now dropped to 0.33 whereas the sector median is 1.99. Its sales multiple now comes in at 0.63 whereas the sector average comes in at 1.05. Tech shares now at just above $10 a share are trading with an earnings multiple of 4.96 and a cash flow multiple of 2.1. When you take into account the dividend of 1.38% as well as the EV/EBITDA of 3.12, these are precisely the type of set-ups we look for in our long-term value plays. Yes, there may be volatility ahead but the risk/reward set-up here looks rather convincing.

Teck announced its fourth quarter and full year numbers last week. Although reaction was negative to the actual numbers, we believe management is doing the best it can with respect to controlling the areas where it has control.

Apart from the difficult trading conditions in 2019, Teck recently announced that it has withdrawn its interest in developing a significant oilsands project in Alberta. In fact, Teck may have to endure even more financial pain to the tune of $1.13 billion on this project before all is said and done. Teck decided to pull the plug as there were too many environmental concerns which meant there was not a clear way forward to development.

Long-term investors may have to be patient here with respect to when we get a solid uplift in the share price. In fact, we will likely get some spillover from 2019 to 2020 with respect to current trading conditions. The coronavirus, for example, does not look like it will disappear any time soon and rough weather conditions will also eat into profitability in the first quarter. Furthermore, the recent railway interruptions will also affect first quarter earnings adversely.

Despite the recent share price carnage though, there was plenty of room for optimism on the recent earnings call. The CEO Don Lindsay harped on about needing to execute in areas where they have control. This is really all management can do and then hope that external factors do not impact earnings that badly.

CEO Don Lindsay said QB2's (Quebrada Blanca Phase II) updated capex projections will be announced in the first quarter of this year. This number will interest investors as the project has been adversely affected recently principally from permits which took longer than expected as well as social unrest in the region. In saying this, we are dealing with a world-class copper project here which is expected to produce significant amounts of copper-equivalent per year. Suffice it to say, QB2, when properly up and running will provide a nice tailwind to earnings over time.

Teck has taken productive action against present trading conditions by closing its Neptune Bulk Terminals. Again, this is only a temporary measure for consolidation purposes. Once demand picks up again, the upgraded version will be far more productive with respect to meeting delivery commitments from customers.

Both projects are running alongside Teck's RACE21 and cost-cutting initiatives. Race21 (which is the process of introducing technology in order to cut costs) has really made its mark already and exceeded expectations. We believe this initiative will really help Teck's financials over the next 18 months especially if present trading conditions persist. Furthermore, it was encouraging to see $210 million saved (from operating & capital costs) in the fourth quarter. Again, this number exceeded expectations and bodes well for further costs to be taken out of the system in 2020.

Therefore, to sum up, all Teck Resources can do is to focus on the areas it can control. Lower steel prices, coronavirus impacts, poor weather conditions and railway interruptions are all for the most part out of Teck's control. We believe the firm has adjusted correctly. Its operating cash flow still amounted to over $2.6 billion over trailing average despite the sharp decrease in earnings.

For new investors entering this space, the question is whether you can be a contrarian here. Although the short-term trend is most definitely down, we like the long-term potential here. Let's see if shares can print a hard bottom sometime soon.

---------------------- Elevation Code's blueprint is simple. To relentlessly be on the hunt for attractive setups through value plays, swing plays or volatility plays. Trading a wide range of strategies gives us massive diversification, which is key. We started with $100k. The portfolio will not stop until it reaches $1 million. Join Us here -----------------------

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in TECK over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.