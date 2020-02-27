Finding Trading Opportunities In Commodities In The Midst Of Global Panic

Too much of a good thing -- heavy rain -- is coming to parts of Brazil.

Patience is always advised when trading markets are in the midst of fear and a potential pandemic.

After nearly 12 years of a rising stock market, the Black Swan event (unforeseen major disruptive event) of the coronavirus is finally causing a panic in global markets.

If you have never read this book, read it. You will find out why so many times people get greedy with huge returns in a particular market and then all hell breaks loose in just a short matter of time.

With respect to commodities, crude oil (OIL) is collapsing, not just due to the warm winter and oversupply but since businesses shutting down in Asia due to coronavirus could sharply hurt demand.

Regarding natural gas (UNG), I have been in the bearish camp since December. I posted some advice on Seeking Alpha (2-3 months ago,) on how my in house CLIMATE PREDICT weather forecast program, used melting sea ice, a weak El Nino and the warm Indian Dipole phase to out-forecast all of these climate change deniers calling for a cold winter.

I have also been bearish on soybeans due to the big South American crop and ideal weather. Now the coronavirus is curtailing demand. I wrote an interesting article here a while ago, describing why I was mostly bearish grains.

So where are the potential next big weather trades in commodities?

I have been pretty bearish coffee (JO), as well due to the easing of the Brazil drought weeks ago, but now I am getting concerned with it being too wet prior to harvest. I also see the potential for a dry spring affecting either Central America or Vietnam coffee crops.

Cocoa prices (NIB) have been hit hard this week on the virus scare but also on a record net long position in the market. But notice the crop stress developing below in west Africa. This region produces 70% of the world's chocolate. Rainfall will be critical to the smaller, mid-crop cocoa crop in the weeks ahead

In summary, given the coronavirus scare, there are very few bullish high confidence trading opportunities in the commodity markets right now. Obviously, gold and silver have been the beneficiary of this potential pandemic. The easing of the Brazil drought and my earlier forecast for a warm global winter has also been bearish for many markets. However, I think the cocoa market (NIB) and potentially coffee (JO) could see some weather problems in the weeks or months ahead and offer conservative traders a way to play the long side using ETFs.

Jim

