United Parcel Service: 4% Yield And Attractive Valuation

The current dividend yield is over 4% and the it is well covered by earnings. The balance sheet is reasonably conservative but debt is rising due to high capital expenditures.

Introduction and Thesis

United Parcel Service Inc Class B (UPS) has been hit by a double whammy. A weak outlook for 2020 combined with the recent stock market declines due to the coronavirus has punished the stock. It’s down from its peak in mid-November by approximately 20% as of this writing. Simultaneously, the yield is now over 4%. When a stock with a strong brand and franchise like UPS is yielding over 4% it is always time to take examine the stock in a little more detail. I believe that the market is currently undervaluing the stock. The company has attributes that most dividend growth investors should like. UPS is a Dividend Contender, having the raised the dividend for 20 years, and is on the way to becoming a Dividend Champion. The dividend yield is over 4% and well covered by earnings and free cash flow and the stock is undervalued. Hence, I view UPS as a buy.

Source: TechCrunch

Overview of UPS

UPS is the world’s largest parcel delivery company and was founded in 1907. The company is well known for its ubiquitous brown vans that deliver parcels. UPS operates three business segments that are US Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. About 61% of total revenue ($74B in 2019) is from Domestic Package, 20% from International Package and 19% from Supply Chain and Freight. Supply Chain & Freight includes less-than-truckload freight delivery, freight forwarding and logistics services. UPS is an integrated international shipping company that has express, ground, air, ocean and freight capabilities. The company’s network includes drop boxes, retail locations, transportation hubs, sorting sites, and IT infrastructure. UPS delivers roughly 21.9 million parcels per day worldwide and 5.5B parcels per year worldwide. UPS is well known worldwide and has the 27th best global brand with a value of $18,072M in 2019 according to Interbrand. It leads both FedEx Corporation (FDX) and DHL Worldwide in the ranking. Note that the Class A shares are owned by employees, retirees, and descendants of the founders, while the Class B shares are publicly traded. The Class A shares have 10 votes compared to the one vote for Class B shares.

UPS’ Revenue Growth and Margins

UPS has successfully grown its revenue over the past 10-years. This will likely continue over time as parcel volumes continue to grow in response to expansion of e-commerce and the global economy. In 2020, UPS is expecting revenue to grow 4% to 7% for the US Domestic Package segment, 4% to 6% for the International Package segment, and 5% to 7% for the Supply Chain & Freight segment, On and adjusted basis diluted earnings per share has also grown consistently since the Great Recession. For 2020, the company is expecting adjusted earnings per share to increase about 5% at the mid-point of guidance to $7.91. However, numerous one-time charges including pension service, restructuring charges, and other expenses have led to inconsistent diluted GAAP earnings per share growth. Furthermore, gross, operating, and net profit margins have been exhibiting a declining trend since fiscal 2015. Some of this can likely be attributed to the growth of 2-day and now 1-day shipping, which is costly to implement and execute.

Source: TIKR.com

UPS is spending heavily on capital expenditures to increase volume, expand margins, and increase profit. Capital expenditures were only $2B to $3B annually between 2011 and 2016. But capital expenditures jumped significantly to $5,227M in 2017, $6,283M in 2018, and $6,380M in 2019. This is impacting diluted GAAP earnings. But UPS likely has no choice as they need to keep up with the rapid structural changes in the parcel delivery market and continually improve its network. More specifically, the increasing demand for 1-day delivery and Amazon’s (AMZN) entry into the parcel delivery business is driving capital expenditures. In my opinion it is better to keep up than become irrelevant in response to Amazon’s strategic moves. Capital expenditures will remain elevated in 2020 at roughly $6.7B. However, there is light at end of the tunnel as UPS is forecasting that various initiatives for small-and-medium sized businesses will be accretive to earnings per share and margins in 2021. UPS will increase Saturday and Sunday delivery volume, extending hours, and enhance next-day delivery.

UPS’ Dividend and Safety

UPS’ current dividend yield is over 4%. The regular quarterly dividend was raised ~5.2% and the payout is now $1.01 per share. The dividend is very safe from the perspective of earnings. UPS’ forward annual dividend is $4.04 and my estimated forward adjusted earnings per share is $7.91. This gives a payout ratio of 51%, which is an excellent value and below my threshold of 65%. The dividend growth rate has slowed in the past couple of years and is near 5%. So, if earnings grow slightly below the trailing 5-year average at 8% and the dividend grows at 5% then the payout ratio will be approximately between 44% and 51% over the next several years.

From a free cash flow perspective, the dividend is not as safe due to the high capital expenditures. In 2019, operating cash flow was $8,639M and capital expenditures were $6,380M giving free cash flow of $2,259M. The dividend required $3,194M, so in this case the dividend-to-FCF ratio is over 100%, which is not good. But if capital expenditures were to return to a more normal level of ~$3,500 after 2020 then the dividend-to-FCF ratio would be 62%. This is OK and below my threshold of 70%.

Debt is growing for UPS due to the high capital expenditures. At end of 2019, short-term debt was $3,239M and long-term debt was $21,515M offset by $5,743M in cash, equivalents, and short-term investments. But still the company can pay its obligations as interest coverage is over 10X and leverage ratio is only about 2.3X. In my opinion debt does not currently place the dividend at risk.

UPS’ Valuation

UPS is trading at a stock price of $98.49, which gives it a forward price-to-earnings ratio of ~12.5. This is much lower than the broader market, so the stock is very undervalued from this perspective. The current valuation is also lower than the trailing 10-year multiple of ~18.6. We will use 16.0 as a fair value multiple discounting for high capital expenditures, declining margins, entry of Amazon as a competitor, impact of coronavirus, and the slowdown in global manufacturing. The fair value estimate is $126.56, indicating that the stock is undervalued at the current price based on earnings.

Estimated Current Valuation Based On P/E Ratio

P/E Ratio 15.0 16.0 17.0 Estimated Value $118.65 $126.56 $134.47 % of Estimated Value at Current Stock Price 83% 78% 73%

Source: dividendpower.org Calculations

How does the above valuation estimate compare to other methods? The Gordon Growth Model gives a fair value of $134.67 based on a desired return of 8% and a dividend growth rate of 5%. Morningstar’s discounted cash flow model gives a fair value of $111, quite a bit lower than the fair value based on earnings and the Gordon Growth Model. The average of the three models gives a fair value of $124.08, which still indicates that UPS is undervalued.

How does UPS compare to other parcel delivery companies? The closest competitor is FedEx. Although Amazon is a competitor there are few other similarities between UPS and Amazon due to latter’s retail and AWS operations. So we do not include Amazon in the comparison. From this comparison we can see that UPS is likely undervalued.

Technical Comparison of Valuations

UPS FedEx Price-to-earnings ratio [FWD] 12.5 15.2 EV-to-EBITDA [TTM] 14.2 16.6

Source: Dividend Power and Seeking Alpha

UPS is a volatile stock with a trailing 5-year beta that is roughly 1.15, but the stock is relatively safe. Morningstar gives UPS a wide moat with a stable trend. However, Value Line only gives the stock a safety rating of ‘2’ but an earnings predictability of 100 and financial strength of ‘A’. The credit rating was recently downgraded to A1 and A+, which are still investment grade, mostly due to heavy capital expenditures and rising debt. The Dividend Power score is only about 7.9, though - 9.0 is baseline - due to low earnings and dividend growth rates, and high debt-to-equity ratio.

Final Thoughts On UPS

UPS is a good stock to own for most dividend growth investors. The company has a duopoly with FedEx for parcel delivery in North America and is a major player globally. UPS is facing competition from Amazon, but with FedEx no longer delivering Amazon packages and general volume growth, UPS may still see volume growth there. There is some short-term risk from the global slowdown in manufacturing. But this is likely transitory in nature. In fact, global manufacturing is starting to recover from its lows in 2019. However, the impact of the coronavirus is probably not fully known at this point. It will certainly affect UPS’ global operations and possibly the top and bottom lines. But still, the stock is undervalued, the yield is over 4%, and the dividend is reasonably safe. Hence, I view UPS as a buy.

If you would like notifications as to when my new articles are published, please click the orange button at the top of the page to "Follow" me.

Disclosure: I am/we are long UPS. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.