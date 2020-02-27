EWA: Employment Picture Should Help Stabilize Equities

Australia's labor market remains a mixed bag, but the good news is there has been rising wages and increasing labor force participation. Both of these trends are positive for the economy.

Despite on-going risks facing Australia, and the world economy, my general view is now less pessimistic than it was a few months ago, given the cheaper entry points.

Main Thesis

The purpose of this article is to evaluate the iShares MSCI Australia ETF (EWA) as an investment option at its current market price. During my review to start the year, I recommend investors avoid this fund. While that call was good in hindsight, I am now seeing a better story out of Australia. For one, the worst of the bush-fires may be over, which will allow the government to focus more on recovery efforts, and less on containment. Two, the labor market has seen some improvement in the short-term. While unemployment has ticked up, there has been growth in both new jobs and labor force participation. Three, rising property values are making up for last year's drop, which could help consumer confidence.

While this is good news, I do still see reasons for caution. The Australian banking sector makes up a good percentage of EWA, and that is an area facing multiple regulatory headwinds. Further, the bush-fires have made a noticeable impact on economic activity, and that could continue in the short-term. Specifically, retail sales dropped substantially on a seasonably adjusted basis. Finally, the coronavirus continues to hurt global confidence. Given Australia's proximity to the epicenter of this crisis, more volatility is certainly possible.

Background

First, a little background on EWA. The fund is managed by BlackRock (BLK), and its objective is to "track the investment results of an index composed of Australian equities". Currently, EWA trades at $21.23/share and yields 4.19% annually, paying semi-annual distributions. I covered EWA at the beginning of the year, when I recommended investors avoid the fund. Specifically, I saw multiple headwinds facing the Australian market, and believed the fund was destined to trend lower. In hindsight, this proved correct, as EWA is down almost 6% in less than two months, and notably has under-performed the broader U.S. market, as shown below:

Source: Seeking Alpha

Given the volatility we have seen in the short-term, I wanted to take another look at EWA to see if I should change my outlook. After review, I see a couple of developments that I believe will limit further downside to EWA from here. As such, I have upgraded my outlook to neutral, and I will explain why below.

Labor Market Is Steady

To begin, I want to touch on an area that I believe will help the Australian economy buffer some of the geo-political risks we have seen in recent weeks. Specifically, this refers to the labor market, which has improved a bit in the short-term. While the unemployment rate sits stubbornly above the 5% threshold, this figure is still an improvement to the 6% rate the country saw just a few years ago. Further, while wage gains have not been overly impressive, year-over-year wage growth has also improved from a few years ago, sitting above 2%. Both of these developments are shown below:

Source: Yahoo Finance

My point here is that, while the share price of EWA has been under pressure, there has been some improvement on a broad scale in the last few years.

Of course, one could point to the fact that unemployment has risen slightly in the short-term, and that this is an ominous sign. Indeed, the unemployment rate has moved from around 5% to 5.3% over the past year. However, one of the reasons for this is because more people are coming in to the labor force. While this can suppress wages, it is undoubtedly good to have more residents working productively. Similarly, even without large gains to wages, having more people in the labor force can positively impact inflation, even if wages only grow modestly. To put this in perspective, consider that labor force participation has breached the 66% threshold, which is up almost 2% over the past few years, as shown below:

Source: Yahoo Finance

My takeaway is that the climbing unemployment is not a really a cause for concern right now. The increase has been very modest, and it is being driven by an increasing labor force participation rate. This is something I view quite positively, and it should have inflationary pressure if the trend continues. Given that recent wildfire damage will likely spur clean-up and other recovery efforts, I would envision many of these entrants in to the labor force will be able to find at least temporary employment when such efforts get off the ground. The government has already changed visa rules allowing foreigners to stay and assist with the recovery efforts, as reported by The Guardian. I use this as support that this is going to be a just a first step in multiple actions the Australian government will take to get its residents to work on getting the country as far back to normal as is possible given the circumstances.

RBA Is Keeping Rates Low

My next point considers action by the Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA), which I touched on in my last article. I noted how the RBA had been attempting to stimulate growth through interest rate cuts. As the mixed labor market story signifies, the impact has not been as large as the RBA has hoped for. While this has not been as great for the Australian economy as anticipated, the good news for equities is that interest rates are likely to stay low, or even go lower, for longer than anticipated. Ultimately, this will be a modest tailwind for equities, and should put to rest any concerns investors might have had for higher interest rates in the near term.

In fairness, so far in 2020 interest rates have remained in neutral. When the RBA had its last meeting at the beginning of February, they decided to keep rates at current levels. This was based on the forecast that both employment figures and GDP growth would improve through 2021, according to the press release. Further, the RBA noted that consumer price inflation, while low, had been ticking up in the very short-term, as shown below:

Source: RBA

My takeaway is this is a bit of a mixed bag, but it does not appear that the RBA has much of an appetite for increasing interest rates right now, which I view positively for equities. While the statement generally expressed optimism, underlying readings in inflation are still weak, so I do not expect inflation metrics to pick up markedly any time soon. Further, on the backdrop of coronavirus concerns, coupled with a lingering bush-fire catastrophe, investors are actually increasing their expectations that the RBA will lower rates, rather than raise them, in 2020.

To see why, consider a recent report from CNBC, which noted economists now expect the RBA to cut the benchmark rate to either 0.5% or 0.25% later this year. With two geo-political events still unfolding, the bush-fires and the coronavirus, RBA Governor Lowe did indicate in his speech that an "extended period of low interest rates will be needed in Australia", which gave further credence to the fact that interest rates will not be going up in the near term.

My takeaway here is that while there are some broad concerns regarding the labor market and inflation readings, the good news out of those stories is that interest rates are destined to remain low. This will encourage investment, consumer spending, and generally be positive for equities, all other things being equal.

Lenders May Be Aided By Housing Recovery

I now want to turn to the underlying holdings within EWA. While the fund covers a broad index of Australian companies, it is very exposed to the Financials sector, which has been to case for some time. In fact, it is the largest sector by weighting, making up 36% of total assets, as shown below:

Source: BlackRock

Clearly, the Financials sector will disproportionately impact EWA's overall performance, and this has been a negative in the short-term, as the major banks "down under" struggle with declining profits, a weak dollar, and increased regulatory scrutiny. These headwinds facing the Financials sector are a key reason why I am not "bullish" on EWA, but rather sitting at a more neutral stance. Simply, while I see areas of concern right now, there are also developments that point to a more optimistic outlook, which supports my upgrade from "bearish".

Specifically, one area that I view quite positively is the sharp housing rebound that is occurring in the major cities. While property values have been on the decline for most of last year, there has been a sharp uptick in values, especially in the major city of Sydney, over the last few months. To illustrate, consider the space at which Sydney's home prices have rebounded, compared to a couple other major global cities, as shown below:

Source: Bloomberg

As you can see, there has been a sharp rally recent, which is likely due to continued low interest rates, as well as rising confidence across the country now that the worst of the bush-fires has passed. While I don't expect housing prices to soar past prior levels, this upward correction suggests the downside move we saw last year may have been unjustified.

To relate this back to the Financials sector, I view this positively because increasing home values make homeowners more likely to pay back their mortgages. It also helps fuel a "wealth effect", which means that as property values rise, homeowners feel wealthier and often increase their spending in other areas. The reality is that as long as delinquency rates on mortgages stay low, and rising home values generate continued spending by consumers, the Financials sector will see some underlying support. While this is a sector that undoubtedly faces many challenges in the months and years ahead, I see the sharp declines in banking share prices as a bit overdone. This should help limit further downside to investors in EWA at this time.

The News Is Not All Good

So far, I have laid out a generally positive tone in this article. While I do see EWA as offering a much better risk-reward opportunity than I did at the beginning of January, I want to emphasize that I am not "bullish" here. I still view the multiple headwinds facing the country as real reasons for investors to understand their own risk tolerance when considering this investment. While the valuation and dividend offered by EWA may look appealing to investors facing an expensive U.S. equity market, there are justifiable reasons for Australia's discount.

To illustrate, consider the recent retail figures that were released earlier this month. On the bright side, sales came in a bit better than expected, and were actually fairly strong when we consider the pessimism regarding the potential impact from the bush-fires. While sales were generally trending higher, they were down on a seasonably adjusted basis in the majority of states and territories, as shown below:

Source: Australian Bureau of Statistics

My takeaway here is investors need to be realistic about how the potential for this investment. Clearly, consumers are struggling with geo-political risks and modest wage growth. While rising property values and a supportive RBA will help matters, I would absolutely not predict that the economy and consumer fortunes will drastically improve in the short-term. I see metrics like the retail sales figures as support for keeping expectations realistic, and supporting my "neutral" view for now.

With Volatility Spiking, Investors May Look For Value

A final point on EWA relates to the value proposition. While I have noted some very real risks the Australian economy faces going forward, the good news is investors are being offered discounted prices (compared to U.S. equities) to take on these risks. To illustrate, consider the current P/E ratios of EWA against the S&P 500, as shown below:

P/E - S&P 500 P/E - EWA EWA P/E Differential to S&P 500 23.6 18.5 (22%)

Source: Multpl.com; BlackRock

Clearly, EWA has the edge when it comes to valuation, and its yield over 4% beats out the S&P 500 as well, which is yielding under 2%.

My takeaway here is this story has become more important as equities face extreme volatility. With the major indices around the world getting hit hard this past week, investors may begin to look for positions that offer some relative value. EWA does fit that bill, and this attribute is more important when equities are selling off, than when the risk-on mode has the momentum.

Bottom-line

Australia has challenges, and EWA's declining share price illustrates that well. However, I see reasons to upgrade my outlook in the near term. The RBA is committed to accomodative policy, and investors are anticipating lower interest rates this year. Further, the employment market in Australian is steady, and rising wages and labor force participation may help correct the weak retail sales picture. Finally, EWA offers investors more of a value opportunity than U.S. equities, which may be just what many are looking for during this market sell-off period. Therefore, I see some merit to dipping in to EWA at this time, but would caution investors to not go "all-in" at these levels.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.