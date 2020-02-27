OneSmart: Q1 2020 And Coronavirus Thoughts

With the coronavirus on everyone’s mind, OneSmart(ONE), which operates tuition centers in China, has been hit hard, with its stock price dropping 20% since the end of January. While OneSmart has been forced to close many of its centers, we believe the pessimism is overblown. It has been very successful in transitioning many of its students to its OneSmart Online Service and we believe there will overall be very little impact on both revenue and earnings from the coronavirus this year.

Coronavirus

At first glance, it may seem like OneSmart would be hit hard by the virus. After all, most shops, including OneSmart's tuition centers, would be closed down and what hasn't been closed down would likely have very little traffic.

Source: google images

However, OneSmart was actually very fortunate. Over the past quarters, they have been developing their OneSmart Online platform, and by the time the outbreak hit in late January, the platform was fully functional. The only issue was to convert students to the online platform.

The management quickly taken series of solutions into action, during the Chinese New Year holiday. We trained our teachers, and services staff, and prepared our technology system, for the massive conversion, of students to our online platform. Source: Q4 2019 call

As it turns out, the conversion was actually very fast to accomplish. As of Feb 15, over 100k enrollments have been moved online, representing around 60% of OneSmart’s average monthly enrollments in Q1 2020. OneSmart expects to generate around $250-300mil in revenue from online courses in February, representing around 70% of its expected 2020 revenues.

At the time of the call, management mentioned that they believe conversion should increase further in the next few weeks. Interestingly, management also mentioned that online students tend to take twice as many classes compared to offline students.

And as you know now the students have been timed to study at home. As of today, they're taking twice as quick frequent as than before in our online platform than the offline platform. Source: Q4 2019 call

The only real negative we see for OneSmart is that it will likely have higher rental costs as it will still need to pay rent for its closed tuition centers. However, even this impact will likely be muted due to rent concessions forced by authorities. It is also possible that demand for education could decline if schools remain closed for an extended period of time, but we doubt that the virus situation will remain serious for more than a few months with so many companies working on a cure.

Q1 2020 results

Source: Q4 2019 presentation

The quarter played out a bit below expectations. In Q4 of last year, management guided for 25-30% growth, with the slower growth being due to the opening of fewer centers so management can have time to improve operations.

In Q1 2020, YOY revenue growth was only around 23.2%, which was below even the low range of management's guidance. Management blamed this on slower growth in the HappyMath segment, which only grew 7% YOY due to changes in Shanghai school admissions. However, growth should recover back to previous levels as students transition towards their newly offered programs. FasTrack English and OneSmart VIP both showed lower growth, which was expected as mentioned earlier.

OneSmart further upped its premium game by launching Elite classes, a step above VIP classes. These classes generated cash sales of RMB 40mil within the first 2 months of launch. Its international education programs also did exceedingly well, growing 200% YOY. We believe this will help to cement OneSmart as the leader in Chinese premium education.

Margins also took a hit due to a combination of higher rental costs to support regulation, higher staffing costs and R&D expenses to support the OneSmart Online platform, offset by savings in SG&A from lower growth. The combination of all these costs caused OneSmart's Q1 2020 net loss to double.

Overall though, we wouldn't judge OneSmart by 1 quarter of results. In the long run, OneSmart still has an enormous growth runway and will generate substantial margins at scale, as demonstrated by the unit economics management discloses.

Source: Q4 2019 presentation

Valuation

The valuation of OneSmart still remains incredibly low, with OneSmart's market cap recently going below $800mil, representing around 11x 2020E earnings. Considering this is a company that is expected to grow 25-30% this year and even faster afterward, this really seems like a bargain at the current price, considering the high margins in the tuition industry.

We continue to believe that over the long term, OneSmart shareholders will be rewarded, just like the shareholders of TAL and New Oriental were eventually rewarded. Meanwhile, we'll rest easy knowing that management also owns a large portion of the shares and is incentivized to maximize shareholder value.

Takeaway

Overall, OneSmart will likely be able to operate fairly successfully as long as this coronavirus doesn’t occur for more than a couple of months. Chinese students will still want to continue to study, regardless of whether schools are operational. We continue to believe OneSmart is worth far below intrinsic value and should do really well over the coming years.

