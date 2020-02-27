East West Bancorp: Earnings To Grow Despite Coronavirus Threat

Coronavirus epidemic is expected to slow down loan growth. However, the growth is likely to still be high enough to drive earnings up in 2020.

Despite the likelihood of a hit from the coronavirus epidemic, East West Bancorp’s (EWBC) earnings are expected to continue to grow this year. Loan growth is expected to slow down this year due to coronavirus and US-China trade issues, but it is still expected to be high enough to drive earnings. Growth in non-interest income is also expected to support the bottom-line. EWBC’s stock price plunged sharply by 5.75% on February 24 after the World Health Organization cited concerns over coronavirus. After incorporating the possible impact of the epidemic, it seems that the market has over-reacted as the target price is implying a significant potential for capital appreciation. Hence, I’m adopting a bullish rating on EWBC.

Coronavirus Epidemic to Threaten Loan Growth

The management guided in the last quarter’s conference call that they expect loan growth of between 7% to 8% in 2020. However, due to the coronavirus outbreak it is now highly probable that this target will be missed. Latest news suggest that the World Health Organization has showed concern over the epidemic that has spread to more than two dozen countries. The travel restrictions imposed by different countries, and resultant loss of business, is expected to affect the demand for credit this quarter. While all banks are expected to be affected, EWBC is particularly vulnerable as it largely caters to customers in the United States that have links to China.

There has been some alleviation of uncertainty related to US-China trade relations since the signing of the partial trade agreement on January 15th. However, the riskiness remains, especially due to the upcoming presidential elections that might result in the progress on US-China relations getting reversed. Overall, I’m expecting EWBC’s net loans to grow by 5.1% in 2020, which is expected to be the lowest growth rate in the past six years. The following table presents my estimates for key balance sheet items.

Time Deposit Maturity to Offset Pressure on Yields

The effect of decent loan growth in 2020 is expected to be partly offset by a slight contraction in net interest margin, NIM, on a full year average basis. NIM for the quarters is expected to barely change compared to the fourth quarter of 2019, as repricing of earning assets is expected to be mostly countered by repricing of time deposits. As mentioned in the conference call, around $3.9 billion worth of time deposits (or 38.2% of total time deposits) are scheduled to mature in the first quarter, and another $2.3 billion (22.5%) worth of time deposits are expected to mature in the second quarter of 2020. Consequently, I’m expecting EWBC’s NIM to contract by a basis point in each of the first and second quarters, and then remain unchanged in the rest of 2020, as shown in the table below. The management too expects NIM to be stable in 2020 relative to the fourth quarter of 2019.

Investment in Technology to Drive Non-Interest Expenses

Continued increase in non-interest expenses is likely to constrain the bottom-line growth in 2020. The management has plans to continue to invest in technology in 2020, which is expected to drive non-interest expense. Furthermore, as mentioned in the conference call, EWBC made some hires during 2019 that will keep employee compensation expense at an elevated level. Considering these factors, I’m expecting non-interest expense to increase by 6.6% year over year in 2020. This is slightly higher than management’s guidance of 4% operating expenditure growth, excluding amortization of tax credit investments and core deposit intangibles.

Earnings Likely to Grow by 5%

Decent loan growth is expected to be the major driver of earnings this year. Further support for the bottom-line is expected to come from growth in non-interest income. As mentioned in the conference call, EWBC will launch a new FX system and a new commercial digital banking platform in Hong Kong in 2020. These systems are expected to increase non-interest income in 2020 compared to full year 2019. The abnormally high revenue growth achieved in the fourth quarter of 2019, however, is unlikely to be repeated in any of the quarters of 2020. The elevated level in the last quarter was attributable to interest rate contracts and other derivative income, and I believe the opportunity to earn a similar gain in 2020 will be absent due to expectations of stable interest rates.

EWBC’s net income is expected to receive a boost from a lower effective tax rate as well. Due to a high base effect and an effect of tax credits, the management has projected effective tax rate of 15% for 2020. Overall, I’m expecting EWBC’s net income to grow by 5% in 2020 to $4.83 per share. The following table presents my estimates for key income statement items.

Assuming that EWBC holds its quarterly dividend constant at the current level of $0.275, the stock offers a dividend yield of 2.5%. Earnings retained after the dividend payout are expected to drive up equity, while the new accounting standard for credit losses, called CECL, is expected to constrain earnings growth. As mentioned in the conference call, the management expects CECL to raise allowances for loan losses by approximately 30%. The rise in allowances will lead to a decline in equity by the same amount. Overall, I’m expecting equity book value per share to increase by 9% to $37.3. Tangible book value per share is expected to stand at $34.1 by the end of 2020, assuming negligible change in the value of goodwill and other intangibles.

Valuing at $51.5

I'm using EWBC's average price to tangible book multiple, P/TB, for 2019 to value the stock. Due to the high volatility in EWBC's historical P/TB ratio, I believe it is appropriate to use the average for 2019 only instead of a five to six-year average. Multiplying the 2019 P/TB ratio of 1.51 with the forecast tangible book value per share of $34.1 gives a target price of $51.5 for December 2020. This target price implies a double-digit price upside of 18.5% from EWBC's February 24 closing price. The following table shows sensitivity of the target price to P/TB multiple.

Based on the double-digit upside, I’m maintaining a bullish rating on EWBC. The coronavirus epidemic seems to have spooked investors, resulting in the sharp plunge in stock price on February 24. However, this rout appears to be an over-reaction, because after incorporating the impact of the epidemic the stock’s market price seems undervalued based on the target price. As a result, I believe the stock price dip has provided a good opportunity to take a position in EWBC.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Disclaimer: This article is not financial advice. Investors are expected to consider their investment objectives and constraints before investing in the stock(s) mentioned in the article.