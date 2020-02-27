SolarEdge Has The Right Product But The Market Is Pricing Too Much Growth And No Competition

In a scenario that competition intensifies and returns decline to the cost of capital by 2031, the stock should be worth $110.

The company has experienced returns over 25% for the past 4 years, which will cause competitors to enter the market.

Source: powerstar.co.za

SolarEdge Technologies Inc. (SEDG) provides inverters and power optimizers to the solar industry. Its solution has proven to be the winner as adoption has been massive. However, the stock is pricing too much growth. I think competition will intensify slowing down top-line growth and compressing margins. In this article, I will go over the company and my valuation.

I have been following the solar industry for years. My chosen investment vehicle was Daqo Energy (DQ), a low-cost producer of polysilicon. Here you can find my articles on DQ since 2017. But one thing that I never liked about DQ was its dependence on the commodity prices of polysilicon. SEDG is a solution for that. Instead of selling solar panels or polysilicon, SEDG is focused on providing inverters, power optimizers, and energy services for the solar panels.

Traditional solar panel systems have one inverter for the entire system. As the panels are installed in series, the inverter optimizes the operation to the maximum output of the less efficient panel. So if the system has three panels with maximum outputs of 20kWh, 10kWh and 15kWh, the system will have an output of 10kWh, 10kWh and 10kWh so a total of 30kWh.

In contrast, SEDG's solution maximizes the energy output per panel. SEDG has one inverter per panel. By doing that, SEDG's system increases the output per panel rather than optimizing the output for the entire system. So for our previous 3-panel example, the output would be 20kWh, 10kWh and 15kWh for a total of 45kWh, rather than 30kWh for a traditional system.

The system appears great as the adoption of this system has increased from 1% in 2012 to 60% by 2019 in US residential customers.

SEDG has been experiencing high returns that will cause competition to intensify. The largest competitors are Enphase Energy (ENPH) and SMA Solar Technologies (OTCPK:SMTGF).

ROIC (Return on Invested Capital)

Source: Author estimates based on the company 10-Ks

SEDG has more than 300 patents and 200 in the pipeline. But that is not hindering Chinese competition from trying to copy SEDG’s inverter solution. For example, there was a lawsuit pending against Huawei for patent infringement (source: 10-K, page 31). Unfortunately, late last year, the German court ruled in favor of Huawei "due to insufficient evidence of patent infringement." I should note that SEDG is appealing the decision, so the outcome isn't final.

The other risk is related to subsidies from the government. Right now demand is partially boosted by the subsidies to consumers. Eventually, these subsidies will be stopped. The only way demand won’t be affected is if the technology becomes economically competitive with other energy sources. As I explained here, every couple of years, the cost of installing solar panels is halved. So if the subsidies are stopped five years from now, we shouldn’t see any significant effects on demand. On the other hand, if those subsidies are stopped within the next two years, the effect could be significant.

Valuation

While I love the segment, company and product, I think the market is pricing too much growth. So even with a terminal growth of 3%, free cash flow needs to grow 18% annually for the next ten years to justify the current stock price. That means for investors to make money, FCF has to grow above 18% annually for the next 10 years.

Source: Author estimates

My DCF model values the shares at $110. The main assumptions are below.

Source: Author estimates

Here is my justification for the revenue and margin assumptions:

Revenues

My conservative revenue growth estimate is just below 20% in 2020 and gradually decreasing to 5% by 2031. I forecast the volume of inverters and optimizers to stay high for the medium term and gradually decreasing to 5%. By 2031, SEDG will ship just 3.7 million inverters and 85 million power optimizers.

Source: 2014-2019: company 10-Ks, 2020-onwards: Author estimates

Source: 2014-2019: company 10-Ks, 2020-onwards: Author estimates

As per prices, I forecast prices to decline by 3% in the medium term. We have seen a price decrease in the entire industry as components become cheaper. In the case of SEDG, the price of inverters decreased from $1,002 in 2016 to $915 in 2018, according to my estimates. And power optimizers decreased from $42 to $38. These estimates are based on the revenues and shipped volumes found in the 10-Ks.

Gross Margin and Expenses

As explained above, SEDG is experiencing returns 3 to 4 times the cost of capital. That will cause competition to intensify. As competition intensifies, we will see margins and returns compressing. By 2031, gross margin and ROIC for SEDG should be close to 26% and 8.5% respectively. As per R&D and SG&A, SEDG will maintain the same levels. R&D is an important investment that will keep the company ahead of the competition.

Risks to Thesis

The main risk I see here is that prices stop declining, competition does not intensify or that demand is even higher than I expect. From those three risks, the last one is the most relevant.

Conclusion

SEDG is the right company with the right product in the right industry. Having said that, the shares are richly priced. I think what the market is missing is that competition tends to intensify in industries with high returns pushing future returns closer to the cost of capital. Even though the shares are trading at a 20% premium to my fair value, I wouldn’t recommend shorting such a great company.

Disclosure: I am/we are long PUT SPREAD 85/75 20MAR20. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I am long a put spread expiring March 20, 2020. So if the stock price stays above $85, I profit.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.