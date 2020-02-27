Peloton Update: Why I'm No Longer Short

On the other hand, Peloton has some areas to achieve growth. For example, it could launch new products.

The company has some significant challenges. Most importantly, it is in a competitive industry and has no moat.

Introduction

I first wrote about Peloton (PTON) shortly after the company went public. In the article, I explained the reasons why I had initiated a small short position on the company. Since then, the company’s stock soared to an all-time high of $37. It is now trading near its IPO price of $29. In this article, I will explain the reasons why I recently exited my short position in Peloton. I will also explain the good and the ugly about the company.

First-Mover in a Growing Market

The fitness industry is growing rapidly as more people become obsessed with their health. Many millennials, who spend a substantial amount of time on Instagram and Snapchat are very obsessed with their physical appearances. According to Wellness Creatives, the industry is worth more than $100 billion. In the United States, the health and fitness industry is worth more than $30 billion, and is growing at 4% annually.

Connected fitness is one of the subsectors in the industry and Peloton was one of the earliest companies to move into the sector. The company offers an exercise bike ($2,245), a treadmill ($4,295), apparel, and a subscription package. The subscription costs $39 per month for owners of treadmills and bikes. There is also a $12.99 per month subscription for people without a bike.

Started in 2012, Peloton received almost a billion dollars from venture capitalists, which helped it become a household name among fitness enthusiasts. In the most recent earnings call, the company said that it had 712k connected fitness subscribers. It has more than 2 million members across its applications. The company expects to finish the fiscal 2020 with between 9320k and 930k connected fitness subscribers.

In the last quarter, the company had revenue of $466 million. This was a year-over-year revenue growth of 77%. This growth happened in a quarter when the company received widespread free advertisement following its IPO. It also received a lot of mentions following its highly-criticized advert in December. In the quarter, the company more than doubled its sales and marketing budget to more than $160 million. It was also marketing its Home Trial service, which allows people to try the bike for 30 days.

Peloton benefits from its first-mover advantage in the connected-fitness service. However, as it always happens, other companies offering a similarly good product have come up. Mirror, which offers an interactive home gym, has raised more than $74 million while Flywheel has raised more than $109 million. While SoulCycle has continued to invest in its physical presence, the company has said that it might roll out its own bike to customers.

Hardware Company

Most investors in Peloton have not invested in it because of its sleek bikes and treadmill. They do so because of its digital subscription product. A subscription product, like Netflix (NFLX), Apple Music, and Spotify (SPOT) is loved because of its predictability and cash flow generation.

However, as things stand, Peloton is just a hardware company with minimal subscription revenue. In the most recent quarter, the company made $381.1 million from the connected fitness products. This was 82% of the total revenue. Its subscription revenue was just $77 million.

I believe that this is the situation where Apple (AAPL) is in. As iPhone sales slow, the company has turned to services to accelerate growth. The difference between the two is that the iPhone is a product that we replace regularly. The overall lifespan of an iPhone is about four years. Still, most of iPhone users replace theirs every one to two years. This is different with Peloton because people rarely replace their exercise bikes and treadmills. Also, Apple tends to generate enthusiasm every year when it releases a new iPhone. I don’t see this happening to Peloton.

Therefore, while hardware sales will likely grow in the next few years, I don’t believe that they will continue growing in future. This is because the people who can be targeted at these price ranges is relatively small. Another thing I see is that people might move to buy an alternative treadmill and bike in companies like Amazon (AMZN) and Costco (COST) and use the $12.99 per month subscription to access the classes.

Another alternative is where Peloton follows Apple’s footsteps and launches cheaper versions of the current hardware. As you might be aware, Apple is expected to launch iPhone SE, that is expected to sell for $399. The goal is to let more people buy the iPhone and then subscribe to its several services like Apple Music and iCloud.

Peloton has another advantage. It only sells a bike and treadmill. There are other fitness products the company could launch. There are products like ellipticals, Pilates, and inversion tables that it could launch. It could do this now that it has more than $1.48 billion of cash and equivalents. The pricing and lower prices is what I got from John Foley’s statement in the earnings call:

But as the pioneer and clear category leader with an undeniable first-mover advantage, we plan to continue to invest smartly in new products, interactive software and innovative content across every major fitness vertical in order to maintain our lead. Over time, our #1 goal is to make the Peloton experience more accessible to more people across all demographics.

Therefore, as things stand, Peloton is just a hardware company. In the short term, as momentum rises, I expect the sales of these hardware to rise. In future however, unless it launches new products, I see a situation where hardware sales decline or flattens.

Subscription Churn

As mentioned, Peloton made more than $77 million from subscriptions. This is the segment that Peloton wants to do well because of how predictable it is. In the most recent quarter, the company said that its churn of 0.74%. It expects churn to be below 0.95% in this fiscal year. On the surface, such a small churn looks good. However, when you dig deeper, you realize that things are not all that good. This is because, unlike other subscription services, Peloton does not report annualized churn rate. Consider the following statement from Forbes:

Instead of disclosing its churn rate on an annual basis, as most companies do, Peloton discloses it monthly. The company’s 0.65% monthly churn (which sounds very low), annualizes to ~8% churn, which is not nearly as impressive. In addition, 11% of its subscribers are on prepaid subscriptions, which means they have no option to cancel. Peloton’s true annual churn rate for subscribers that are eligible for cancellation is probably close to double digits.

I would not be surprised by Peloton’s churn. This is because people tend to give up on fitness fast. Most fitness companies and gyms tend to register high members in January as people start their new year’s resolution. These people cancel their memberships as the year progresses. The same could be said about Peloton. I believe that the same trend will happen in the near future. For example, I don’t expect someone who subscribes today to maintain the membership in the next five years.

At the same time, Peloton is actually not expensive when you look at a family setting. While the $39 monthly fee might seem high, it is actually relatively cheap for a family. This is because the membership is available to all people in a household. For example, a family of four that goes to a gym can save money in the long-term by foregoing the gym and using Peloton instead.

Why I Exited My Short Position

Peloton is a heavily shorted company. It has a short interest of more than 35 million shares and the number is increasing. As mentioned above, I recently exited my short position with a relatively small profit. There are two main reasons why I did this.

First, we are in a period of low-interest rates, which has led to some irrational exuberance in the financial market. What I mean is that for momentum stocks like Peloton, the underlying fundamentals rarely matter especially when a company is growing fast. Investors are mostly focused on growth instead of the underlying revenue and margins.

Second, as it stands, Peloton is a hardware company that has two physical products. Going by the company’s statement I quoted above, it means that the company could launch new products, which will be positive for its growth.

Final Thoughts

Peloton has the advantage of having a cult-like following and a first-mover advantage. Reading the company’s reviews shows that people are very passionate about it. I believe the company faces a challenging future if the status quo of selling expensive hardware remains. At the same time, the company has committed to make its products more affordable and to release new products. I believe this could spur growth, which could cause its stock price to rise. In the meantime, I will be staying on the sidelines.

Disclosure: I am/we are long SPOT. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.