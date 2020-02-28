Portfolio Flu - Here's What To Do

We've been responding by taking advantage of sales on some of the preferred shares we already wanted to own.

The low mortality rate is accompanied by victims not feeling sick. That makes infection much harder to control. It looks more dangerous than the last few market fears.

COVID-19 put the market into a tailspin on Monday and Tuesday. We were brushing it off, but the latest evidence caught our attention.

How to retire is one of the most pressing issues of the day. Countless readers have turned to Seeking Alpha to handle the challenges that face retirees today. Retirees need to know how to plan their cash flows, how to build a steady portfolio, and what levels of expectations are sensible. It's painful to hear from retirees who state they “need” a 14% return each year. Even with high volatility and risky investments, sustaining 14% annually is an absurdly aggressive plan, and it simply wouldn't come in a steady sequence anyway.

Market Flu

The decline in the market represents a fear response to the coronavirus. We were content to initially write off COVID-19 as a minor threat, but we changed our minds. Since our portfolio was positioned defensively, the decline in market value has been extremely small.

While we tend to brush off any reports that seem sensationalist (click bait), a subscriber linked some excellent research on COVID-19. The article was filled with solid research by medical professionals. It creates a compelling case for a global spread of the virus. This is an important distinction. I'm not interested in projections from stock analysts when it comes to predicting the spread of disease. I want predictions from experts who study infectious diseases.

Will the virus actually spread globally? We don’t know and no one can actually know. However, we don’t need to know because positioning defensively is still relatively inexpensive. Many stocks are still near record highs. There are a few nice entry points showing up for preferred shares with risk ratings of 1 or 2. The market is still cooperating by allowing investors to get defensive without paying a huge premium for safety.

Why COVID-19 Wasn’t Scary Before

We looked at the low death rate as a factor that made it less concerning. However, medical experts have made an extremely compelling case that the low death rate is precisely what makes it so dangerous. It's enabling the spread. That's enough to give me pause because it's a great angle that we didn't initially consider. If we were taking on high-risk positions, we would’ve needed to be more concerned. However, we already were avoiding most of the higher-risk positions.

Difference Between Market Scares

The last few stock market declines were for relatively absurd reasons such as cheap oil. Cheap oil won't actually crash the economy. Don’t tell Wall Street, but lower oil prices don’t cause recessions. People who don’t spend their money on oil still spend it on something else.

Raising interest rates too fast? That can hurt the economy, but it can be reversed. The Federal Reserve has even demonstrated that by raising and lowering interest rates within the last few years. So a change in interest rates alone shouldn’t be setting off a recession since it would prompt the Federal Reserve to change policy.

COVID-19 is the first "panic scenario" in years where there isn't a single human (or group of humans) capable of fixing it. It's a scenario where a very reasonable response could be people staying inside. In China, many already are doing that. If people stay inside, GDP shrinks. That means we technically get a recession. That could hammer away at market prices. Remember, the broad equity indexes still trade at a very high multiple of cyclically-adjusted earnings.

Earnings Multiple

Robert Shiller proposed a 10-year period for establishing “Cyclically Adjusted P/E” ratios. The latest chart for that metric is shown below:

High points indicate that market prices are high. This is a pretty simple way to indicate that the overall equity markets are not cheap. We aren’t calling a top. That isn’t part of our process. We are simply recognizing that the multiple is pretty high, so share prices have much more room to fall.

Portfolio Strategy

Most retirees end up working from an income perspective. They evaluate their annual income needs and then work backward. That can be pretty dangerous since it means being more aggressive with the allocations year after year due to the low-interest environment. If you're building a portfolio plan with an eye on cash flow, you'll want to account for social security as well.

Social Security

On a sheer numbers standpoint, there's definitely something to be said about waiting as long as possible to take Social Security. However, there’s also something to be said about taking it early. A lot of this depends on the individual retiree and what’s important to them. How long do you believe you will live? How will your quality of life be for the years you are not collecting Social Security? Are you carrying any high-interest rate debt? I urge investors/retirees to be honest with themselves.

If you expect to live to 100, you're much better off spending part of the portfolio today and delaying for additional years. If you don't expect to reach 75, you're much better off filing early. Somewhere in between? There's a bit of gray area and you'll want to decide what feels right for you.

Avoid Excuses

One of the most damaging things I hear from working people is that they are spending everything today because they will be broke in retirement no matter what. I'm confident those people are right. Anyone who approaches the problem by assuming defeat and planning to spend every dime they have has chosen to be poor. Even if they won the lottery next year, they would still retire poor.

If you want a better retirement, you need to begin by believing it's possible. On the opposite side of the spectrum, I hear from people who are "doing the best they can." Most of those people will make it. They may not have enough income to max out their retirement accounts each year, but they are still putting some money in. They make sure to at least capture the employer match on any 401k accounts. They avoid credit card debt and they keep enough in savings to never visit a "Payday Loan" location.

Being Cautious

We're going to shift into talking about portfolio strategy. Since abstract concepts don't do much good, we're giving some specific examples.

We’ve had three trade alerts recently for subscribers:

Buying NLY-I (NLY.PI) on 2/24/2020 Buying CMO-E (CMO.PE) on 2/24/2020 Selling Cherry Hill Mortgage (CHMI) on 2/25/2020

The two shares we bought (NLY-I and CMO-E) are low-risk preferred shares. The share we sold was a much higher risk common share from a mortgage REIT. We could see prices suffer due to a lower price-to-book ratio, we could see earnings pressured by refinancing, and we could see book values pressured by lower valuations due to declining rates. We’re focusing on keeping the overall risk profile relatively low. Despite the low volatility, we're looking at yields in the 6.5% to 7.5% range. That's pretty good!

We’re putting new acquisitions for common shares mostly on the back burner. This dip feels a bit different and we don’t want to ramp up risk here. We’re still happy to be buying up preferred shares if we can get a respectable yield, a low-risk rating, and minimal call risk. That doesn’t mean we must have call protection, but we don’t want to be exposed to losing more than a dime or so.

It's very unusual for us to place several trades so quickly, but we are finally seeing sales develop in the mortgage REIT preferred shares. We were stuck waiting for the last several weeks. Now we have new opportunities and we're thrilled to be putting some capital to work.

Upcoming Call

One of the challenges for investors in preferred shares is "call risk." When a company calls their share, they pay the investor the "call value" plus the accrued dividend. Usually the "call value" is $25.00. There are still opportunities to invest around that risk. We're diving in with an example from last night.

We expect MFA Financial (MFA) to issue a call on their baby bond (MFO). They will most likely also call all or part of their outstanding shares of MFA-B (MFA.PB). MFA issued a prospectus for MFA-C. It doesn’t exist yet, but we expect it will soon. Credit for catching the prospectus right away goes to a few members of The REIT Forum who called it out in chat.

The use of proceeds section indicates MFO will be called and MFA-B will probably be called:

We are predicting that MFA will line up the transaction so that the call for MFA-B aligns with the ex-dividend date. By our estimate, the smallest amount MFA-B can payout is about $25.45 (from an immediate call). We suspect that the most likely final amount is about $25.46875. Toward the end of trading, shares were in the range of $25.44 to $25.38. The top of that range feels a bit too high and the bottom might be a hair too low. We were contemplating putting in an order for MFA-B.

If shares of MFA-B have a final payment at $25.46875, then buying at $25.38 would provide a return of about 0.35%. To put that in perspective, an investor buying 1,900 shares would expect to pocket about $168.625 in profits. The annualized return comes out to about 4.2%. That’s not bad at all given today’s interest rate environment. However, the potential upside is that there's a chance MFA ends up with only a partial call on MFA-B. For instance, if MFA ended up calling 75% of shares (prorated across all shareholders), the investor would get to keep 25% of their shares. The shares they kept would’ve been purchased at a stripped price below call value. The exact math on that is:

Price: $25.38

Dividend Accrual: $.45

Stripped Price: $24.93

We subtract the dividend accrual from the price to reach the stripped price.

So investors who decide to park cash in MFA-B get a 4.2% annualized return (assuming $25.38 entry) and a small chance at having a “bonus” by getting to keep some shares of MFA-B. At a price of $25.40, the annualized return is still 3.25% and an investor buying 1,900 shares would still be pocketing $130.625 on the trade (again, assuming the final payout is $25.46875).

MFA just filed their FWP (Free Writing Prospectus). Details below:

Source: MFA's FWP

However, they also issued a press release announcing MFA-C:

Source: MFA website

Based on this new information confirming that MFA-B will only be partially called (82.5% estimated by the press release), we think MFA-B at $25.40 is a great choice. It's a modest return on 82.5%, but the other 17.5% is shares of MFA-B purchased at a stripped price below $25.00.

Note: This piece was sent to subscribers on the evening of 2/25/2020. We purchased shares of MFA-B on 2/26/2020 at $25.39. Consequently, we now have 3 recent purchases: NLY-I, CMO-E, and MFA-B.

Our outlook on MFA-B is demonstrated in the index card below:

Source: The REIT Forum

Our allocation looks huge at 10.34%, but we're expecting MFA to call 82.5% of the shares. If 82.5% of the shares are redeemed, our position would decrease to about 1.81% of the portfolio. If MFA changes their mind and redeems 100% of MFA-B, we still end up making about $.07 to $.08 per share. That's not going to ruin our day.

Excess Risk

Many income investors end up with a very aggressive portfolio. For instance, the following stocks could become aggressive depending on allocation:

Ticker Company Name (ESS) Essex Property Trust (FRT) Federal Realty Investment Trust (MO) Altria Group (PM) Philip Morris International Inc (AMT) American Tower Corp (SPG) Simon Property Group (WPC) W.P. Carey & Co. Llc (KO) Coca-Cola Company (MSFT) Microsoft (LOW) Lowe's Companies (HD) Home Depot (O) Realty Income Corp (NNN) National Retail Properties (T) AT&T Inc (VZ) Verizon Communications Inc (AAPL) Apple (DLR.PK) Digital Realty Trust (AGNCN) AGNC Preferred Share (DX.PB) Dynex Capital Inc (NLY.PF) Annaly Capital Management Inc Pfd

We put together a sample portfolio using these stocks and assigning allocations to each of them:

Source: The REIT Forum's Dividend Portfolio Tracker

Using the allocations we laid out would result in a weighted average 3.58% yield. On a portfolio value of $642,612, the investor is generating $22,973 in annual income.

This is viable strategy, but only the investor has enough reserves to withstand a significant decline in the market. One way some investors get there is to reduce allocations to those shares with a very low yield. In that case, they can put part of the allocation into an ETF holding short-term treasuries and part of the cash into preferred shares.

Treasuries

Why would you want Treasuries rather than holding cash? Because many banks are still paying around 0.1% to 0.2% in interest. They don't have enough competition to force them to pay higher rates, so why bother? They park the cash with the Federal Reserve and earn "interest on excess reserves." It's like your bank has a bank also, but their bank pays much more in interest.

By using an ETF allocated to very short-term Treasuries, you'll get an interest rate comparable to what your bank can earn. Just like the bank, you'll be doing it with almost no risk. However, these rates are still less than 2%. You won't be able to retire just from holding those ETFs, but they can be a useful tool to include.

Preferred Share ETF

Why not just buy a preferred share ETF? The ETFs are passively following indexes that pick up any shares that meet the most basic of guidelines. In exchange for buying the shares blindly, you'll get a lower coupon rate, you won't know when some of the holdings are called (reducing your return), and you'll be stuck paying an expense ratio. Often those expenses are around .4% of your equity each year.

Do you want to blindly buy a fund with an average yield of 5.6%, pay expenses for .4%, and get 5.2% in "income" as the occasional bankruptcy or call eats away at the principal? I'd rather pick individual investments with higher yields but lower risk. How can that be possible? The market still isn't efficient. The normal definition of "risk" refers to volatility. The definition leaves a great deal to be desired, but it works well enough. If you're seeing high volatility in your portfolio, that's a clear sign that the risk is high.

Consider the iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (PFF). The expense ratio is .46% and the yield is 5.37%. Think that outperforms picking individual securities? Think again. Let's look at how much an investor needed to invest on any day in the last five years to reach $100,000 today (dividends reinvested):

Source: The REIT Forum

That blue line for PFF starts dramatically higher. You needed to spend about $80,000 on PFF at the start of 2015 to have $100k today. If you bought CMO-E instead, you only needed about $67,000 to reach $100,000 today.

What happened? You're seeing the compounding impact of the difference in yields for the underlying shares combined with the impact of the expense ratio.

Conclusion

Planning for retirement is difficult, but you can do it. You'll face several challenges along the way. Some of those challenges come from the macroeconomic environment. You shouldn't have to be a master in macroeconomics to plan for your retirement. The simple alternative is to remain defensive consistently. If you're feeling a bit concerned, you can move to be slightly more defensive. No need for major changes. If you're not comfortable with your own portfolio, that's a problem.

It’s difficult to handicap the potential for COVID-19 to spread globally. If it does, it could push market prices dramatically lower. Unlike prior “market scare” events, this one has a much larger potential downside. We don’t intend to panic, but we do intend to be even more cautious than normal. We will watch how this plays out. We may continue to grab some of the preferred shares with low-risk ratings. We’re happy to continue bringing in a solid yield. We are comfortable with the risk in these positions. If prices decline by 4% but we get 1.6% in a quarterly dividend, we would be down 2.4%. That’s unfortunate, but not a disaster. That’s the “bear case” scenario. The “bear case” for the S&P 500 is vastly worse.

If this just blows over, we collected some dividends and got a nice entry price on some of the preferred shares we wanted to own anyway.

That’s a good risk/reward profile.

As always, we encourage investors to focus only on the shares they are comfortable owning. Knowing your own risk tolerance is a critical part of making good investment decisions.

Disclosure: I am/we are long AGNCP, CMO.PE, DLR, ESS, FRT, MFA.PB, MO, NLY.PI, PM, SPG, WPC. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.