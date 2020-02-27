Federal Realty Trust Continues To Have Sustainable Growth Success

Industry Overview

Overall the industry is healthy, the economy is strong. The fundamentals of real estate companies are attractive. Capital market activities might come anytime from Q1 and onwards due to the Federal Reserve had lowered the interest rates. This could aid the REIT industry to take action in 2020 since there were low activities in the capital market and few IPO's in 2019. Debts are very available and are strong from both banks and the market of the public.

Source

Companies trading premiums to NAV have a lot of space and are a lot safer than the ones who trade discounts to NAV. Traders at the premium will be able to continue to raise the equity capital necessary to fund their external growth strategies. Trades at discount will need to focus on internal fundamentals and look toward other ways to add value for shareholders, such as value-added projects in their current portfolio or the sale of assets along with share buybacks.

Company Overview

It's been a great year for Federal Realty Trust (FRT) as it bolsters up several positive activities this 2019. It acquired the Kmart lease at Assembly Square Marketplace which was a good investment because the company is aiming for long-term shareholder value. The 100,000 square foot building and 6-acre parcel worth $14.5 million has always been a part of FRT's strategy since 2005. The company knew that the neighborhood can be transformed into one of the most highly accessible locations in the region. FRT specializes in designing high-class mixed-use properties so having a quality asset into a dynamically progressing destination is a plus to its real estate portfolios.

FRT's recent handover of a portion of its San Antonio Center in California could be a viable opportunity to express a good relationship with the town of Mountain View. It is a possibility that FRT would check some of the real estates in the area for future opportunities like the 0.29 hectares property and the 1,100 square foot residential area in Whisman. Another outstanding move for the company was the acquisition of the Georgetown Shopping Center, a 147,000 square foot grocery-anchored neighborhood.

With the increasing assets, Rental income continued to burst up and end up being very attractive to investors. Property operating income also shows that the company spends and manages its expenses thoroughly.

Source: Company Data

20+ years of proven mixed-use experience had made them a fully integrated developer or redeveloper where they focus on people first. They can also see the potential of the property, therefore, having the ability to focus on the highest and best use for it. They have demonstrated experience integrating the use of retail, residential, office, hotel and others. Currently, though it is already evident, FRT has been improving the standard and design of mixed-use properties. They want to show the market that they are creating neighborhoods where communities can live, work, shop, dine and play.

Source: Company Data

The occupancy rate of the company's shopping centers in 2018 has decreased by 0.03% from 93.9% in 2017 to 93.6% in 2018. The 5 and 10 year average of the company's occupancy rate is 93.66% and 94.79% respectively. This might be evident from the company's acquisitions that greatly affect the total number of shopping centers they have with respect to its current number of occupied shopping centers. This could be a vital part of the decision of buyers and investors in terms of choosing a good REIT company to manage their shopping centers and their revenues.

Source: Company Data

Fundamental Analysis

Dividends Per Share

Dividends per share (DPS) increased by 2.03% as per FRT's annual report of 2019 compared to last year's same period of 3.68%. The company has a 52-year CAGR of 7% which is a lot higher than most of its yearly increase. It also shows an increasing trend with a 5-year and 10-year CAGR of 3.02% and 4.83% respectively. FRT has the longest time (51 years) of distributing increasing dividends since 1967.

Source: Company Data

Funds from Operations (FFO)

Generated funds from operations available for common shareholders (FFO) per diluted share of $1.43 for the third quarter of 2019 ($1.59 excluding the charge related to the buyout of the Kmart lease at Assembly) compared to $1.58 in the third quarter 2018. For the year ended 2018, FFO increased by 11.32% which is higher than the company's 5-year and 10-year CAGR of 7.69% and 7.12% respectively. It may appear that its FFO will have a decreasing trend in the future because of the volatility of the growth rates but the analyst believes that it could turn out to be fine based on the company's actions.

Source: Company Data

Sales and Net Income

Sales have increased by 6.78% and Net income decreased by 18.64% this year 2018 compared to last year's 6.96% and 15.27% respectively. Sales' 5-year and 10-year CAGR of 5.94% and 5.81% respectively shows that the company has a bright and clear future as the company has a diverse income stream mainly focusing on developing and redeveloping mixed-use properties. While Net Income's 5-year and 10-year CAGR of 7.36% and 6.11% which shows a promising value even though the yearly changes are highly volatile.

Source: Company Data

Capital Expenditure

Quality acquisitions are also a factor in their sustainable growth. They use current trends to apply to their current real-estate portfolio. These property purchases were the core foundation of the company's future opportunities for growth. They balance redeveloping their out-aged properties and accustoming it with the demand of the promising markets.

Breakdown of CapEx (Thousands USD)

Source: Company Data

Debts

It is evident from the capital expenditure and debt data that FRT had big plans every four years. It may also be because of the average completion of its redevelopments which is 3 to 5 years. Continuous investments in real estate can be a strong and viable strategy for the company's success.

Source: Company Data

Technical

Based on the analyst's assumptions that the company is reinvesting or spending every 3 to 5 years, now is the time to buy the stock since the analyst sees the stock as undervalued and has the potential to increase by 4.75% in the coming five or four months.

Source: Yahoo! Finance

Key Takeaways

Based on the company's movements, FRT would probably search for promising properties in the East. Finding properties in the West might be challenging but from what the analysts see, FRT can enter the northwestern states as competition there would be not as challenging as in California.

REIT companies have no worries since the government is currently playing at their side and would continue for at least late December this year to up to April of next year. This might be affected by President Trump's current status and concerns. This may be the time that REITs can take advantage of these opportunities for low-interest rates to arrive at outstanding deals.

Financials are strong. Revenues are tight and FRT's debt management team has proven that they are great at managing debt and choosing the right moves for the company's sake to increase shareholder value.

Currently, there is no downside on investing in FRT besides the large volume and very volatile stock. The stock is clearly a suitable option for investors who want to currently hold since based on the analyst's study, REIT companies are currently strategizing their moves given the friendly interest rates.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.