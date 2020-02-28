AT&T: The Big Guys Are Buying More

The stock is still relatively inexpensive compared to its peer group, so readers and investors may want to consider buying AT&T's shares in spite of its recent rally.

The telecom giant's shares are likely going to rally further in light of upcoming nationwide 5G and HBO Max launches, along with its ongoing business transformation.

AT&T’s (T) shares are up by about 30% over the past 8 months, and investment forums are filled with debates about where its shares could be headed next. While some believe the stock is overvalued by a great deal, others are forecasting the rally to continue. But amidst this tug of war between retail investors, it seems like institutional investors have picked sides already. Latest data actually reveals that this class of investors actively bought AT&T’s shares in the last cycle. This mass-scale buying should reassure long-side investors that AT&T’s shares still have plenty of upside in store.

(Source: Flickr, Image labeled for reuse)

Buying Frenzy

To begin with, institutional investors tend to have several resources at their disposal – such as access to company managements, supply chain connections and research tools - which provides them an edge over retail investors. So tracking the trading activity of investor classes can sometimes provide us with leading insights about where a stock may be headed next.

Having said that, around 52% of the institutions that Nasdaq is tracking, collectively bought over 191.8 million shares of AT&T in the last reporting cycle. On the other hand, about 40% institutions sold nearly 128.7 million shares. This differential caused a net buying of approximately 63 million.

(Source: Nasdaq)

The net buying figure may seem huge in isolation, but it really isn’t. The telecom giant has over 7.1 billion shares outstanding so this net share buying only amounts to a measly 0.9% of its overall share count. But even still, it's important to note that this percentage figure alone doesn’t tell the entire story.

Fact of the matter is that institutions that increased exposure in AT&T outnumbered those that reduced positions by about 30%. Also, institutions that initiated fresh longs outnumbered those that completely sold off their positions in the name by about 260%.

Not to mention, out of the institutions that Nasdaq is currently tracking, only 77 (or 3%) firms sold off their positions, while the remaining 97% decided to have its shares in their respective portfolios.

If this class of investors perceived AT&T to be overvalued or felt the company is poorly managed, a broad swath of these institutional investors would have actively trimmed or sold off their positions. But the scenario clearly did not pan out and a vast majority of institutions bought AT&T’s shares instead. Clearly, these investors are bullish on the telecom giant, in spite of its recent rally.

I looked at the trading activity of AT&T’s 30 largest investors and similar trends emerged. Apparently, 22 of its 30 largest investors increased their positions. Also, Elliot Management, an activist shareholder that has been critical of AT&T, increased its exposure in the telecom giant by about 60%. This overall net buying suggests that these investors are forecasting the rally in AT&T's shares to continue over the coming weeks and maybe even months.

(Source: Nasdaq)

But this begs the question: Why are institutions so bullish on the telecom giant, even though its shares have rallied substantially of late?

What’s Fueling the Buys?

We've seen with a few telecom companies – such as Windstream and Frontier Communications - that it was too late by the time their managements understood the gravity of their problems and began pivoting. But AT&T has already begun transitioning as a business, without things having to become dire financially or operationally, for the business or its shareholders.

Specifically speaking, AT&T’s management elaborated during their Q4 earnings call that they have achieved all of their goals for 2019, ranging from monetizing assets, free cash flow generation to EBITDA stabilization. This proactive approach on the management’s part, and their ability to transform a business as sizable as AT&T, just reassures shareholders that their investments are sound and secure.

(Source: AT&T's investor deck)

There’s another reason for this newfound bullishness. AT&T was subject to a myriad of bearish narratives over the last year due to its lofty debt. But the telecom giant’s management has done an excellent job managing its debt, and the company now sports one of the most favorable debt to free cash flow ratios compared to some of the other prominent media and telecom companies. This development lends credence to the long-side thesis, reaffirms shareholders’ confidence in the management and puts bearish theories to rest.

(Data from Ycharts, Chart compiled by author)

With the scheduled launch of HBO Max in May and expected deployment of 5G services across the nation by the end of this year, I believe AT&T’s financials will only improve in coming quarters. These services will no doubt act as standalone revenue driver for the company, but they’ll also potentially unlock cross selling opportunities for AT&T to drive more users into its ecosystem.

For instance, AT&T may roll a discounted tier of HBO Max for its 5G users. Similarly, users may opt for its speedy 5G services to have an uninterrupted HBO Max streaming experience. Also, streaming HBO Max library over 5G is likely going to drive data consumption. So, the gains off of these launches are ambiguous at this point in time since neither of the two services have been rolled out yet, but as far as initial impressions go, it’s a win-win for AT&T.

Concluding Remarks

As far as valuations go, AT&T seems to be reasonably valued compared to some of the other media and telecom companies operating in the US, even after its recent rally. So the question that we need to ask ourselves is: Why should one sell AT&T’s stock when the company is meeting all of its targets and its shares are still undervalued compared to its peer group?

(Data from Ycharts, chart compiled by author)

Besides, the fact that institutional investors actively bought AT&T’s shares in the last reporting cycle, in spite of its recent rally, suggests that they expect they rally to continue further. These investors would have sold off positions in the telecom giant and reinvested the capital elsewhere if its growth prospects were shaky. But it seems like these investors trust in the management’s ability to transform the business, and expect its shares to head higher, going forward.

So, I believe readers and investors should ignore the fear, uncertainty and doubt surrounding the scrip, and consider buying into AT&T while its shares are still relatively inexpensive. Maybe try and time the entry points and buy on potential dips. The company’s shares, in general, seem poised to head north over the coming quarters in light of its upcoming 5G - HBO Max launches and its ongoing business transition. Good Luck!

Author’s Note: I’ll be writing another article on AT&T next week. You can stay updated by clicking the “Follow” button at the top of this page. Thanks!

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.