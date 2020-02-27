New Age Beverages Corp: Roll Up Gamble Matched With Near Term Virus Risks

NBEV's Morinda unit is heavily exposed to Asia, providing an additional catalyst beyond disappointment with the failed FDM roll out and lack of traction on CBD products.

We do not believe that entrance into CBD products will cure these financial issues. We believe that is flawed logic as the market for CBD beverages will be equally competitive.

NBEV lacks the key component needed for a successful roll up strategy, operational cash flow that can be used to acquire more businesses.

Overview

New Age Beverage Corp. is a beverage roll-up that was taken public as American Brewing Co. in 2014. Through a series of M&A transactions, the company has steadily transformed itself from a relatively small craft brewery into primarily an Asia-focused multi-level-marketing operation, centered around Tahiti Noni juice, with plans to enter the CBD space with CBD infused beverages. The company also sells an assortment of teas, cold brew coffees, and other novelty beverages.

The company has grown significantly, but little of this has been organic growth and this has mostly come from the company's roll up strategy. The beverage industry is a mix of large dominant players and smaller fragmented operations, presenting a seemingly attractive roll-up opportunity.

The typical strategy of a roll-up is based on using the cash flow of the operating business to opportunistically expand via acquisitions. It's not complex or hard to understand. However, the operations of New Age Beverage Corp. are actually burning cash (rather than generating cash for more acquisitions). So the management is making a risky gamble that an entrance into CBD and expanded product lines in its Asian MLM business will be able to turn the finances around, into something that is sustainable.

The cash burn from running the operations of the business has accelerated from $8.4M in FY17 to $29.5M in LTM according to data provided by S&P. On an LTM bases, EBITDA losses have also accelerated nearly 30-fold since FY2014. Early shareholders have been rewarded by NBEV's increased scale, but the market took the stock to the woodshed in 2019 on a mix of over-hyped expectations and poor execution. Speculators looking for a 2020 rebound may be disappointed given an assortment of near term headwinds and long term challenges.

Corona Virus Risks

Given the transformation of New Age Beverage Corp. into a multi-level-marketing distributor of Tahiti Noni juice with the 2018 reverse triangle merger with Morinda, Asia is NBEV's largest market. NBEV's financials are quite opaque with limited financial breakouts, but in Q3 Morinda comprised 78.5% of NBEV's revenue.

The majority of Morinda's sales are in Asia: specifically Japan, China, Korea, Taiwan, and Indonesia. The company does not break out these regions because management likes "to maintain flexibility without communicating performance in individual countries", but did specify Japan as the largest market. NBEV blamed China for Q2 and Q3's challenges. The company also specified that they have "115 people across 10 different cities in China a great core operation in Shanghai manufacturing in the West and Chongqing."

Due to the spread of the Coronavirus, which is reaching a pandemic scale, China has locked down 760M people, or over half the country's population. Chongqing is on the boarder of the Huabei epicenter, and has one of the highest infection rates outside of Huabei. In Shanghai, economic activity has ground to a halt as millions self-quarantine. This will certainly disrupt Morinda's Chinese operations, as people are unlikely to welcome Noni marketers into their home. The WHO says the outbreak "may not be contained." We believe that is an understatement.

In Japan, the outbreak of the Coronavirus is mostly limited to a cruise ship, but fears are significant enough to question the viability Tokyo Olympics and moving to close all schools. In Korea, the virus is spreading fast, which was a key trigger for the sell off that rocked markets on Monday. In these markets, the multi-level-marketing model will be challenged as well. French Polynesia (Tahiti) has not reported any Coronavirus cases, but is a popular tourist destination. Tahiti was monitoring 300 Chinese tourists in late January. Although the risk of Coronavirus spreading to the island is relatively low, it would be the ultimate 'black swan' risk for NBEV's highly concentrated Tahiti Noni juice supply chain. French Polynesia has suspended work permits for some Chinese locally employed Chinese workers.

Failed FDMC Roll Out Signals Competitive Pressures

In our view, the largely unsuccessful Food/Drug/Mass/Convenience roll outs in Walmart and 7-11 are because of intense competitive pressures, not mismanagement. In this regard, NBEV has the right product mix in the growth areas of the market, but is being displaced by other brands backed by greater financial resources. Externally, NBEV's management has blamed "a distribution execution issue" at Walmart and 7-11.

To check this thesis, one only needs a quick trip to your local grocery store. We recommend going up market to a Sprouts or Wholefoods, where customer preference for the kind of products NBEV offers is higher. You will find rows of competing products. Some are backed by the major beverage giants, while others benefit from a local or regional focus. You will also find significant innovation. Think Marley CBD could be the new buzz in iced coffee? Try an iced coffee that has been spiked with nitrogen for a euphoric caffeine high.

A wide assortment of natural, organic, and better-for-you beverages at Whole Foods (Image Source: author's work)

An equally wide selection at Sprouts. Note that this image includes roughly 30 different SKU's related to coconut water and 20 related to yerba mate. The store was in the process of making room for even more products to be added. Note the sale tags indicating competitive pricing pressures. (Image Source: author's work)

An assortment of cold brew coffees at Sprouts. The store was in the process of making room for even more products to be added. Note the sale tags indicating competitive pricing pressures. (Image Source: author's work)

An extensive array of Kombucha brands and options at Whole Foods. Note both the sale tags indicating competitive pricing pressures and the "extra 10% off" tags. (Image Source: author's work)

Question: Couldn't NBEV simply increase its marketing spend to address the challenges of ever-increasing competition?

While NBEV enjoys margins that are comparable to larger competitors, the company's high Selling General & Administrative costs are already dwarfing gross profit, leaving little room for any added marketing spend. Operating income was a whopping negative $30.7M over the last twelve months. Even if the company was able to cut $30M in corporate expenses, it would still have negative operating income despite a strong 60% gross margin.

This suggests that SG&A is already maxed out. Note that CocaCola and PepsiCo in particular offer products in most of the same categories including teas, coconut water, kombucha, premium waters, and energy drinks. These are increasingly marketed with a focus on natural ingredients.

It's also noteworthy that NBEV has struggled to have positive operating income going as far back as FY2011, which has likely driven the company's M&A activity.

Question: Will NBEV achieve higher operating margins from CBD beverages?

This is not a meaningful question. The company already has high margins (a reported 80% on Morinda products) and management regularly touts strong organic sales in particular product categories on quarterly earnings calls. If the company is struggling to differentiate itself and can't reach operational profitability amongst a crowded field, it will likely find similar challenges with CBD offerings. It will be entering an even more crowded field where it will compete with local and regional players that are already building brand loyalty.

Considering that no major US company can currently offer CBD beverages per FDA rules, NBEV offers no first-to-market advantage in CBD beverages vs. any other potential CBD player. Additionally, CBD beverages are likely to be limited in appeal (unlike THC beverages) and are in our view well over-hyped. If larger beverage companies desire to enter CBD or THC beverages in a more accommodating regulatory environment, acquiring NBEV over experienced local or regional players makes little sense.

M&A Activity Is Masking Financial Issues

The typical strategy of a roll-up is based on using the cash flow of the operating business to opportunistically expand via acquisitions. NBEV is different because the operations actually burn cash, which is not sustainable. However, NBEV hyper-bulls often point to the company's substantial revenue growth and share price appreciation as proof that the model is working. This point is valid for only so long as the company trades at a multiple of revenue and lines further down the income statement are ignored, with the cash flow statement ignored completely.

Investors are also subsidizing the operational cash burn with dilution, which is effectively a negative dividend in our view, given the company is so unprofitable. Since Q1 2017, the company has issued $129M worth of stock according to data provided by S&P. This also funded the company's M&A activity, since the operations burn cash.

Despite the impressive revenue growth, the company is not profitable and is taking a loss as high up the income as the operating income line. The increased scale seems to have done little to solve this issue, and in the case of actual cash flow from operations, things have gotten worse.

Question: Couldn't NBEV just issue more shares?

NBEV has significant cash on the balance sheet ($68.5M) which is enough to fund the company's operations for about 2 years at current levels. However the company also has debt of $65.2M, which will gain weight if the debt to cash ratio starts to decline. With the stock at $2.50, the company is in a tricky position, where issuing more shares to fund operations or another acquisition might push it into penny stock territory.

These issues are enhanced if the Coronavirus triggers a rapid deterioration in revenue, which might expand the cash burn and/or further depress the stock price. This could create a vicious cycle that might put the stock in delisting territory within a few quarters if such a scenario materialized.

Question: What happens when CBD is approved in the US or rolled out in foreign markets?

Even aside from the Coronavirus extreme but increasingly plausible bear-case scenario, NBEV will likely face a day of reckoning from investors if it cannot get a tourniquet on its operational issues. The company's roll up strategy is risky, but they seem to be hoping CBD will be a windfall. We see CBD as an unlikely silver bullet, given that the current problems exist despite high margins on Noni products, strong product growth as detailed by management on calls, and gold-rush level competition.

Recall that many public companies in the US and Canada have entered cannabis industry (both THC and CBD) and few have found success or profitability. We looked at 500+ cannabis related companies in 2019 and found that less than 5 had positive operational cash flow.

Questionable Management Track Record

CEO Brent Willis has served as chairman XFit Brands (OTCPK:XFTB) since 2014, an OTC Pink Sheets company. This company makes (made?) MMA equipment under the brand names XFit and Throwdown, and is currently trading at less than $0.01/share. Brent Willis was also involved with Electronic Cigarettes International Group (OTCPK:ECIGQ) from 2013-2015, where he served as CEO & chairman. Over his tenure the stock had a dramatic rise and fall from nearly $735 to about $0.30 at his departure, and basically worthless today (we assume this is adjusted for splits).

Similar arguments were made, that e-cigs would be huge and Electronic Cigarettes International Group's ascent was virtually inevitable. Willis was also briefly the CEO of Cott Corp (COT) (05/2006-03/2008) over which the stock fell about 85% according to data provided by Bloomberg.

CFO Gregory Gould is an alumni of Atyu Biosciences (OTC:AYTU) which currently trades at $0.62/share, and Ampro Pharmaceuticals (AMPE) which currently trades at $0.65/share. He held the position of CFO and other leadership rolls at both companies.

Company History

New Age Beverage Corp started life originally as American Brewing Corporation, a craft brewery with plans to expand to national distribution by raising capital through a micro-cap IPO in 2014. The company then sold its brewery operations for $750,000 in the following year, shortly before purchasing Xingtea Group and New Age Beverages, shifting the company's focus to kombucha, changing the name of the company to Búcha, Inc.

The company next uplisted to the NASDAQ under New Age Beverage Corp., and followed that with acquisitions of Maverick Brands and Marley Beverage Co. It then purchased Premier Micronutrient Corp, its third acquisition for 2017.

This acquisition spree was dwarfed by the late 2018 acquisition of Morinda, which now comprises the majority of NBEV's revenue. Morinda is a multi-level-marketing company that sells Tahiti Noni juice. Morinda's heyday was in the early 2000's, when sales rose to $1B. This was driven by the company's fantastical medical claims that the juice could cure everything from cancer to herpes. The company even employed a former doctor (who lost his license after 8 women accused him of sexual harassment) who even wrote a book called The Noni Solution.

Morinda's 160,000 distributors is a fraction of the 350,000 that it had in its heyday, and sales have declined significant since, given the post-merger financials.

In 2019, NBEV acquired Brands Within Reach LLC for $2.5M in cash. In the company's investors materials, it has made it appear as if it is has added marquee brands such as evian and illy.

This is highly misleading. The tiny acquisition of BWR only gives NBEV licensing and distribution rights for brands like evian, NESTEA, and illy in select channels. These brands are solidly the property of their respective owners, not NBEV (Illycaffè SpA, Danone SA, Nestlé SA). Based on this slide from a company presentation, it's easy to see how investors would be confused. The company has used similar tactics, such as announcing it had "big news" on twitter, which later turned out to be that the company was going to distribute Nestle's relaunch of NESTEA instant powdered tea.

Conclusion

Based on the factors and catalysts outline above, we find New Age Beverage Corporation's model challenged by competitive pressures and do not see an entrance into CBD as the cure to a rapidly rising cash burn rate. Though, the company and investors seem to be gambling on it—given the burn rate. We suspect that the company is acquiring challenged brands at best.

Our thesis is that NBEV is acquiring sub-par brands as part of a questionable roll-up strategy, then struggling to create organic growth for those brands in a highly competitive environment that features many similar products. Future growth will likely be solely dependent on raising capital to fuel more M&A, at the same time that management is losing credibility with investors (and for good reason).

Based on this thesis, we are short NBEV as we do not believe the current business model is sustainable, nor do we view CBD products as the cure.

