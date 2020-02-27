Buy The Dip In Cheniere Energy Partners LP

Cheniere Energy Partners LP (CQP) is undergoing a correction from the all-time highs of $49.30 in September of last year. The stock now trades with a dividend yield of 7% as it finds its support level. This article will highlight further reasons why you should give CQP some consideration for your portfolio.

Quarterly Revenues Hide the True Year-on-Year Performance

Cheniere Energy Partners just released earnings fourth quarter on the 25th February, which showed growth in revenues and net income. Revenues of $1,908 million were better than the year-on-year result of $1,897 and net income for the period was at $448 million versus $351 million.

(Source: Cheniere Energy Partners LP)

The improvement was due to an increase in cargo numbers and volumes, with the company stating:

"…increased volumes of LNG recognized in income primarily as a result of an additional Train in operation and increased net gains from changes in fair value of commodity derivatives, partially offset by decreased margins per MMBtu of LNG."

The company are currently operating five natural gas liquefaction Trains and are constructing a sixth for a total production capacity of approximately 30 mtpa of LNG at the Sabine Pass LNG terminal.

(Source: Reuters.com/Author)

The latest earnings are a welcome relief from a dip in 2019 but despite this, annual revenue growth and EPS are still on a strong uptrend as LNG exports continue to grow.

(Source: Reuters.com/Author)

Quarterly revenues for 2019 were still solid and with a dividend yield touching 7%, CQP is shaping up as a stable operation and one that should be considered as an income option for portfolios in the current climate.

Taking a Closer Look at the Metrics

The fourth quarter results have seen a muted response from the markets, but this follows yesterday's panic selling over the spread of the Coronavirus. Cheniere Energy Partner's stock was initially up on the day but further selling in the Dow Jones and other indices has seen it dragged down 0.37%.

At current prices CQP has a dividend yield of 7.03% with a market cap of $17 billion and a price-earnings-ratio of 23.79.

The bearish activity in the stock is pullback from a strong performance for the 2018-19 period and price is now testing the previous record highs from 2014-17. This should provide some support for the stock but if it triggers some stop orders then any further deterioration in price will add to the attractiveness of the dividend yield.

LNG is Still the Future for the Energy Market

The markets are selling off due to the threat of the Coronavirus spreading into Europe and this is forcing a sell-off in oil and energy markets over fears of reduced demand.

Despite some slowing of the previous outlooks for energy demand, markets will have to find a base and the future is still bright for the LNG market in particular. With natural gas prices at the bottom of an eight-year range, the current correction in Cheniere Energy Partners could also provide an opportunity to play for a future increase in energy prices.

In its recently released Annual Energy Outlook for 2020, The U.S. Energy Information Administration has projected that LNG exports will rise from around 4 trillion cubic feet to 10 trillion cubic feet by 2030.

Global energy companies are also continuing to increase their footprint in LNG as a means to tackle a low carbon future and react to pressure over their environmental impact.

These trends would put Cheniere in a good place for an increase in cargo numbers once their latest train has been completed. An increase in demand should also remove supply glut fears and see natural gas prices moving out of their extended slump.

Summary

As global markets hint at a correction from recent all-time highs, Cheniere Energy Partners LP has seen its stock falling from its own all-time high in September last year. This area was a previous resistance level and may provide some support in the weeks ahead. The drop in the stock is adding to the attractiveness of the company's dividend, which now trades at 7%. With natural gas prices also trading at the bottom of a long-term range, this could provide income in a stock with stable revenues and growing LNG cargoes. The company are currently constructing a sixth train and this will boost the outlook for the future once natural gas moves higher. This is a good time to take advantage of a dip in the stock's price as revenues continue to show quarterly stability and annual growth.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in CQP over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.