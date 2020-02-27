PepsiCo To Acquire Be & Cheery For Online Snacks In China

However, PEP may be fully valued as a stock, so my bias is NEUTRAL.

Be & Cheery is an e-commerce-centric retailer of snacks, dried fruits and jerkies in China.

PepsiCo said it will acquire Be & Cheery for $705 million.

Quick Take

PepsiCo (PEP) has announced the proposed acquisition of Be & Cheery for $705 million.

Be & Cheery has developed as an online retailer of dried fruits, snacks and beef jerky products.

With the deal, PEP gains an online presence in China that it can leverage further.

PEP the stock may be over- or under- valued at its current level depending on your valuation method (DCF or comparable), so my bias is NEUTRAL.

Target Company, Market & Competition

Zhengzhou, Henan Province, China-based Be & Cheery was founded to sell consumer snacks via its online e-commerce platform focused on Chinese consumers.

Management is headed by Chairman Haoqun Qui, who has been with the firm since 2016 and previously obtained his master's degree from Zhejiang University.

According to a 2019 market research report by Grand View Research, the global market for snacks was an estimated $440 billion in 2018.

While North America accounted for 33.4% of the market in 2018, the Asia Pacific market is expected to grow the fastest through 2025, at a CAGR of 7.5%

The main drivers for this expected growth a large consumer base with growing discretionary incomes, and increased urbanization leading to less time available to prepare meals or snacks and low barriers to entry due to the availability of raw materials and low cost labor.

Major vendors that provide competitive products include:

Tyson Foods (TSN)

McCain Foods

Aviko

General Mills (GIS)

Source: Research Report

Acquisition Terms & Financials

PepsiCo disclosed the acquisition price as $705 million.

Management didn’t provide a change in financial guidance as a result of the proposed transaction, which is still subject to the acquiring company’s shareholder vote and various regulatory approvals.

A review of the firm’s most recent published financial results indicate that as of December 31, 2019 PepsiCo had $5.7 billion in cash and short-term investments and $63.7 billion in total liabilities of which $29.1 billion was long-term debt.

Free cash flow for the twelve months ended December 31, 2019 was $5.4 billion.

In the past 12 months, PepsiCo’s stock price has risen 22.3% vs. the U.S. Beverage industry’s rise of 21.3% and the U.S. overall market index’ growth of 10.5%, as the PEP chart indicates below:

Source: Simply Wall St.

Earnings surprises versus analyst consensus estimates have been positive in ten of the last twelve quarters, as the chart shows here:

Source: Seeking Alpha

Valuation Metrics

Below is a table of relevant capitalization and valuation figures for the company:

Measure Amount Market Capitalization $197,290,000,000 Enterprise Value $225,260,000,000 Price / Sales 2.96 Enterprise Value / Sales 3.35 Enterprise Value / EBITDA 17.91 Free Cash Flow [TTM] $4,420,000,000 Revenue Growth Rate 3.87% Earnings Per Share $5.19

Source: Company Financials

Below is an estimated DCF (Discounted Cash Flow) analysis of the firm’s projected growth and earnings:

Assuming the above generous DCF parameters, the firm’s shares would be valued at approximately $87.98 versus the current price of $140, indicating they are potentially currently overvalued, with the given earnings, growth and discount rate assumptions of the DCF.

Commentary

PEP is acquiring Be & Cheery to target online snack purchasing opportunities in China.

As PepsiCo Greater China CEO Ram Krishnan stated in the deal announcement,

Be & Cheery is highly complementary to our existing China business with its broad product portfolio, asset light model, and focus on e-commerce. As we look to accelerate growth in key markets around the world and further grow ‘in China, for China, with China’, Be & Cheery adds direct-to-consumer capability, positioning us to capitalize on continued growth in e-commerce, and a local brand that is able to stretch across a broad portfolio of products, through both online and offline channels. We also expect to leverage Be & Cheery’s innovation and consumer insights capabilities to drive innovation in other key PepsiCo growth markets.

PEP has been in China for 40 years, so it isn’t exactly new to the country, but the deal for Be & Cheery makes sense from a strategic standpoint.

We don’t know Be & Cheery’s sales or sales growth trajectory, so we’ll have to assume PEP isn’t overpaying.

What PEP brings to the relationship with Be & Cheery is its branding, route-to-market capabilities and global supply chain network that it can use to broaden B&C’s distribution.

As to PEP’s stock price, my DCF, with generous growth assumptions, indicates the stock is overvalued compared to its expected cash flows.

However, as a comparable, the NYU Stern School’s basket of publicly-held stocks shows that the Soft Beverage category had an Enterprise Value / Sales multiple of 4.88x in January 2020 versus PEP’s current EV / Sales of 3.35x.

So compared to its peers, PEP may be potentially undervalued.

While I like the deal as it provides PEP with a leverageable presence in online snack purchasing within China, I’m cautious on the stock, with a NEUTRAL bias.

I research IPOs and technology M&A deals. Members of my proprietary research service IPO Edge get the latest IPO research, news, market trends, and industry analysis for all U.S. IPOs. Get started with a free trial!

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.