Billionaire Eric Sprott Recently Shared His Secrets Of Success + His 3 Mining Stock Investments Benefiting From Coronavirus Spread And Gold's 7 Year Breakout

Gold broke out of 7-year high of $1,600/oz on Tuesday as investors piled into bullion to mitigate risk of global coronavirus pandemic.

Full Disclosure: I am a Chartered Financial Analyst, an independent money manager, and the chairman of Prophecy Development. The article represents my personal view.

Mining Billionaire Eric Sprott’s Gem Quotes from a recent interview with Financial Post

“‘I keep reading that people are never making (GOLD) discoveries, the rate of discoveries is going down,’ he said, occasionally rubbing his temples and closing his eyes. ‘The funny thing, well, I guess I’m the sucker then because I keep buying guys who say they’re making discoveries.’”

Many investors pride themselves on not selling when a stock hits a bump; but Sprott said it is equally important not to sell when the stock rises, at least not until it’s gone up five or even 10 times, a so-called tenbagger.

“I’ve had lots of tenbaggers and the important thing is to stay in it,” he said.

Sprott invests in a company that might strike gold and give him a 500 percent return, or even a coveted 1,000-per-cent return.

“You’ve got to have the dream, right?” he said. “You’ve got to have the dream you’re going to find something.”

Eric Sprotts words of wisdom continue to be highly applicable as

Several countries, including the US, have suspended direct inbound flights from China. Major airlines such as United and American expected to resume flights to and from China in March and my belief is investors and the travel industries have gravely miscalculated the risk of global Coronavirus pandemic. The following is my objective assessment.

The Coronavirus spread shows no signs of abating, as there are now 50 nations in all major continents with infected patients. Deaths from Coronavirus have been confirmed in Taiwan, France, Italy, Japan, Iran, South Korea, And The Philippines.

Director of the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), Dr. Robert Redfield was quoted on Feb 23, 2020 as saying,

“I think this virus is probably with us beyond this season, beyond this year, and I think eventually the virus will find a foothold and we’ll get community based transmission and you can start to think about it like seasonal flu. The only difference is we don’t understand this virus.”

As witnessed in the virus breakouts on board of Japan cruise-ship and at a South Korean church, Coronavirus is deadly and highly contagious. A super spreaders can infect dozens of people he/she comes in casual contact with in a very short period. The incubation period can be up to 3 weeks or more which makes virus detection and containment practically impossible. Further, those declared cured and released from hospitals can later become virus carriers again and are capable of infecting others silently.

While two thousand Coronavirus deaths so far may seem insignificant compared to the tens of thousands of deaths from ordinary winter flu, homicides or traffic accidents every year, the psychological impact can hardly be under-estimated.

Air, cruise, rail travels are down 30 to 50% in Asia. Restaurants are empty in major Chinese metropolis and mall traffic is visibly down even here in Vancouver although there are less than 10 Coronavirus cases reported in British Columbia.

The question beckons, what if there is a virus breakout in Europe where there are hundreds of cases in Italy already and over a dozen in France, are the rest of the world going to suspend inbound flights from Europe?

Clearly, investors should be legitimately concerned about further restrictive air travels, which in turn will be devastating to the global economy.

Mohamed El-Erian, a prominent money manager stated 3 major things to look for before he buys into the market in a recent CNBC interview, first is fundamental understanding (epidemiology) of the virus, second is psychological impact on the workers, consumers, and businesses, and lastly, damage assessment to earnings and corporate ratings after there is sustained rebound on consumer confidence.

I believe, it will be naive to hope for V shape recovery for global travel and world economy at least for the remainder of 2020.

Besides investing in bio-tech and pharma companies that can develop a cure or vaccine for the virus, I like gold, silver and mining stocks.

“Virus Overshadows All as Traders Brace for 2020 Fed Rate Cuts….When the global economy goes south, the Fed steps in,” reports Bloomberg.

I hereby outlined Eric Sprott’s 3 junior mining stock investments could reap rewards with new discoveries and benefit from economic uncertainties, global monetary easing and deficit spending,

1.

Kirkland Lake Gold LTD

586 million shares outstanding

Sprott bought over 20 million shares in 2017 at below $20 a share and saw his stake grew to over $1 billion over the next 3 years. Kirkland Lake recently completed the acquisition of Detour Gold and is well positioned to grow both in production and margin in the coming rising gold market.

2.

Wallbridge mining Company LTD

586 million shares outstanding

Flagship Fosterville Gold Mine in Australia and Detour Gold Mine in Canada

Flagship Project Fenelon Gold Property 50km from Canada’s 2nd largest Open Pit Detour Lake Gold Mine

Sprott has amassed over 120 million Wallbridge shares since 2018 when the stock was under 20 cents. Today it is over $100 million, a testament to his mantra to “not sell when the stock rises, at least not until it’s gone up five or even 10 times.”

3.

Prophecy Development Corp (TSX: PCY, OTC: PRPCF)

122 million shares outstanding

Sprott bought 10 million Prophecy shares in late 2019 as his starter position. He likes silver and was drawn to the high silver grades and the potential district size of Prophecy’s Pulacayo silver project in Bolivia.

Click to listen to Eric Sprott talking about Prophecy at 13:30 mark

“Invest on small level, interesting silver project in Potosi in Bolivia, has 43-101 50 million oz silver very high grade, company will focus on the asset, good deposit, will get a lot bigger with drills, looking forward to hanging on to that company and perhaps increasing my investment.”

Prophecy’s Pulacayo-Paca project has 30 million indicated silver ounces grading 455g/t Ag and 21 million inferred silver ounces grading 256g/t Ag with Pulacayo drill results pending in Q1 2020.

The Pulacayo project is within driving distance of New Pacific Metal’s giant silver discovery. Prophecy’s silver story was new to the market in August 2019 while New Pacific, which sports market capitalization of US$600 million, and has been marketing for the last several years.

Silver has yet to enjoy breakout prices like those of gold; hence silver is a good entry point.

Jan 2020 Mgmt Testing Fully Repaired 3km Track In Preparation for Mining

Prophecy Drilling Pulacayo Jan 2020

Full Disclosure: I am a Chartered Financial Analyst, an independent money manager, and the chairman of Prophecy Development. The article represents my personal view.

Editor's Note: This article covers one or more microcap stocks. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.