Japan Airport Terminal: Airport And Duty-Free Stores Operator Trading At Blue Skies Valuation; Doesn't Price In Near-Term Overcast Outlook, Chance Of A Storm

There is tail risk to Japan Airport and broader market if the COVID-19 outbreak is not contained by the time of the Tokyo Olympics in July.

The impact of the COVID-19 outbreak and a contracting Japan economy will affect Japan Airport’s passenger numbers, and merchandise sales from which more than 50% of its income is derived.

Japan Airport Terminal Co. Ltd, is the operator of Tokyo’s Haneda Airport and also operates merchandise sales at three other airports in Japan.

Japan Airport Terminal Co. Ltd. (OTC:JAIRF) (listed in Tokyo ticker 9706 JP) is owner and operator of the Haneda domestic airport in Tokyo. Additionally, its 51% subsidiary Tokyo International Air Terminal maintains and operates Haneda airport's international terminal through a private finance initiative and also operates airport stores and duty-free shops at the airport. Haneda Airport, also known as Tokyo International Airport, is "one of the two primary airports that serve the Greater Tokyo Area (the other being Narita Airport), and is the primary base of Japan's two major domestic airlines, Japan Airlines (Terminal 1) and All Nippon Airways (Terminal 2)," per Wikipedia. Japan Airport also operates airport stores and duty-free shops at Narita, Kansai and Chubu airports in Japan.

At its closing price on 19 February 2020 of JPY5,210, Japan Airport trades at a forward price earnings of 50.98x (the company forecasts net income of JPY102.18 per share for FY 2019 ending 31 March 2020), EV/EBITDA of 13.95x, Enterprise value of JPY620billion and FY2019 forecast EBITDA of JPY44.5billion) and price to book of 2.11x (net assets of JPY 2467.95 as at 31 December 2019). Following a rise after quarterly earnings reported on 5 February to above JPY5,500 on above expectation results, the price has retraced over the past week to reach current levels, with the continuing concerns on the COVID-19 coronavirus impact. It has a 52 week high of JPY6,240 and low of JPY3,735. For the purpose of this article, its primary Tokyo listing is referenced to.

Japan Airport Terminal business summary diagram:

While viewing that Japan Airport is a well-managed business operating one of the top airports globally, the valuation of the company at almost 51x forward price earnings (or its EV/EBITDA of 13.95x), is still priced for blue skies in my view, whereas the current outlook is overcast and there is the chance of a major storm in the coming months. I view near to medium term (present to 3 to 6 months) downside price risk to Japan Airport premised on its current pricey valuation, the ongoing economic contraction that Japan has seen since the December 2019 quarter and the high risk of negative catalytic event affecting the stock, namely the impact of the coronavirus outbreak both outside of and in Japan, affecting inbound and outboard travel in Japan.

Japan Airport derives more than half its operating income from merchandise sales (duty-free stores, etc.), therein retail consumer discretionary, which together with its passenger numbers, will be negatively impacted by the double whammy of the domestic economic contraction and coronavirus outbreak. I view risk to Japan Airport's share price that it could ultimately trade back towards its 52 week lows as it rerates in valuation to reflect the current headwinds, compared to its somewhat heady current valuation.

In the latest December 2019 quarter, Japan has experienced its fastest contraction in six years; shrinking at an annualized 6.3%, as a result of a hike in the domestic sales tax (from 8% to 10%), weak global demand and typhoon disruption. All this came before the impact of the COVID-19 coronavirus outbreak, which is expected to further affect Japan's economy in the current quarter and tip Japan into a recession. This poses risk to the stock and the broader market presently, but there is also additional tail risk through the next five months should the coronavirus outbreak not be contained by the summer. If the outbreak is not contained by then, it could result in either a postponement of the Tokyo Olympics in July (unprecedented and with the potential to roil market) or the Olympics still going ahead but therein the potential for contagion risk arising from events of large numbers of people in close proximity. Both of such scenarios would likely weigh significantly on travel to Japan, and impact not only Japan Airport but potentially the broader market.

Japan Airport Terminal

Without a doubt, Japan Airport's flagship Haneda Airport is a top-rated global airport, reflective on the company's quality operational management of the airport. Haneda Airport's passenger terminals have been awarded the world's highest standard "5-star Airport" for six consecutive years by Global Airport Rating. Japan has also seen significant growth in tourism and visitor arrivals since 2013, which has provided long-term growth in Japan Airport's passenger numbers and financial performance.

Annual visitor arrivals to Japan from 1964 to 2019 (2019 figures are from January to October):

Five year financial summary of Japan Airport is as follows:

Note that the significant jump in results and assets in FY ending March 2019 is the result of a consolidation by Japan Airports of its holding in Tokyo International Air Terminal (TIAT), following a raise in its stake in TIAT from 38.78% to 51% in April 2018.

Excluding the amount affected due to the TIAT consolidation, the YoY change between FY2018 ending 31 March 2019 and FY 2017 ending 31 March 2018 is as follows:

Breakdown of operating income by Japan Airport's three business segments for the 9months to 31 December 2019 is shown below, illustrating the largest contribution of 50.29% being from merchandise sales (duty-free stores, etc.) followed by facilities management, and food and beverage. This is a high percentage of contribution from retail, illustrating the success of Japan Airport in its airport retail operations (having its stand-alone merchandise sales operations in three other airports in Japan apart from its flagship fully-operated Haneda) but at the same time potential vulnerability during downturns given the consumer discretionary nature of merchandise sales.

Also, given that half the business is derived from merchandise sales, it could be arguable that this business segment be compared to duty free travel retailers in valuations, which trade at significantly lower valuations than Japan Airport (e.g., Dufry AG, Hudson Ltd.).

The breakdown of non-Japanese visitors by nationality and non-Japanese and Japanese visitor numbers in the main three airports that Japan Airport operates in is shown below for FY 2018 ending 31 March 2019.

Duty-free store sales and number of departing passengers by nationality for FY2018 are shown below for Haneda and Narita airport. The largest duty-free store sales contributors by nationality are China, followed by Japan, South Korea and Taiwan. Sales to passengers from China saw significant YoY growth in FY 2018 ending 31 March 2019 of 21.1% in Haneda and 18% at Narita airport, while sales to passengers from Japan also saw good growth of 6.8% in Haneda and 3.5% in Narita.

It is also worth to note that passengers from China accounted for 45% and passengers from Japan for 30.6% of duty-free sales for Haneda airport while China account for 63% and Japan for 16.6% of duty-free sales at Narita airport in FY2018, therein the impact that can be expected to be felt for Japan Airport's merchandise sales from the domestic economic contraction and the decline in travelers due to the coronavirus outbreak.

Risks of the coronavirus outbreak and domestic economic contraction to Japan Airport

The coronavirus outbreak impact and the domestic economic contraction in Japan is likely to weigh on Japan Airport's business operations currently through to the next three to six months at least (ie the final quarter of its FY2019 31 March 2020 potentially through the 1H of its FY2020). Japan tourism is presently seeing a significant impact from the coronavirus outbreak, reflecting a decline in inbound visitor arrivals to Japan. Per Nikkei Asian Review:

Traffic at Osaka Castle reportedly crashed roughly 40% compared with other Februaries, while the number of people arriving at Tokyo Tower is said to have diminished by about 30%. ... Sanrio Puroland, the indoor theme park in Tokyo, usually sees hundreds of Chinese visitors in February, but not one group of Chinese tourists has come so far this month.

The park has recently shut down Hello Kitty to go on temporary leave amid coronavirus outbreak until March 12 to prevent the coronavirus spread. Additionally, "East Japan Railway saw ridership for the shinkansen bullet train drop 10% from a year earlier for the first 17 days of this month."

Japan's economy has also seen the described economic contraction of an annualized 6.3% in the quarter ending 31 December 2019. The economic impact from the increase in Japan's consumption sales tax was greater than expected, as there was an expectation that the impact would be cushioned by seven years of Abenomics; a mix of fiscal stimulus, loose monetary policy and structural reforms. Private or household consumption accounts for more than 54% of Japan's GDP and the economic contraction shows that household consumption remains highly sensitive to consumption tax rises, and therein continuing cautious consumer outlook.

Therein, essentially across its business segments, Japan Airport is exposed to this double whammy that is currently unfolding - a decline in non-Japanese and Japanese passenger numbers and decline in per passenger spending in merchandise sales. In the current economic uncertainty and the fear of the coronavirus outbreak, it can be said that travelers will also be less inclined to spend on consumer discretionary purchases during their travel through airports.

With the Tokyo Olympics in July, this has been expected to provide a boost for the Japan economy and for Japan Airport. However, if the coronavirus outbreak is not contained in time, then it poses the risk of the Olympics being postponed, or the risk from the Olympics going ahead but therein the potential contagion risk arising from the events (e.g., mass numbers of people in relatively close proximity). Postponement of the Olympics appears an unlikely scenario still at present; given that it would be unprecedented, the disruption in the planning it would cause, potentially roil markets, and the organizer's firm statements that there will be no postponement or cancellation.

With the scale of the events of the Olympics and massive numbers of expected attendees, there is also the potential of contagion risk that cannot be dismissed if the Olympics goes ahead while the coronavirus is not fully contained. With the large numbers of people attending, even a small outbreak could rapidly grow (such as occurred on the Diamond Princess cruise ship or in other occurrences of outbreak clusters at gatherings), and given the scale of the Olympics, and characteristics of COVID-19 (highly transmissible and potentially transmissible without symptoms) there may be limitations to the implementation and effectiveness of precautionary measures that can be in place if the outbreak has not been contained globally.

Conclusion

Japan Airport is a well-operated airport company with a top airport asset, and have added it to my coverage. However, valuations are pricey and do not reflect yet the current significant headwinds of Japan's economic contraction, the coronavirus impact and resulting significant recent decline in tourism currently experienced. There is also the tail-risk if the coronavirus is not contained by the time of the Tokyo Olympics - either if the Olympics are then postponed or the potential risks if it proceeds ahead. I view share price risk for Japan Airport to the downside and to re-rate toward 52-week lows, which would represent a more moderate price valuation reflecting the current situation and uncertainties.

