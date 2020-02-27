Brace For A Recession As Coronaviruis Breaks Out

That is, whatever the worst of the disease - which could be very bad - it will provide an opportunity to buy in to the recovery from it.

The thing we need to know as investors is that even if it becomes pandemic the economic effects will be mild and short lasting.

The biggest short term risk to the global economy's growth is Covid-19, otherwise known as the coronavirus.

We've seen a certain swoon in the stock market as a result of corvid-19, or coronavirus, worries. The question for us is how important is this going to be? The answer is, not all that. The worst that can happen from even an entirely pandemic influenza style virus is a shallow recession and a short one too.

That's something to take note of but not something to panic over. Not as investors it's not something to panic over that is:

That little swoon there was a result of reports that the coronavirus was no longer contained to China with the occasional case elsewhere. A hot spot was found in Italy, Austria reported a couple of cases, a hotel in Tenerife in lockdown.

The question for us is how bad could this get?

We are not epidemiologists

We're not even interested, as investors, in what happens to people. As humans, sure we are, but this here is about investing. So, we can't judge whether the virus is going to go global at scale, become a full sized pandemic. My inclination is to say that it probably will now - it's current spread means that it's not containable through isolation etc.

However, that's not the important point for us here. Rather, what will the economic effect be if it does break out at scale?

Recessions and disease

The thing about diseases and viruses (virii perhaps for the old school) is that while they might have large medical effects their economic ones are shallow and transient. After all, we're not in fact talking about the Black Death here, really what we've got is a new version of the annual influenza outbreak.

As I've said before:

Sure it will, everything has an effect. We've already seen the effect in some of those industries most exposed. The point being made here is that this isn't some Gotterdammerung for the global economy. Even if it becomes truly pandemic, we're not about to see the globe falling apart. Much of the GDP lost - no, the people won't come back to life - will be made up soon afterwards. It'll be a delay rather than a loss of economic growth. Further, the amount of it will be of the order of one year's change in global GDP anyway.

See that earlier piece for how I derived that result from estimates of SARS and MERS.

So, what are other people saying?

We've a report from Moody's analytics on this now:

A global recession is likely if COVID-19 becomes a pandemic.

Hmm, OK, but what is meant by a recession here?

A pandemic will result in global and U.S. recessions during the first half of this year.

They don't actually mean negative global growth, even if they do mean negative changes in US GDP. This is nothing - and won't be - like 2008 all over again. As Marketwatch points out:

Investors are just beginning to price in the possibility of a sharp and nasty global recession that would be followed by a rapid rebound once the disease has run its course.

This is the important thing to note. Whatever happens it's going to be short. That's just the way that pandemics work. Assume that it does sweep through the global population (Moody's says perhaps a 40% probability) and that, as Marketwatch says, hundreds of millions are infected, millions die.

Well, to be horribly harsh about this, millions die every year. As with other influenzas it's largely the old that succumb. We would, at worst, see a higher death rate than normal largely among the already economically inactive. Actually, influenza kills half to a million a year anyway.

The actual economic disruption

As now, the actual disruption will come from the authorities trying to stop the spread of the disease. Once it's obvious that this isn't working then such attempts will, largely, stop. Thus will most of the economic disruption of course.

In moral terms this might be a tough way to put it. But in financial this is just the way that it will be. Assume the worst of the disease, what will follow is a short recession. Not, by any means, a global collapse. Just a shaving off - maybe into negative territory - of economic growth followed by a rebound.

It will be a rebound too. A pandemic isn't going to change the capital base out there, the technological basis of society or anything. The rebound will quickly pick up where we all left off even if there's a fraction fewer of us around to do so.

My view

I'm coming around to the view that the coronavirus is out and escaped now. Clearly, I could be wrong and hope to be. But my point is that assume it does flow right around the world as a pandemic. The economic effects are going to be, at worst, a short recession.

The investor view

The lesson from all of this for us as investors is that we want, obviously, to monitor how the disease is spreading. But assume that it does. We want then to be there to leap in when the markets turn. A short recession with a rebound will lead to markets falling from where they are, yes. But we want to be able to jump in when they turn back again.

A standard point about such times, when markets do turn, is that it's the major stocks which benefit first. It takes some years for the speculative froth to reappear. Thus our investment position, assuming a pandemic caused recession and market drop, will be to buy into the classic major companies at those now lower prices. A chance to build a decent portfolio in the dividend paying stocks that is.

Of course, we don't want it to come to that. But if it does be prepared. It'll be the Dow that rises better than the S&P, that better than the Wilshire.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.