HP Inc.'S Poison Pill Makes It A Buy, Now More Than Ever.

With management's new shareholder value plan, I expect the company to climb up to $28 by year end, with or without a XRX acquisition.

Because of HPQ's poison pill provision, it seems extremely unlikely that a deal would go through at $24.

Friday I published an article in which I wrote that HPQ is a buy ahead of management's shareholder value plan.

Written by Sam Kovacs

It is the first time that I feel the urge to write twice about the same stock in within a week. During HP Inc.’s (HPQ), latest earnings call, management commented on its new “poison pill” provision (formerly referred to as a shareholder rights plan) to fend off the Xerox’s (XRX) aggressive takeover attempt. The company also reported a great quarter, beating earnings estimates for the 7th straight quarter.

Source: Open Domain

As I stated in my last article, “HP Inc. Is Worth More Than Xerox’s $24 offer”. When I submitted the article to Seeking Alpha on Thursday I had to work quickly with the editorial team to get the article published during trading hours on Friday, so that readers could get a chance to act on the information before management announced their value creation plan on Monday. By Thursday night, HPQ had announced the poison pill, to fend off the deal.

It was short notice, but those who had time to initiate a position on Friday are surely happy to see that while the S&P 500 dropped 5% since Fridays close (as of the time of writing), HPQ is up 5%. The stock’s dividend yield has now dipped below 3% for the first time in well over a year. Yet it remains a conviction pick, and there is more upside to be held.

With the poison pill provision being enacted, it is extremely unlikely that Xerox will be successful in acquiring the company for $24. They will have to negotiate with the board. This means the only change Xerox stands is to increase its offer.

In my last article, I stated that “at $26, I feel like Xerox would be getting a bargain. $27-$28 would be a fairer price. […] Even at $27-$28, Xerox would be paying close to no premium for the synergies to be realized by merging both entities.”

Then on the 25th of February, an analyst from Loop Capital increased its target price for HPQ from $19 to $28. What do you know? Fancy bankers agree with me. Maybe going to business school and getting a graduate degree served me well, after all.

In this article, I will review HPQ’s shareholder rights plan in easy to understand terms, before using the latest earnings call to make the case for HPQ to keep going up.

HPQ’s Poison Pill

Let me start with a quick summary of how poison pills work. Poison pills, or shareholder rights plans, are instated by management of company’s who are the targets of a hostile takeover, to fend off an acquiring firm.

This is usually done by providing existing shareholders –bar the prospective acquirer-- with rights to acquire stock at discounted prices in the event that a shareholder acquires more than a certain percentage of available shares. The fear of dilution and extra costs incurred have been successful in pushing away takeover kingpins such as Carl Icahn in the past.

Now let’s look at HPQ’s poison pill. In the press release is stated:

If a person or group acquires 20% or more of HP’s outstanding common stock, each right will entitle its holder (other than such person or members of such group) to purchase for $100, a number of HP common shares having a market value of twice such price. In addition, at any time after a person or group acquires 20% or more of HP’s outstanding common stock (unless such person or group acquires 50% or more), the Board may exchange one share of the company’s common stock for each outstanding right (other than rights owned by such person or group, which would have become void).

So the important number here is the threshold. If Xerox, or Icahn, who is believed to be driving the hostile takeover bid, acquires more than 20% of HP stock, then for each right, shareholders will be able to buy $200 of stock for $100, diluting the acquirer.

These rights will expire in a year from now. Here is what they effectively accomplish:

They slow down Xerox’s efforts to purchase HPQ shares in a hostile fashion. In doing so, they force Xerox to negotiate with the board. This means they need to up their price. It gives management time to deliver a few more good quarters, during which they can generate and return more value to shareholders.

Now this is a double edged sword for shareholders, who to keep a constant stake in the company would have to purchase more shares.

But in the case of HPQ, the poison pill is a good thing. I wholeheartedly agree with management when they say that “the Xerox proposal meaningfully undervalues HP”.

Why HPQ is extremely undervalued.

The market hasn’t liked HPQ, at all since it separated from HPE 7 quarters ago. The stock trades at 10x earnings, 7x cashflow and just 0.55x sales. Any metric you look at makes HPQ’s shares look cheap. On top of the 3% dividend yield, management repurchased 6.5% of shares in the past year, for a total shareholder yield of 9.5%.

But it gets better. In the latest quarterly earnings, the company announced it would return $16bn to shareholders through buybacks in the next 3 years, of which $8bn will happen in the next year.

Looking forward, we expect to return approximately $16 billion to shareholders over the next three years, with at least $8 billion of shares repurchased in the 12 months following our 2020 annual shareholder meeting. To support this plan, the board has increased the total share repurchase authorization to $15 billion, an increase from the $5 billion we announced in October 2019.

This results in a forward buyback yield of over 24%. Even if the deal with Xerox falls through, HPQ is a winning business, despite its struggling print segment. According to our MAD Scores, the company is cheaper than 98% of all US traded stocks.

And for these reasons, the Xerox deal undermines the company. As management says in the earnings call:

Just to put it numerically given our outlook Xerox offered today is roughly a seven times PE for HP. And if we look at consensus on Xerox over similar period there – as of last week in close to 9.4 range, so a striking difference in the respective valuations despite the fact if you look at our performance, HP has been growing and Xerox has been declining.

Returning capital to shareholders is a great way of generating value, whether through buybacks or dividends. HPQ has been great at doing this and it’s getting even better. I expect HPQ to deliver value to investors regardless of whether a deal will happen or not.

It is extremely unlikely that a deal at $24 will at all be possible, so I’m reassessing a price target of $28 by the end of the year.

Disclosure: I am/we are long HPQ. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.