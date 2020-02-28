Boeing Decline Goes Viral

On the 27th of February, Boeing (BA) shares broke below the $300 level. Just the price itself is not something with a lot of meaning, it's more a psychological thing that could trigger additional selling. The declines in Boeing’s share prices are not isolated, market wide the declines are big. But it's no secret that Boeing’s share price collapse is one that many investors have been waiting for, each with their own interest and views.

In this report, I have a look at some price projections I made in early January and look at the reasons for the declines.

COVID-19 has market-wide impact

Obviously, the problem here is COVID-19. It has hit China quite hard, though mortality rates are lower than that of SARS. The problem is the virus is more contagious and at this moment it's not exactly known how contagious as R0 estimates (basic reproduction rates) are not known. Add to that the COVID-19 virus started in Wuhan which has a metropolitan citizen count of 19 million and the virus can travel fast and internationally. China is the industry estate of the world, so when day-to-day life including plants are being shut down to contain the spread, companies with production facilities in China will feel the pain, but the pain also is felt because China is an important market for many companies.

To make things worse, the virus spread internationally and most notably affected South Korea, Japan, Singapore, Italy and Iran. The less contained, the more economic impact the virus has.

Bringing it back to aviation/aerospace, because there always is an aerospace/aviation angle to things. Traffic to and from China and within China almost has come to a standstill. Chinese airlines have grounded aircraft but also internationally, 80% of the traffic to and from China has vanished. Lufthansa even has temporarily stored aircraft, deferred hiring and offered unpaid leave. Missed airline revenues are around $30B. The isolation of China, but also increased international wariness to travel to other countries, is significantly hurting airlines.

It’s too early to talk about who might not survive this crisis, but some airlines won’t and many airlines could be altering their growth prospects. I wouldn’t say that there's immediate pressure for Boeing as their core product doesn’t even get delivered to airlines at the moment, but the COVID-19 virus could spark deferrals and that's why even jet makers such as Boeing are taking a hit. This story holds for Airbus (OTCPK:EADSF) as well. Airbus was expected to benefit to some extent from the problems that Boeing is having, but if demand for air travel reduces, the added production capacity that Airbus can achieve is worth nothing. For both jet makers it continues to hold that like with many things that go viral, as fast as things such as viruses appear, they can also disappear as fast. Still, with travel kept to a minimum, it will be leisure stocks, airline stocks and jet makers that will tank.

Boeing price declines

There are few ways to look at Boeing’s 9% share price decline or a few comments to be made about it. The first one is that it was long overdue. The second one is that the declines aren’t driven by the Boeing 737 MAX crisis. That’s interesting, because many investors anticipated a drop driven by the Boeing 737 MAX crisis and that's really not happening at the moment. So you could say Boeing is finally dropping as expected, but for the wrong reasons. The drop is primarily driven by a turn in market sentiment, even positive messages on a China-US trade deal and initial positive message on the Boeing 737 MAX timeline couldn’t undo that.

Table 1: January 2020 cost estimate Boeing 737 MAX crisis (Source: AeroAnalysis)

The table above comes from a calculation on the Boeing 737 MAX crisis costs. In due time, I will be revisiting the assumptions made there and update the calculation. The interesting thing, however, is that with the current market declines, Boeing is now in the price range where I would expect them to trade. The first two rows in the column have been made red, since those scenarios won’t play out and the 15-month grounding scenario is our best case estimate. We found that due to a variety of reasons such as investor mix, investment horizon and market sentiment Boeing tends to trade at the average of the implied share price and all-time high. That would indicate a $260-$340 level. If we average that, we get to $300 per share which is the level that Boeing broke. So, based on the calculations made in January, there seems to be additional downside, but at $300 per share I don’t think you can say Boeing is trading at awful levels. It’s just trading at a level that isn’t appreciable for buying in, in my view. Obviously, if from this point onward we get to a recession the share prices could head as low as $154.

As I'm writing this report, Boeing is battling with the $300 price level. The $300 level is actually a psychological level. If shares close below that level, there's additional downside, possibly to the $260 level I indicated earlier. From a technical perspective, there are two support levels that are important and these support levels were formed in late 2018 around $302 and $294. These levels are truly important with the $294 level being more important. After that, from a technical point of view there's a whole lot of downside, since Boeing share prices exploded in 2017 and 2018. The bear and bull are currently fighting an extremely important battle.

Conclusion

In January, we expected Boeing to trade in the $340-$260 range based on our projections of the Boeing 737 MAX costs on Boeing’s share prices. Currently Boeing is trading near the mid-point of that range, down 6.7% since publishing my January piece. For the technical picture it's important that the $294 level holds, at least if you are long Boeing. Below that there's a whole lot of downside. However, there's some mildly confusing elements as well, because since our piece was published in January, Boeing has actually performed better than the overall market. Partially driven by Boeing 737 MAX optimism, yet year-to-date the stock underperforms the broader market.

On top of that, it's no given that Boeing will be heavily impacted by COVID-19. That's a scenario that's being pulled forward. Time will tell whether that was accurate or not. What we are actually seeing is that there have been many reasons to set Boeing share prices lower (Boeing 737 MAX timeline uncertainty, Boeing 737 MAX production ramp up, lower pre-delivery payment), but instead overall market sentiment is pushing Boeing in range where we believe it should have been trading for a long time. So, in case you wonder why Boeing shares held so well, market sentiment played a key role. How share prices develop from here is not just going to depend on the MAX, but on the overall impact COVID-19 will have on market sentiment and economic growth. I wouldn’t say things are dramatic for Boeing, there are some crucial elements in the technical picture, but partially Boeing’s decline is one that's under the magnifying glass, and as much I think it's good that Boeing shares are trading lower, I cannot deny the fact that the fundamentals haven't changed for Boeing. Boeing is trading lower for the wrong reason. Even when low share prices are justified, this could mean that as markets recover, Boeing will pop with the markets.

