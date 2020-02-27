SOXL: Valuation Too Rich

This sector has some very lofty valuations and will be especially hard-hit by recession and/or coronavirus spread.

Thesis Summary

The semiconductor industry has for a long time been followed by investors worldwide due to the above-average performance of these companies. The Direxion Daily Semiconductor 3x Bull Shares ETF (SOXL) offers exposure, and leverage, in the semiconductor industry.

Given recent events, the overall lofty valuations of the market and the cyclical nature of theses stocks, we believe now is not the time to invest in the fund. The industry is also facing many challenges such as slowing demand and in-house development.

Due to its volatility and leverage, an investment in the SOXL right now could yield a -50% return in the next 6 months.

What is the SOXL ETF?

The SOXL is an exchange-traded fund launched by Direxion Investments. Using derivatives and financial products it aims to track 3x the performance of the PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index. The important takeaways here are that this is a leveraged ETF. This means that the fund is essentially borrowing money to invest 3 times the capital it has, therefore achieving the 3x return. In reality, this isn’t done by out and out borrowing money but rather by using futures and derivatives, which are by nature leveraged financial products.

The fact that the fund “borrows” money, however, does not mean you are responsible for any losses incurred beyond the capital you invested, but it does mean it is that much easier to lose all your capital. Since the amount invested is 3x your capital, this means returns/losses are multiplied by 3. This means you could essentially lose all your investment if the fund went down by 33%.

SOXL Holdings

As mentioned above, the SOXL mirrors the performance of the PHLX and therefore holds very similar positions.

Source: Seeking Alpha

The fund invests in a variety of companies based around the technology sector and of a growth profile. More specifically, the fund tries to offer its buyers exposure to the semiconductor industry. This industry is involved in the manufacturing and distribution of small computer chips which can be found in computers and smartphones.

Overall, the sector has boasted above-market returns over the last few years.

Source: Mckinsey Report

The chart above gives us an industry breakdown by segment and compares it to the overall S&P 500. It is important to understand what each of these sectors does.

Diversified Integrated device manufacturers, or IDMs, are essentially all-round semiconductor producers. They develop the tech and fabricate it themselves. On the other hand, “Fabless” companies are those that simply develop the technology or blueprint of the chip, so to speak. These designs are then sent to a “Foundry”, which is where the actual hardware is put together. Finally, we have memory, which relates to RAM and DRAM and is quite self-explanatory.

As we can see, there are some important differences within the sector. Most notably, the fabless model has become increasingly popular and the memory sector has suffered the most in recent years. The semiconductor industry has clearly been a great source of profit for investors, but there are many reasons to believe we are at the end of the cycle and could soon experience a correction in the industry

Semiconductors: Challenges

Despite being a growth sector, there are a variety of challenges facing the semiconductor industry right now.

In-house development

The first problem the industry is facing, as pointed out by the McKinsey report, is that many companies are now moving their chip production in house. One notable example of this is Apple, which has become by some measures one of the largest fabless in the industry.

Source: McKinsey Report

As we can see, Apple’s microchip manufacturing has outpaced the growth of its products. Apple still has room to grow in this space, if it continues to develop its chips and other companies do the same, this will negatively impact the profits of stand-alone semiconductor companies.

Slow-down in demand

Another issue is that of slowing demand for smartphones, which have in the past been the main instrument behind the growth of semiconductors.

Source: Statista

While overall, smartphones will continue to grow, the rate of growth is decreasing, and this will mean less demand in an already saturated and competitive market. We may very well see margins reduced because of this. The CAGR in the next three years will be as little as 1.79% according to the forecast from Statista.

High Valuations

Lastly, while there is reason to believe that the industry still has plenty of room to grow and we will discuss this in the next section, most of this growth seems to be factored in, and some of the companies that the fund invests in have some pretty lofty valuations.

NVDA AMD TXN QCOM INTC AVGO P/E Non-GAAP (NYSE:TTM) 52,58 77,27 24,01 25,05 13,39 14,62 EV/EBITDA (TTM) 57,54 66,01 17,7 11,1 9,23 14,96 Revenue 3 Year (OTCPK:CAGR) 17.74% 15.94% 2.46% 1.01% 6.61% 19.51% Revenue Growth (YoY) -19.35% 3.95% -8.88% 7.35% 1.58% 8.39%

Data Source: Seeking Alpha

The above table shows some valuation and growth ratios of the top 6 holdings of the SOXL. we have NVIDIA Corporation (NVDA), Advanced Micro Devices Inc (AMD) Texas Instruments Incorporated (TXN) QUALCOMM Incorporated (QCOM) Intel Corporation (INTC) and Broadcom Inc (AVGO). As we can see NVDA and AMD trade at incredibly high P/E ratios of 52 and 57. The valuations are just as lofty when looking at EV/EBITDA.

It is also interesting to look at the trajectory of revenue growth, where in most cases, the 3-year CAGR is much larger than the most recent YoY growth. This shows that the industry is cooling down, however, valuations do not seem to reflect this, with some of these stocks rallying despite poor performance.

Coronavirus and market sentiment

Finally, we must mention the importance of general market sentiment and the possibility of coronavirus spreading and affecting economies worldwide. As of writing this, the cases of Coronavirus stand at over 80.000 and there are more than 2700 reported deaths. The biggest concern at this point seems to be the geographical spread of the disease, which has already reached the U.S., Italy France, and many other non-Asian countries.

Coronavirus fears have already “infected” the market, which has dropped. The S&P 500 Index, has dropped close to 200 points in the last 5 days, and the situation with coronavirus is now worse than ever. The semiconductor industry has felt the effects of this even more. NVDA, for example, has fallen over 10% in the same period. Most analysts believe that the coronavirus will negatively impact electronics end-market demand through 2020, which will, in turn, affect the already weakening demand for semiconductors.

Takeaway

Even though I believe semiconductors will be very important in the future, the SOXLl ETF is not the best way to invest in this sector. Firstly, because it is levered, and it overexposes your capital to losses. Secondly, because of the challenges expressed above. And, thirdly, because if you want to gain exposure to semiconductor industries I believe a better approach would be to analyze and invest in a few particular companies. To this extent, the fund in itself doesn’t offer the “value” of diversification that other ETFs do, since it is designed to invest in one specific industry. An industry which, overall, has some very high valuations, has performed poorly in the last year and is likely due a correction.

