Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure: A Strong Balance Sheet Offsets Some Of The Margin Pressure

Solaris Has Lost Some Ground

In the U.S., overcapacity in the mobile proppant and chemical systems market plagues the market. As a result, Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure’s (SOI) profitability remains under significant pressure. There are no clear catalysts in the short-term to pull the company’s performance or the stock price up.

SOI is focusing on implementing an environmental and socially conscious approach, which involves integrating the Last Mile trucking logistics solutions with the proppant and chemical management systems. With the strength of a zero-debt balance sheet on its side, the company will reduce capex in FY2020 to improve free cash flow further. Its unique offerings can boost the stock price once the energy market settles to a more sustainable growth path.

How Will SOI Deliver Value In A Tight Market?

One of the key drivers shaping the industry is the efficiency gain in horizontal drilling and completion activity in 2019. Higher efficiency caused the industry frac fleet to count to slow in the 2H 2019. On top of that, by late 2019, the natural gas and NGL prices plunged, which caused many operators to slow completion activity. As the traditional systems fail to garner an overwhelming response in the market, SOI looks to drive values by focusing on an environmental and socially conscious perspective. As efficiency improves, we see that continued throughput daily of sand leads to the question of wellsite safety.

In this scenario, SOI’s vertical-based solution that can offload multiple trucks can experience higher demand. It aims to design its proppant and chemical management systems to reduce people per location, truck traffic, completion time, and supply abundant inventory directly at the blender. Plus, it also plans to reduce reliance on diesel generators by directing power from electric generators. Also, the use of software can optimize its solutions. For a more detailed analysis of how its offerings are benefiting the customers, read my previous article here.

What’s The Outlook?

In the U.S., the mobile proppant and chemical systems market has been in overcapacity for the past several years, particularly since the crude oil price downturn of 2014-16. Although the frac market has transitioned from sand king suppliers, there has been too much sand handling equipment. During early-2019, some of the upstream producers and oilfield services companies that use SOI’s mobile proppants left in the lure of lower pricing by its competitors. There are also early indications that E&P operators’ capex budget can fall by 10% to 15% in 2020. Despite that, it seems, the company has started to see customers returning by the start of 2020 because of the company’s superior offerings.

The company saw activity level picked up in January compared to December 2019, and made a modest headway into February, too. Based on the trend, we can expect revenues to stay flat in Q1 2020 compared to Q4 2019. As efficiency gains continue, the company’s fully utilized frac crew count in the U.S. is also expected to remain unchanged in Q1.

Proppant Management System Was Not Steady In Q4

In Q4 2019, Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure’s total revenues increased compared to Q3. However, investors should note that total revenues included deferred revenue recognition of $17.6 million following the contract termination at the Kingfisher transload facility. Excluding that, revenues (adjusted) declined by 25% in Q4 sequentially. During Q3, the company lost the sand storage and transloading contract from its key customer in Kingfisher. During Q4, the average mobile proppant management systems (fully utilized) in the fleet decreased by 27.

Although the crude oil price increased from Q3 to Q4, it has remained volatile in the past year until now. As a result, the completion activity slowdown continued in many unconventional resource Basins. So the reduction in the systems was evident in a challenging backdrop.

Effect Of Low Volume On Margin

Reduced system count resulted in a volume fall, which not only reduced revenues, it negatively impacted gross margin due to the lack of fixed costs absorption. Year-over-year, the company’s property taxes increased along with the number of systems in the portfolio. Although it has simplified the support structure to eliminate costs, the fall in revenues offset any cost rationalization efforts, leaving a lower margin. So the company’s Q4 gross profit decreased by 24% compared to Q3.

One of the critical elements in the company’s operating cost structure is the last mile delivery of sand. In Q1 2020, we can expect higher activity levels in last-mile delivery, which can weigh further on the gross margin. So, we may see gross margin falling further in Q1. I already discussed in my previous article that the specialized rental business is typically high margin, and so, the company is trying to position itself as a premium provider for bundled solutions. It seems some of the customers are rejigging their bundled offerings for new offerings that will include the last mile logistics solution.

Mobile Chemical System To Improve In 2020

The company has six chemical systems waiting in the wings. During Q4, field trials continued with the new chemical systems. In 2020, the company expects to realize the revenue potential from the new systems. You can read more about the company’s use of technology like the AutoHopper system and the Solaris Lens technology here.

Free Cash Flow And Capex

SOI’s has no debt, which puts it in a significant advantage over some of its leverages peers, especially in times when the oilfield service companies’ falling earnings may make debt servicing difficult. As of December 31, 2019, its liquidity was $117 million, including $67 million in cash and $50 million under the revolving credit facility.

SOI’s cash flow from operations (or CFO) remained nearly unchanged in FY2019 compared to a year ago. More importantly, however, its annual free cash flow (or FCF) in FY2019 marked the first positive FCF. In FY2019, its capex decreased significantly following the drop in the manufacturing rate of new proppant systems, which led to the $80 million FCF.

In FY2020, the company would have $20 million to $40 million in its capex budget, which would be even lower than FY2019. Lower capex can improve FCF in FY2020, which it plans to use in making shareholder returns through dividend payment.

Dividend And Share Repurchase

Within a year after initiating the quarterly dividend payment, the company increased the dividend by 5% to $0.105 per share in December 2019, which translates into a forward dividend yield of 3.12%. In December, it also authorized a $25 million share repurchase program, which reflects the management’s confidence in generating sufficient FCF to cover the dividend and the remaining repurchases.

What Does The Relative Valuation Imply?

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure is currently trading at an EV-to-adjusted EBITDA multiple of 3.6x. Based on sell-side analysts’ EBITDA estimates, the forward EV/EBITDA multiple is 5.7x. Between Q2 2017 and now, the stock’s average EV/EBITDA multiple was 7.3x. So, it is currently trading at a discount to its past average.

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure’s forward EV-to-EBITDA multiple expansion versus the adjusted trailing 12-month EV/EBITDA is steeper compared to peers because the analysts expect the company’s EBITDA to decline more sharply in the next four quarters. This typically results in a lower EV/EBITDA multiple compared to peers. However, the stock’s EV/EBITDA multiple is in line with its peers’ (PUMP, WTTR, and LBRT) average of 3.5x. So, the stock is relatively overvalued at the current level. I have used estimates provided by Seeking Alpha in this analysis.

Analyst Rating

According to data provided by Seeking Alpha, 11 sell-side analysts rated SOI a “buy” in February 2019 (includes “very bullish”), while two recommended a “hold.” None recommended a “sell.” The consensus target price is $15.92, which at the current price, yields ~26% returns.

What’s The Take On SOI?

In the U.S., the energy operators’ reduced activity continued to cause an overcapacity in the mobile proppant and chemical systems market, leading to a decline in active hydraulic fracturing crews. As a result, Solaris Oilfield’s profitability remains under significant pressure.

To beat the slowdown, SOI is integrating the Last Mile trucking with the well site rental equipment, which can become the growth catalyst. Sensing a prolonged downturn in the recovery, it has been focusing on the environmental and socially conscious perspective. Early in 2020, there are indications that some customers are returning because of the company’s superior offerings.

The company will reduce capex in FY2020 to improve free cash flow further. As growth lags, the company increased quarterly dividend and resorted to share repurchases. A strong balance sheet remains the company’s highlight point because it is more likely to survive a market shake-out with its zero-debt balance sheet and ample liquidity. However, I do not think there are enough tailwinds to press the stock price upward in the short-term.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.