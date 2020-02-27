The Easy VIX: When It Will Be Safe To Go Back In The Water

Measure the contango vs. backwardated shape of the VIX term structure and the rate of change in that shape over two different horizons and there it is.

VIX futures traders are savvy people, and they telegraph risk assessments. If you could decode their signals you would have sold Friday morning. Wouldn’t that have been sweet?

Right now, you should probably be asking how to know when to get back into equities. There's a “wisdom of the crowd” available for decoding for VIX futures traders.

If you think the talking heads on CNBC or Fox Business are smart enough to tell when this will end, think again. Price charts didn’t see this coming either.

When I listen to the talking heads on the business news channels I chuckle. One says it’s a buying opportunity, another says don’t go near this market. They all put some narrative to their instincts, but as you cut through it, there’s not much underlying insight. They’re guessing. I especially like the ones who give trivial advice like “tThis won’t last forever,” or the self contrarians who call Monday a buying opportunity and on Tuesday explain how they’re staying away.

There's a far better way and the key is in the VIX term structure, also called the VIX futures curve. The VIX measures the implied volatility of S&P options, and that translates to risk.

Let’s do a quick sidebar on why implied volatility measures risk. When I buy an option, I get to throw away unfavorable outcomes and only keep the good ones. So, if I expect the future range of underlying prices to be large, those good outcomes could be very profitable, and I can ignore the bad outcomes, no matter how bad they are. So, traders can bid a higher price for the option if expectations for a trading range are larger. The reason “implied” volatility is “implied” is because it reflects the expectation of price volatility that makes an option price rational. So, by definition, high implied volatilities communicate an expectation of large price ranges, i.e., high risk. And VIX, as the measure of the S&P’s implied volatility, reflects that risk.

VIX futures exhibit values reflecting the future expectations of some very sophisticated traders as to how the VIX (read that risk assessments) will evolve over time. When risk perceptions are currently low, the near contracts trade cheaper than the longer-dated contracts. That condition is called contango. It makes sense because if risk is low now, things can only be less certain in the future. Here's a graphic showing a “normal” contango VIX futures curve.

“Normal” VIX Futures Curve

Source: Michael Gettings Data Source: VIXCentral.com

You might notice the date, that normal curve was last Wednesday, Feb. 19, 2020. What a difference a week makes. This is what happened to the curve as it progressed through Friday.

VIX Futures Curve, February 19 to 21, 2020

Source: Michael Gettings Data Sources: VIXCentral.com, CBOE

By Friday morning (Feb-21st) the contango shape had pretty much evaporated, and as importantly, the rate of change was very strong by historical norms. More on that later.

Here's the VIX term structure Tuesday (Feb. 25 in red) after the two-day rout, alongside the prior days graphed above.

VIX Futures Curve, February 25, 2020

Source: Michael Gettings Data Sources: VIXCentral.com, CBOE

That red curve is backwardated. So, what I’ve shown so far is a top-down view of how the current risk-off sentiment could be tracked by observing the VIX term structure, but how could it be known what was coming last Friday? That yellow line is only flat, it’s not backwardated.

Metrics

SHAPE

The SHAPE metric simply puts a number to the degree of contango or backwardation and since contango is bullish, the construct assigns positive values to them. So, the SHAPE is quantified as the average of three differences over the first four futures contracts. To illustrate, the first difference is expressed as [F2/F1 – 1] where each “F” stands for the futures contract quote in sequence, F1 being the prompt month. When the curve slopes upward (contango) that average is a positive number. Here's a graph of the SHAPES as compiled over the last 20 days.

Last 20 Days of SHAPE Values

Source: Michael Gettings Data Sources: VIXCentral.com, CBOE

I painted the Friday, Feb. 21 dot in red to show when the sell signal was called. It was actually before the opening that Friday morning because futures data is available before and after market hours.

But enquiring minds will wonder how that red dot indicated "sell," despite being slightly contango.

Slopes

“By Friday morning the contango shape had pretty much evaporated, and as importantly, the rate of change was very strong by historical norms. More on that later.”

It’s easy to picture how the SHAPE readings, once laid in sequence, can provide a Slope metric. And since trends tend to be more volatile for short-term lookbacks, and more stable for longer-term lookbacks, it would be useful to measure at least two. So, here's a side-by-side view of SHAPE metrics plotted over two look-back horizons with linear fits showing the slopes.

Illustration of Two Slope Metrics

Source: Michael Gettings Data Sources: VIXCentral.com, CBOE

Those graphs were compiled last Friday, and you can see that both Slopes are clearly negative. So, last Friday, we had a SHAPE hanging on the cusp of backwardation, and both Slopes pointing downward – “sell!”

So, if you were fortunate and sold Friday, the next question is how you will know when to get back in. As I sit here now, Wednesday at 10:20 AM Eastern time in the US, the Dow is up a little more than 300 points. It’s recouped about 15% of the losses for the prior two days. You might be wondering if the rout is over or if it’s just a dead-cat bounce. At some point, one or more of these metrics will turn up above trigger levels and it will signal reentry. You’ll just need to know what triggers are necessary to make that call.

Wrap Up

You might ask why I’d explain all this when I also offer The Easy VIX Marketplace service. You could do this at home and get a vague sense of market health. But the reality is that building calibrations for the decision trigger points takes a lot of work and adds dramatically to the value added. In my algorithm, triggers and the look-backs for Slopes vary constantly based on trailing optimizations. The algorithm learns as trailing data comes in, but without the benefit of contemporaneous data. Triggers and Slope parameters are not fixed, so even if I disclosed them for the sell call last week, they’d be different for assessing reentry next week or for the next sell call a month or two from now. In the Easy VIX Marketplace service, I’ve got the benefit of 12 years of modeling and a year and a half of live trading using a complex algorithm, so the outline I’ve shown above is not giving much away.

How will I know when to get back in? I’ll just follow the metrics.

Disclosure: I am/we are long IEF. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I trade a basket of ETFs and any tickers mentioned using the algorithm described. The artificial intelligence algorithm monitors daily performance and periodically recalibrates look-back horizons and triggers in a step-wise sequence. New calibrations are applied prospectively only, and never applied to the historical period from which they were derived. The algorithm described and the discussions herein are intended to provide a perspective on the probability of outcomes based on historical modeled performance. Neither modeled performance nor past performance are any guarantee of future results.